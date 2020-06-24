A calculation of the company value can therefore not only be based on the augmented reality (AR) products, but must primarily cover the other four areas.

In general, Microvision is only active in markets that allow quantities of 1 to over 100 million per product line, e.g. for LiDAR, 1 billion modules in next 5-10 years.

In the next few years, higher volumes will be possible in the markets for smart glasses, projections with touchless touch and gesture control, consumer LiDAR and automotive LiDAR.

However, this is currently still a market with a few hundred thousand units in a product life cycle.

Obviously, even among shareholders or short sellers there is a lack of knowledge about which products and patents Microvision (MVIS) develops or owns. This may also be due to Microvision's information policy, which can be classified as poor or almost non-existent. This article is therefore intended to supplement such incomplete articles on Microvision's product range by listing the really relevant product lines - not limited only to Augmented Reality (NYSE:AR) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) HoloLens 2.

Source: Microsoft

Historically, Microvision has developed data glasses that generate an image in the eyes by projecting laser beams into the eye ("retina display"). Although Microvision, as the quasi inventor of this technology, would have to hold relevant patents here, this was followed by a move to other areas of application for MEMS projection technology. Nevertheless, this area should not be neglected. It could generate very large licensing income if, for example, Bosch (privately owned) were able to sell its Smart Glasses technology to manufacturers who produce end-customer products.

Source: Bosch Sensortec

Apple (AAPL) or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) would also come into consideration here, as they would then no longer need heavy displays but could offer Smart Glasses in the shape, appearance and weight of normal glasses. Looks in particular are very important for the success of such glasses.

Subsequently, Microvision focused on projection technology, in this case on stand-alone mobile projectors (e.g. from Sony (OTCPK:SNEJF) (MP-CL1A; Picture)

Source: Sony

and installation in smartphones (e.g. from Ragentek).

Source: Moviphone

Although there were products on the market here, too, the big breakthrough did not materialize. The author suspects, as he has already stated in previous articles, that the problem here was the laser safety class 3R of the projection modules of that time, which did not allow sales in the European Union. Since large corporations almost only put products on the market that they could offer worldwide, this was probably a knockout criterion. Also, the projections might have been too dark and there might have been a lack of applications or a "killer app" that required a projector.

The current modules allow worldwide distribution in all product lines (i.e. also in the EU) as Microvision has now also achieved laser safety class 1 - the least dangerous one available - for projectors without having to reduce the brightness of the projected images. This was a decisive technical breakthrough that no competitor has achieved so far, not even Bosch, the world's largest MEMS manufacturer.

In addition, there have been further technical breakthroughs in recent years, such as the significant reduction in the size of laser diodes (e.g. by Sharp), which will allow even much smaller modules in the future. At the same time, the laser diodes have become more powerful so that the projections can be brighter - without becoming more dangerous due to the breakthrough of Microvision with regard to laser safety class 1.

A further point of criticism, the outdated resolution, was solved by Microvision already in 2018 with a new projection module which allows a resolution of 2K (2560 x 1440 never 120 Hz interlaced).

Source: Microvision

This module is also used twice in every Hololens 2 (proof; teardown video).

The new scanner doubles the resolution of the company's current scanner and can be used in a variety of consumer and industrial applications.

This is incorrect: It quadrupled the resolution (from 1280 x 720 to 2560 x 1440)!

Here a picture of it from the HoloLens 2:

Source: Karl Guttag

This module can also be used in all other product lines.

To date there is no MEMS module from any other manufacturer that even comes close to achieving such a resolution. This shows the technological leadership of Microvision.

Since 2011, Microvision has been secretly developing its own LiDAR technology and first made it known around 2018.

Source: Microvision

While there are many suppliers, none of the competitors except Intel (NASDAQ:INTL) even comes close to the technical data of Microvision.

The Explorer Edition of the Consumer LiDAR has been available for over a year now. The Consumer LiDAR with an application range of 10 meters is intended for use in buildings, e.g. for smart home devices.

