The company is still fumbling with profitability, but its high growth businesses (cloud subscription and professional services) now account for more than half its top line.

FireEye, Inc. has lost approximately a third of its value since mid-February when rumors of a possible deal with Cisco Systems were circulating.

Today, we take a look at a tech name that appears to have a little downside at current trading levels after falling by around a third from its highs earlier this year.

Company Overview:

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is a Milpitas, California-based cybersecurity solutions provider with ~8,800 end-customers, including more than 50% of the Forbes Global 2000. Since 2013, it has been transitioning from appliance-based detection and prevention towards the cloud - with mixed results. After debuting as a public company at $20 a share in 2013, FireEye has been on a rollercoaster ride that peaked at ~$95 per share in March 2014 and recently troughed with an all-time closing low of $8.11 in March 2020. Its stock trades right at $12.00 a share, translating to a market cap of ~$2.7 billion.

Products & Services:

The company generates revenue from sales of its network, email, and endpoint security solutions, network forensics appliances, cloud-based security threat intelligence and analytics subscriptions, platform software, managed security, and professional services. Although the company has one reporting unit it disaggregates revenue into (appliance) product, subscription, and support; cloud product, subscription, and support; and professional services.

Product and related subscription and support are solutions that are deployed on-premise on purposed-built appliances, which accounted for 2019 revenue of $467.8 million, or 53% of FireEye's total. This metric was down 6% from 2018, not surprising as it deemphasizes appliances in favor of the cloud solutions.

Platform, cloud subscription, and managed services, which include offerings delivered as virtual appliance software through the cloud, was responsible for a top line contribution of $241.0 million in 2019, or 27% of the total. This subsegment houses the company's Helix offering, its cloud-based single platform solution that was launched in 2017. It correlates security and event data across an organization's attack surface to determine which threats present the greatest risk, automates repetitive security processes, and provides tools that enable a rapid response to threats. Not surprisingly, this unit grew 28% over 2018.

Professional services, comprised predominantly of incident response and resilience testing, generated the other 20% of the company's 2019 top line, or $180.3 million. Like FireEye's cloud offerings, professional services was an area of significant growth last year, up 26% over 2018. This unit received a boost with the May 2019 acquisition of validation platform provider Verodin for a total consideration of ~$253 million.

Marketplace:

Despite producing revenue of $889.2 million in 2019, FireEye did not even garner 1% of the $112 billion global cybersecurity market. It is a rapidly developing space, expected to expand at a 12.6% CAGR to $282 billion by 2027. In addition to its sharp growth trajectory, cybersecurity is a high-margin business and, as such, attracts many entrants. Independent security vendors such as Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Splunk (SPLK) provide both application and cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, whereas large network vendors such as Cisco (CSCO) and Juniper (JNPR) offer competing appliance products. While its independent security vendor competition has enjoyed trailing price-to-sales (P/S) multiples of ~7 to ~10x, FireEye's languishes at 3x. This relatively poor valuation is a function of its lackluster top line growth - 9% CAGR since 2015 compared to Fortinet (21%), Palo Alto Networks (33%), and Splunk (37%) - as its transition to a Security-as-a-Service provider has been clumsy and unprofitable.

1Q20 Results and 2020 Outlook

This trend continued with the release of the company's 1Q20 earnings on April 28, 2020, showing a loss of $0.02 per share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $224.7 million, which represented a $0.01 per share improvement and 7% growth as compared to the prior-year period, respectively. These results bested Street expectations by $0.02 and $3.3 million.

For the bull, there was plenty of positives to glean from the quarter. Platform cloud subscription and managed services category grew more than 30% versus 1Q19, while its professional services top line rose 25%, marking the unit's fifth consecutive quarter of at least 20% year-over-year improvement and eighth consecutive stanza of record revenue. More substantially, these two high-growth categories accounted for 53% of FireEye's total revenue, as compared to 44% in 1Q19 and 40% in 1Q18. Also, led by a 32% increase from its cloud services, annual recurring revenue increased 7% to $590 million. As a percentage of total revenue, recurring revenue improved 2% to 64% in the quarter.

The problem resides with the other 47% of the company's business. Revenue for product and related subscription and support declined $12.8 million, or 11%, to $105.7 million. To rightsize its workforce with the declining production of this unit, FireEye announced a restructuring that involved a 6% reduction to its staff, mostly in its appliance-based product areas. The cost of these actions will be $20 to $25 million and is expected to save the company at least $25 million in 2020.

The other issue with FireEye is profitability. Despite high gross margins - although they declined on an adjusted basis from 74% to 71% y-o-y in the most recent quarter due to a higher service mix - the company has bounced around breakeven on an adjusted basis for three years, its best quarter being 4Q19 when it earned $0.07 a share. It is difficult to justify gaudy P/S ratios when the company has been unable to demonstrate a path to prosperity.

Ironically, COVID-19 actually helped the company beat 1Q20 earnings forecast as travel and event-related expenses dropped significantly at the end of the quarter, lowering operating expenses by $7 million versus expectations. Overall, the pandemic reduced 1Q20 billings by $10-15 million and revenue by less than $2 million. Operating cash flow took a hit at negative $24 million (versus expectations of flat) as days sales outstanding (DSO) increased to 74 days versus expectations of 55 to 60 days due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 also forced FireEye to revise its outlook for 2020, lowering its revenue forecast from $940 million down to $890 million. Adj. gross margin was revised from 71% to 69.5%; operating margin from 5.5% to 2.0%; and Adj. EPS was guided from $0.22 a share down to $0.05. All of these metrics were based on range midpoints. The company also suspended its 2020 billings forecast, which was originally $940 million.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Despite the uncertainty attributable to the coronavirus, FireEye's balance sheet is in solid shape, holding ~$980 million of cash and short-term investments versus $1.02 billion of convertible debt as of March 31, 2020.

The analyst community is pretty bifurcated on its outlook for FireEye, sporting nine buy, one outperform, and seven hold ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is $15 a share. They are still in the process of revising their 2020 forecasts, but for the ones who have, they essentially in line with the company's projections of $0.05 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $890 million.

Verdict:

With FireEye's high-growth cloud subscription and professional services businesses likely to account for close to 60% of its 2020 top line, the market appears to be assigning a sub-peer group P/S multiple (~5x) to those units and zero value to its appliance-based product business. Looked at another way, the market is pricing in continued contraction in FireEye's product business and growth deceleration in its cloud subscription business as a result of COVID-19. But with the economy beginning to reopen, there is mitigated risk to the downside as appliance sales delayed by the necessity of an on-site visit should contribute in 3Q20 while its high growth businesses should resume their trajectory in 2H20.

Profitability is a real concern and could keep a lid on its share price. However, just before coronavirus started crushing the stock market, FireEye was rumored to be in talks with Cisco that could leverage its massive customer base to scale the rumored acquiree's cloud subscription and professional services units. Cisco's cybersecurity business, currently, accounts for only ~6-7% of its top line, but with significant growth projected for this space over the next decade, it is an attractive area to target. Shares of FEYE are currently ~33% cheaper than when reports about a potential deal surfaced in mid-February. With limited downside and takeover premium removed from its share price, I think the coronavirus-instigated weakness is an opportunity to initiate a stake in FEYE either via the slow accumulation of equity or using a covered call strategy like the one outlined below.

Option Strategy:

Here is how I would initiate or add to a position in FEYE within my own personal accounts. Using the January $12 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $9.95 to $10.05 range (net stock price - option premium). This strategy provides just over 15% downside risk (at the mid end of the range) and a 20% potential return in just 7 months, even if the stock doesn't move from the current $12 level.

