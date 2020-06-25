At last night's close of $4.18, IVR trades at a 30% premium to book value and applying a 20% discount results in 40% downside for the common.

IVR's May 31, 2020 book value range was disclosed to be $2.65 to $3.15, but has increased "a bit" since then.

At December 31, 2019, IVR's book value per diluted common share ("book value") was $16.29. On yesterday's conference call, CEO John Anzalone said "As of 5/31, we estimate that our book value is between $2.65 and $3.15 per share." Later, he added that book value has gone "up a bit" in June.

IVR paid four quarterly common dividends that aggregated $1.85 last year. IVR is due to pay its first dividend of 2020 equal to $0.50 on June 30, 2020. IVR's second dividend of 2020 will only be $0.02, to be paid on July 28, 2020.

IVR's securities portfolio shrank from $21.8B on December 31, 2019 to $1.6B, disclosed on yesterday's conference call:

As you can see from the pie chart [slide 6 below], our $1.6 billion securities portfolio consists of predominantly non-agency CMBS and residential credit positions. $540 million of that total is unencumbered.

Two important metrics:

1) book value of $2.65 to $3.15, "up a bit" in June;

2) an appropriate discount to arrive at IVR common stock's target price.

If you take $3.15 as the top of the given range for book value at May 31, 2020, and you apply an 20% discount appropriate for a hybrid mREIT, you arrive at a target price of $2.52 per IVR common share.

Of course, in this day of Robinhood, stocks can trade a levels that are at least temporarily detached from normal metrics. And, IVR's stock is heavily shorted. At Interactive Brokers, 333K shares are available to borrow at a borrow rate of 61%, as of Tuesday night. The borrow is expensive. A short squeeze is a risk.

In contrast to book value of $2.65 to $3.15, IVR's common stock closed at $4.18 on June 23, 2020, a premium to book value of 33%, when perhaps the stock should be selling at just 80% of book value. That represents a 40% decline.

But is there a catalyst to move in that direction? There might be. On yesterday's conference call, CEO Anzalone indicated management was looking at opportunities to raise capital. CEO Anzalone also indicated they were attracted to the preferred to common ratio that they had enjoyed historically. To get to their historic preferred to common ratio, IVR would likely need to sell common equity and likely retire preferred stock. CEO Anzalone: "Post this call.. we're going to start evaluating the best path forward in terms of capital structure."

By my calculation, IVR's Preferred to Common Ratio was 66.5% at March 31, 2020, having risen from 23.8% on December 31, 2019. To get back to the 25% neighborhood, IVR could sell 300MM shares of common stock, using some proceeds to retire the only currently redeemable preferred issue, the Preferred A issue. Or IVR could leave the preferreds in place, and issue 500MM shares of common stock. At March 31, 2020, there were 165MM shares of common outstanding. If management were to choose this route (and it may wish to do so but may decide the market would not be receptive), that would mean IVR's common stock outstanding would triple or quadruple.

Such a large issuance of stock would be used to grow IVR's equity and, through leverage, grow its portfolio. Would investors buy so much IVR? If management articulated a compelling path forward to grow the company's portfolio and dividends to common shareholders, I expect such a sale might be successful, albeit a meaningful challenge. But, while the new equity issuance would be put to good use building IVR's mortgage portfolio, leading to appealing dividends, investors may question why they should buy new IVR stock when they could buy stable legacy agency mREITs such as NLY and AGNC.

When you combine the rationale of a stock that is currently trading at 133% of book value when it should likely be trading at 80% of book, combined with management that seems to want to sell common stock, which is particularly attractive for an mREIT when its common is trading above book value, then you have a compelling trade in my mind: a short with a target below $3.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IVR.