Source: Microvision

Based on the Consumer LIDAR, Microvision is currently developing the Automotive LiDAR, which will be available in Q4 as a Development Edition.

Source: Microvision

Provided it has the same convincing technical data as the consumer LiDAR, which is to be expected, it will be unparalleled in automotive applications and unrivalled. Microvision's CEO promised here among other things:

I believe MicroVison's future lies in developing our Perceptive Automotive Lidar products and entering partnerships with automotive Tier 1 suppliers. Since 2019 we have been actively engaged with presenting our technology roadmap to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and have continuously received positive feedback on our products and potential partnership structures. We are currently developing our first Automotive Lidar samples targeted for OEM demonstration in Q4 2020. I believe our Perceptive Lidar products will bring true solid-state Automotive Lidar capable of an operating range greater than 200 meters with perceptive edge computing in full sunlight first-to-market. My desire to relocate to Seattle four and a half years ago and join MicroVision was rooted in what I knew would be possible with our core technology applied to Perceptive Lidar products.

Source: Microvision

While the Microvision Consumer LIDAR can capture up to 20 million points per second (specifications), competitors such as Waymo, Velodyne, Luminar, and others are only at a few hundred thousand to a few million points per second. E.g. "Velodyne Alpha Prime" with:

3D Lidar Data Points Generated 2- Single Return Mode: ~ 2,400,000 points per second- Dual Return Mode: ~ 4,800,000 points per second

With regard to Intel's LiDAR technology, it is not clear to me whether it is comparable. These competitors not only rely on less powerful approaches, but Microvision also has the advantage of twenty years of experience in the use of MEMS projectors. And can thus also demonstrate quality and durability. A Microvision LiDAR is basically just a projector that will operate with invisible (infrared) laser light instead of visible light. To detect objects, the approach is basically simple. The projection beams hit an object. Almost every object reflects this beam more or less. An added receiver now detects when a reflection occurs and from the travel time of the light the distance from the projector to the object can be determined. Microvision has developed its own ASICs as well as firmware and software for this purpose (see page 3 of the presentation). This is the distance from e.g. a car to e.g. a bird in front of the windscreen. If the resolution is too low, as with the competition, only very large objects can be detected. Microvision, on the other hand, will be able to detect smaller objects such as stones with its excellent resolution.

In addition, Microvision's LIDAR system will be not only the best, it will be the cheapest on the market. The price would be likely between $50-$100. Even Luminar's cheapest LiDAR costs $500.

To sum it up: The resolution of the well-known LiDAR systems of the competition, such as Velodyne and Waymo, is so poor that it would be life-threatening for the occupants of cars because, for example, the bird or the branch of a tree that juts out onto the road would not be reliably detected. Microvision LIDAR, on the other hand, would detect these dangers and the car could initiate appropriate driving maneuvers just as humans would.

Even if some manufacturers like Tesla (TSLA) do not think much of LiDAR, it is not because LiDAR is not needed. It is because the resolution of the previous LiDAR systems is so poor and the previous LiDAR systems are therefore relatively useless. They are also so huge that they do not fit into any car and far too expensive. As a result, they are now mounted on the roofs of these cars. But only on test cars (e.g. from Google/Waymo), not on production models. Microvision LiDAR also solves this problem. These systems are already in their first version similarly small as the projectors, which are known to fit even in smartphones. They can certainly be further reduced in size. They could already be invisibly installed in headlights or in radiator grilles. This without affecting the design of the cars. This is where the decades of development work and the competitive edge that this gives us make it affordable.

While the Microvision LIDAR systems are based on projectors, Microvision now uses object recognition in the projectors, too, in the "Interactive Projector":

Source: Microvision

This supplements touch functionality as well as 3D gesture recognition. This is unique and unrivalled in a system. In addition, both work contactlessly, which improves hygiene especially in today's times. Although there are also corresponding projectors from competitors, these consist of two separate systems and offer neither accuracy nor gesture recognition. They are also behind Microvision in terms of resolution, cost and size.

