Investors should not take a simple MCAS fix as a starting point to question the recertification delay as it doesn't accurately describe what has been happening behind the scenes.

With the market turmoil since February, the focus has shifted away from the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX. That’s partially driven by a lack of updates from Boeing. Instead of talking about progress, Boeing CEO David Calhoun spent some time in an interview seemingly putting blame for the crashes with flight crews and previous leadership instead of taking a self-critical look or more importantly talk about the progress on the Boeing 737 MAX return-to-service trajectory.

In this analysis, I have a look at why the recertification is taking so long and why it's partially about making a statement.

The wiring issue

Following the crashes with the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing and the FAA started an extensive audit on the Boeing 737 MAX inspecting every nut and bolt on the aircraft. In June last year one of the first changes triggered by the audit was the change to the flight control system software as it was found that a microprocessor malfunction could corrupt data being fed to the computers, which in turn could result in uncommanded nose-down movement of the aircraft.

With a focus on the uncommanded movement of the horizontal tail surfaces of the aircraft, which played a key role in the two crashes with the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing identified that in certain parts of the aircraft the Boeing 737 MAX did not meet certification standards for wire bundle separation. In theory, there could be a short circuit that could result in uncommanded movements of the horizontal tail surfaces that could have catastrophic consequences.

Evolving safety regulations

What makes things difficult for Boeing as well as the FAA is that the wire bundle separation requirement is part of new regulations. From the Boeing 737 Next Generation to the Boeing 737 MAX, the certification standards have changed while the actual wiring for both aircraft have not changed. So, this is not an issue with a design change but with a change in regulations that are not retrospectively applied to previous models.

With than in mind, Boeing can rely on millions of flight hours on the Boeing 737 Next Generation to show that while theoretically the possibility of an uncommanded nose down movement by the horizontal stabilizers due to a short circuit is there, it never has happened on the Boeing 737. The jet maker can prove that even though a failure mode as identified is indeed a possible scenario, the actual probability of that failure mode occurring is extremely low.

Mandating the fix

Boeing has good reasons not to fix the wiring to make the aircraft compliant, such as the chances of damaging the wiring in the process, but back in March in a report for subscribers of The Aerospace Forum we noted that the fix will be mandated by the FAA simply because the FAA has even better reasons to mandate the fix. That reason is all about sending a signal to Boeing and the world. Looking at the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX, the FAA has been criticized heavily for its role. Many certifying tasks were carried out by Boeing and Boeing seems to have kept the FAA in the dark regarding the redesign of the MCAS. So, the FAA has lost trust in Boeing while it previously was relatively flexible on Boeing’s waiver requests and actively supported self-certification tasks. It’s quite clear that this is all about giving a signal to Boeing, since the same wiring exists on the Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft and because that aircraft was certified before the wire bundle separation standard coming into effect it’s not a show-stopper for the Next Generation aircraft. If there truly was a concern bigger than scientifically proven, the fix would have been mandated for the Boeing 737 Next Generation and all other aircraft with retrospective effect.

Boeing tried to push back a bit on having to fix the wiring, though the company should have known better. The company should have known that it needs to show the world that it takes every step thinkable and possible to make the Boeing 737 MAX a safer plane. By pushing back on having to fix the wiring they undid their commitment not to cut corners even though their argument is more than valid. Something similar holds for the FAA. Being heavily criticized by lawmakers, the traveling public and other aviation administrations, the agency has almost no possibility to allow non-compliance. Non-compliance in this case wouldn’t introduce conditions that are likely to occur but it would send the wrong message to all stakeholders.

Certification flight in June

Currently, the Boeing 737 MAX certification is rumored to occur in late June or early July. That certification flight window has been pushed back since September 2019. I often do get the question what's taking Boeing so long. I think that's a very justified question when we take into consideration that Boeing initially expected the Boeing 737 MAX to be back within months. Some blame the FAA for delaying a fix, some say the Boeing 737 MAX will never be certified again. In between those extremes you have many views.

