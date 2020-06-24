I estimate Intel's fair value at ~$81; thus, it is trading at a discount of ~25%.

Intel offers a safe 2.15% dividend yield and potential for dividend growth as well as price appreciation. Hence, it is a great stock for long-term dividend growth investors.

The company is well-positioned to benefit from several secular growth trends, such as 5G, AI, IoT, and Autonomous Vehicles by way of its strong product roadmap.

Amidst all the noise surrounding Intel's competition, it continues to thrive quietly with free cash flows growing at ~11% CAGR over the last five years.

Source: Intel-Investor-Meeting-2019

Investment Thesis

The market is undervaluing Intel Corporation (INTC) citing several factors like a lag in its process technology, the resurgence of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in the PC market (price war), added competition in the data center market from AMD and Nvidia (NVDA), etc. These negative narratives have been floating around for quite some time; however, Intel's revenues and free cash flow keep growing unabated. A robust financial profile makes Intel a safe dividend bet, and the stock offers potential double-digit annual returns over the next ten years.

For Intel, my investment thesis is based upon the following points:

Intel's successful transformation to a data-centric company should enable it to grow revenues at low single-digit growth rates over the next few years, which in-turn shall support a free cash flow growth rate of ~5% per year over the next ten years.

Intel has a strong balance sheet, and a low cash dividend payout ratio, which will allow the company to maintain its dividend throughout this year and grow its dividend in the future.

The stock is deeply undervalued, and investors could generate ~10.5% CAGR returns over the next decade by buying Intel at $60.

In today's article, I will share my fair value estimates for Intel, discuss the long-term financial trends, balance sheet strength, and analyze the safety of Intel's dividend.

Now, let us begin with a fair value estimation exercise:

Valuing Intel Corporation

To find Intel's fair value, we will employ my proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model, including the effects of buybacks or new share issuances. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point. Accounting for dividends.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As a long-term investor, I always use very conservative assumptions in my model, by which I implement a considerable "margin of safety," and I have done no different in this case.

Intel's gross profit margins are ~60%, and I expect a modest expansion in these margins as higher-margin data-centric products contribute a more significant proportion of total revenues going forward.

The current free cash flow margin is ~24%, which I expect to go to ~26-28%, as it executes its data-center evolution/transition. To be conservative, free cash flow per share [TTM] is assumed to be $4.

Here are the rest of my assumptions:

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $4 Free cash flow per share growth rate 5% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Let's check out what Intel's fair value looks like:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, Intel's intrinsic value is ~$81.23. Thus, at $60, Intel is trading at a discount of ~26% from its fair value.

And keep in mind, we are only expecting free cash flow per share to grow at an annualized rate of 5% in the above model... only 5%!

Through buybacks alone, the company will be able to grow at such a rate.

If anything, this is a testament to the extent to which the market believes Intel will not be able to grow in the future, as a $60 price reflects nearly zero percent growth over the next ten years.

Financial Statement Analysis

In this section, we will analyze some of the critical aspects of Intel's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. So, let's get started.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, the company's revenue has increased from $55 billion to $75.73 billion (5-yr CAGR of 6.6%). During the same time, gross margins have contracted from 64% to 59.5%; however, operating margins have expanded to ~33.5%.

We know that Intel's PC-centric business is flattening and could be in a slow decline throughout the next decade. However, on the other end of the spectrum, Intel's data-centric business is ascending! In Q1 2020, the data-centric revenue segment contributed ~51% of total revenues, which shows that Intel is successfully transitioning into a data-centric company.

Source: Intel Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Intel's growth is directly dependent on its data-centric business segments, and as such, we will focus our analysis on that business. Since 2017, Intel has been focused on creating data-centric products with three big bets:

Memory: As data increases at a torrential pace, the need for Intel's memory products is expected to remain robust in the future. Autonomous vehicles: Intel projects autonomous vehicles to be mainstream by 2030, thanks to companies like Tesla (TSLA). 5G: The next generation tech shall connect 50 billion devices once implemented, and Intel plans to be at the forefront of its evolution.

Let's look at the financials of the data center group, which also happens to be the fastest-growing segment at Intel.

Source: Intel Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

In Q1 2020, the data center group reached new heights with revenues of $7 billion (up +43% y/y) and significant operating margin improvement from 38% to 50%. The fantastic growth in the data-center is supercharged by the cloud segment, which grew at 53% y/y. Moreover, Intel is well-positioned to benefit from emerging trends such as IoT, AI, 5G, and Autonomous Vehicles.