Both the LiDAR systems and the projectors are still based on the HD resolution MEMS module. However, they could produce even sharper projections and detect even smaller objects if the current module were replaced with the new 2K resolution module mentioned earlier. Thus, the current models are only the basis for future, more powerful models. Their development should require relatively little effort, since all components already exist and only need to be combined anew.

Microvision patents and products therefore serve many future markets:

Smart Glasses

AR

Interactive projectors including touchless touch and 3D gesture recognition (both contactless, important for hygiene)

Object detection for Smart Homes (Consumer LiDAR) Self-propelled cars (Automotive LIDAR)



Not only self-driven cars need LiDAR. In a few years, as soon as Microvision LiDAR is available, LiDAR systems will certainly become mandatory for (still) human-controlled cars to avoid collisions. Microvision LIDAR could become as revolutionary and successful as airbags.

Nobody can predict which product line will be successful and what value it will have. However, due to Microvision's wide range of applications and proven technological leadership, as well as its approximately 450 patents, there is a very high probability that at least one successful product line will be among them, with products that can be sold in millions or hundreds of millions of units.

If other articles only reflect on Microsoft as a possible buyer, this is not correct. Already at first glance, the following possible buyers or groups of buyers exist:

Retina displays: Bosch or its customers for the patents/licenses

AR: Microsoft

Projectors: any smart home device provider

Consumer LiDAR: also every smart home device provider

Automotive LiDAR: automotive groups or automotive suppliers

Moreover, if the already mentioned, only one-dimensional article want to derive the value of the shares or the company from past share prices or reflect only on the smallest product line, this does not reflect the value of the company.

The value of a company is not derived from the past, but from the possible profits of the future.

If a company is to be sold, deriving the value of the company from after-hour trading, as in the article already quoted, seems pointless.

In addition, Microvision has many important patents, so that a strategic price or markup can be considered.

Source: Microvision

In short: Whoever has the Microvision technology may be able to eliminate the competition or demand license fees from them. Or the other way around: Whoever does not buy the technology can be excluded from markets. Therefore, bidding competition may arise to gain access to the market. Whoever has the best LiDAR system for cars will also be able to supply other components and software to car manufacturers. The car manufacturer who has the best LiDAR system has a big advantage over the competition.

The value of the company therefore has nothing to do with the current share price. The value is that which buyers will pay in total for all product lines. This is based on the potential profits that can be made with the respective licenses or products over the next five to ten years. Or the market access. Even conservative calculations, which assume a profit of only $10 per license or product, result in very high potential profits, e.g. in the automotive sector as well as in smart home devices, all of which could be sold in large quantities.

Remember that for the simple "display only" product line alone, with no interaction capability, Microvision was able to sign a five-year, $10 million license agreement in 2018. In addition to this, there are revenues from the sales of the necessary hardware, i.e. the projection module. There have been no known sales to date. However, the contract was not cancelled or reversed. A sale would have to result in higher proceeds, as these would not only be for five years, but forever. In addition, possible profits from the sale of the modules would have to be added. So, even the simplest product line could be worth $50 million, since millions of modules could be sold if a product were to be launched.

The more important product lines can enable even much higher quantities. If only 10% of the cars produced annually contain four Microvision LiDAR systems, this will result in a volume of 280 million units in ten years. Adding the same number for consumer LiDAR and the interactive projector, the total is 840 million units (= (7 million cars * four modules * 10 years) * 3). And this seems to be a conservative calculation. Both a higher market share and more modules per car are conceivable. This does not even include Smart Glasses patent licenses, which could sell as well as smartphones. They alone are good for 1 billion units in ten years.

It's not just my view. The new CEO Sumit Sharma recently expressed a similar expectation at this year's Annual General Shareholder Meeting in May 2020:

I've talked about my personal belief that long term, MicroVision technology will unlock billions of dollars of market revenue for us and our OEM partners. I would like to share some slides that are posted on our website and talk about this vision.