The fact is that what Boeing is working on are fundamental changes to the system. In April 2019, Boeing completed the first engineering flight with updated MCAS software, and in May 2019 development of the MCAS software update was completed. From that point onwards things started to deviate from the planning. Allowing four to six weeks for the FAA to review the MCAS update, by mid-July 2019 or the end of July 2019 the Boeing 737 MAX could be cleared for service. Which fully fits what was told to Indian carrier SpiceJet, namely that the Boeing 737 MAX would fly again in July 2019. In June 2019, FAA test pilots performed flights in Boeing's engineering simulator testing several flight conditions and scenarios. The deviation is that, in late June, the FAA required additional changes to be made.

In a press release Boeing said the following about that:

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 - The safety of our airplanes is Boeing's highest priority. During the FAA's review of the 737 MAX software update and recent simulator sessions, the Federal Aviation Administration identified an additional requirement that it has asked the company to address through the software changes that the company has been developing for the past eight months. The FAA review and process for returning the 737 MAX to passenger service are designed to result in a thorough and comprehensive assessment. Boeing agrees with the FAA's decision and request, and is working on the required software. Addressing this condition will reduce pilot workload by accounting for a potential source of uncommanded stabilizer motion. Boeing will not offer the 737 MAX for certification by the FAA until we have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service.

Boeing also filed an 8-K form on the same day:

The Federal Aviation Administration has asked The Boeing Company to address through the software changes to the 737 MAX that the company has been developing for the past eight months, a specific condition of flight, which the planned software changes do not presently address. The Boeing Company agrees with the FAA's decision and request, and is working on the required software to address the FAA's request. Boeing will not offer the 737 MAX for certification by the FAA until we have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service.

The changes that were made to the MAX are fundamental changes to the architecture of the flight control system software: Boeing has redesigned the Boeing 737 MAX flight control software architecture in such a way that it will take inputs from both flight control computers with each FCC depending on their own set of sensors. That's a huge change that requires effort and time.

The changes on the Boeing 737 MAX are no longer just changes to the MCAS software that has been redesigned such that it takes data from two vane measurements, compares them and turns off the system if the values from the left and right vane differ by a threshold value. The changes that have delayed the recertification are more extensive and change the Boeing 737 MAX flight control system software such that it takes dual inputs simultaneously. That's a redesign effort of which I previously expected that it would take a year to get certified. So, starting at June 2019 it would take roughly a year to get it certified. That would have put recertification at June 2020. However, in between, COVID-19 also hit the world which complicates the redesign and recertification effort.

Boeing also admitted to the need of simulator training for pilots as it was found that pilots didn’t resolve certain failure scenarios as expected and the company and regulator used a set of assumptions that were not reflective of human-machine interaction.

If that wasn’t enough, the flight control system software redesign effort was one where Boeing fixed one thing and then broke something else. As Boeing marched through the entire update which was undeniably complex, it found that the software power-up monitoring function which checks for anomalies when turning on the computers did not initialize properly.

So the overall trajectory has been from fixing MCAS to making the flight control system architecture more robust to fixing bugs that occurred in that process and next to that there was the need to implement the current wire bundle separation standard.

Conclusion

The identification of the wire bundle separation issue does show that the audit that Boeing and the regulator performed is in depth. Important to note is that the probability of the failure scenario as identified stemming from insufficient wire bundle separation is extremely small. On any normal day, without a Boeing 737 MAX crisis, any jet maker could request a waiver showing that in millions of flight hours the failure scenario in focus has never occurred.

However, given how deeply Boeing has eroded trust the FAA thought “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me,” and keeps Boeing to the certification standard to demonstrate authority and integrity of the agency. Apart from that the entire world is watching and nobody wants Boeing or the FAA to make steps that may look like safety is not the utmost priority.

The reason why the changes are taking so long is because the changes stretch beyond fixing the MCAS and the notion of easy changes that would be certified with months was rendered invalid in June last year. Boeing and the FAA have identified more pain points and have been tackling those and sometimes, like can happen when you have to change systems and reprogram new bugs surface. In the end, we see the system working as it's supposed to and that's that with the knowledge we have now, the necessary changes are being developed by the original equipment manufacturer and tested by the regulator. It’s unfortunate that there are delays, but at least we know the system is doing its job this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.