Source: Intel Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Due to the solid growth and revenue contribution we can confidently assert that Intel has successfully transitioned into a data-centric company. With the transition, Intel's total addressable market is now estimated to be worth ~$300 billion ($220 billion data-centric plus $68 billion PC-centric) by 2023. If you are interested in learning more about Intel's data-centric business segments, click here.

Financial Stability Analysis

Well, I stated in my investment thesis that Intel has a strong balance sheet, and we are about to find out why that's the case. Let's analyze Intel's cash, debt, interest expense, and Debt-to-EBITDA ratio to understand the nuance of the situation.

Source: YCharts

As you can see, Intel had cash and equivalents of $11.38 billion (boosted by fresh debt issuance of ~$10.3 billion) at the end of Q1 2020. At the same time, the cash and short-term investment figure stood at ~$20 billion. With a total long-term debt of $39.92 billion, Intel has a net debt of $19.12 billion.

However, the total interest expense is only $44 million (offset by interest income from investments). Moreover, Intel's TTM EBITDA of ~$37 billion means that it could easily cover its interest expense. Hence, I think Intel holds a firm financial footing, and after fresh debt issuance of $10.3 billion, it surely has enough cash to weather over any economic turmoil begotten by COVID-19.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

Source: YCharts

As you can see in the chart above, Intel's free cash flow grew from $10.94 billion to $18.18 billion in the last five years at a CAGR of 10.69% (faster than revenue). In 2019, Intel returned the entirety of its free cash flow ($18.2 billion) to investors via ~$5B worth of dividends and ~$13B worth of buybacks.

Intel's Ultra-Safe Dividend

An approximately 2.15% dividend yield is a safe yield, which one can expect to sustain even during an economic calamity. Moreover, with Intel, you get a company that has a rich history of growing dividends (+6.5% 5-YR CAGR).

Source: YCharts

During the first-quarter earnings call, Intel's management reiterated the company's desire to maintain its dividend throughout this year and beyond. A look at the graph below shows that Intel's cash dividend payout ratio is only ~30%, i.e., the company pays less than one-third of its free cash flow as dividends. Therefore, even if Intel's free cash flow declined by 70%, it could still pay its dividend!

Source: YCharts

Now that's what I call a safe dividend.

Intel's Suspended Buyback Program

Over the last couple of years, Intel repurchased 478 million shares (~10% of its shares outstanding). However, with free cash flows of ~$18 billion, Intel's proposed capital return program of $20.8 billion ($15.3 billion in buybacks and $5.5 billion in dividends) was supported by its ongoing leveraged recapitalization.

Source: YCharts

As the coronavirus pandemic created fears of an economic downturn, Intel promptly suspended its buyback program to conserve capital. Now, the company expects the free cash flow to remain sturdy in 2020, but investors should not pin their hopes on the resumption of buybacks this year.

Intel's Total Expected Returns

I've already illustrated the fair value of Intel's stock, but before investing capital, an investor should know the expected returns he/she could expect from the investment. I will again employ my proprietary model to determine the expected returns for a ten-year investment in Intel.

Retaining all assumptions utilized in the valuation section and assuming price to free cash flow at the end of ten years to be 15. Here's the result:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So, if one were to buy Intel at today's price of $60 and hold for ten years, he/she could expect share price appreciation at 8.06% CAGR.

Considering Intel's sizable dividend, the total expected return w/o dividend reinvestment is 9.49% CAGR, and the total expected return w/ dividend reinvestment is 10.23% CAGR.

These returns are not much higher than 9.8% - "our hurdle rate"/ "90-year annualized S&P 500 return rate." Hence, I expect Intel to market-perform, and thus it is a modest buy.

Conclusion

Intel is an excellent safe haven investment for dividend investors. The company offers a 2.15% dividend yield with a potential for both dividend and price appreciation. Intel's transformation to a data-centric company has gone pretty well so far, and if Intel could sort out its process technology issues (by late 2021 as per management timeline), then it could undoubtedly maintain (even enhance) its market leadership position in both Data-center and PC markets. Even if these issues persist, I expect Intel to keep growing free cash flow at 5% CAGR over the next decade due to a continually expanding TAM and an incredible product roadmap. Thus, I recommend dividend growth investors to add Intel to their portfolios at $60.

Key takeaway: I rate Intel buy at $60 and below.

Please provide your feedback in the comments section below!

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.