This will not have been a slip of the tongue. Not on an ASM. Every word will have been pre-formulated.

He justified this as follows:

With the help of our investors, over the last 20-plus years, we have developed the deepest body of work in laser beam scanning from MEMS, ASICS to full system modules. The high-risk core technology development is complete. We stand at an inflection point where we expect to - and now a potential acquiring company could launch products with our technology and monetize the long investment path. Our highly capable team has created not only 484 issued and pending patents, but also the full story of intellectual properties that includes source code and know-how to apply the core technology to multiple verticals that are seeing interest in markets. We've also launched several generations of MEMS, ASICS that apply to various product verticals and product modules. Our Company started 20 years ago in developing augmented reality microdisplay for military. In the future, we expect growth in the AR market. MicroVision could enable headset products for multiple OEMS. Our proprietary technology will allow OEMs to develop products that could offer wide high fields of view, high-resolution displays that work in full sunlight. With our interactive display vertical, we took the same core technology and developed our first-generation module product prepared to launch on an automated production line for 2020. Our module product would enable smart speaker AI-assisted products with smart displays, again, positioning the market that is seeing high growth according to industry data. For investors new to the Company story, I've added some video links for this. This category has the potential to have future impact in mobile gaming as well. With our future automotive LiDAR module, we expected to apply the same core technology blocks and produce a module that would enable active collision-avoidance systems. MicroVision would have delivered a sensor that will finally provide the capability currently required - requires an array of very expensive sensors in a single sensor from us. The outlook for this product line extends decades into a big, addressable automotive market. With our consumer LiDAR product vertical, we hope to tackle smart home security. We focus on user privacy without transporting private data to the cloud. This, again, could have the capacity to enable smart speaker AI assistance to further enhance user experience. As the Company focuses on finding and working with interested parties for an acquisition of whole or part of the Company and any other structure suitable for them, we work to bring their focus on the width and the depth of what your investments have enabled our team to develop and highlight how their path to generate cash with their investment exists. I look forward to updating you in the future at the appropriate time on our progress. Thank you.

So, a potential profit over ten years of $1 billion to $10 billion is not too high. With a minimal profit of $10 per module, only 10 to 100 million modules or licenses per year would have to be sold (calculation based on ten years). This should be feasible for the five product lines. Only the expenses that are still to be incurred for the final development of the products would have to be deducted. According to the CEO in the last ASM, this should be low, since, according to him, all difficult developments have already been successfully completed. For this purpose, all products have been completed or are available as prototypes. The last with the Automotive LiDAR in Q4 of this year.

Thus, the price of $0.60 per share resulting from wishes of the short sellers can be considered unrealistic ($0.60 corresponds to a maximum company value of $90 million). More realistic is $1 to $10 per share (company value of $150 million to $1.5 billion). This should set a limit for the bottom line, but not for the top. The CEO should be able to realize at minimum $5 per share, not much more than the paid-in capital of approximately $600 million.

Minimum sales revenue assumptions per product line of

AR: $50 million

Smart Glasses licenses: $50 million

Projectors: $50 million

Consumer LiDAR $50 million

Automotive LiDAR $100 million

Total: $300 million

make the current share price of approximately $1.5 per share (representing a market capitalization of less than $225 million) appear moderate. Microvision should be able to get several times that amount.

Largely unnoticed by the shareholders, the CEO has even given a timetable. The negotiations are expected to be concluded in August 2020. However, it cannot be ruled out earlier if a company makes a good offer.

A Fireside Chat with Sumit Sharma, Steve Holt, (...) "I don't want to be sitting at a negotiating table in early August watching the guys on the other side knowing there's an ever approaching cliff coming up behind me." (OWTTE)

This could make the next few days and weeks the most exciting time for shareholders in Microvision's over twenty-year history. The results of the negotiations can be announced every day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MVIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.