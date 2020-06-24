How many times does management have to announce that its dividend is its number one priority for the naysayers to stop saying it isn't?

I will continue to bang the drum for retirees, old and new, to take advantage of AT&T (T) near 7% dividend yield. I mean let's face it, T has been slowly increasing its dividend for several years now, but it is increasing it. Over 30 consecutive years I have been hearing the same baloney that T is going bye-bye or ending its dividend. My crystal ball is as good as yours, and anything can happen, but let's go straight to the most important fundamentals for you to decide for yourselves whether the naysayers are right or not.

My opinion is that at its current share price, dividend-growth investors for immediate (and future) income from a blue-chip winner is a great gift. Especially in the face of "zero rates" for CDs and money market funds.

The Facts, And Only The Facts

These charts are from Fidelity Investments, which I trust a tad more than any blogger (including myself for that matter!):

Source: Fidelity

More undervalued than overvalued. Higher quality than 90% of all stocks! Much more financially healthy than the naysayers would have you believe.

While the stock has a neutral rating on Wall Street, I would risk it a heck of a lot more than many of those high yield CEFs and REITs that are being touted. Obviously not all of them are awful, but when you can get get 7% from AT&T, which risk equity is in your range?

Source: Fidelity

Here is a deeper dig into the Wall Street ratings by ESS:

Source: Fidelity

It speaks for itself without the noise from bloggers and "pros" who have declared T to be dead for 20 or more years.

Yes, they have their issues, and it always seems like they are trying to play catch-up. The debt has always been high, but this company is a cash cow. And every day that the naysayers scream gloom and doom, T is filling its cash register with cash from revenues and increasing its cash flow to be able to pay its debt and keep those sweet dividends coming!

Source: Fidelity



Even its book value is close to the actual share price! So please, naysayers, give retired and soon-to-be-retired dividend-income investors a break. Should they toss money into a CEF or mall REIT for 10% yields that are potentially riskier than other high yields? Or should they put their funds into a "widow and orphan" 30+ year stalwart like AT&T, especially at its current share price and dividend yield?

Data by YCharts

A 7.01% yield (as of 12:13 p.m., 6/24/2020) with a $2.05/share annual dividend, and a grossly underpriced $29.40/share price, is something that really should be considered, folks. You can always sell covered calls against it, or even sell put options at a lower price to raise some cash if you do not get assigned, or have it assigned at an even more attractive price!

There Are Tons Of Opportunities With This Wacky Market

Maybe there are tons of opportunities, but in my book an investment in T right now is far less risky than those high-yielding MLPs, or CEFs, or REITs that are being tossed around like "free money" right now!

Think about it. T is a dividend aristocrat with 30+ consecutive years of paying and increasing its dividend. At the same time, over 30 years it has had high debt and has been buried by "know-it-alls" for the entire time.

By the way, for whatever it's worth, I know nothing! (Except for the facts.)

My Bottom Line

There are no risk-free equities and anything can happen, but T is not that affected by COVID-19, and it is continually trying to growth while paying its dividend. It might not be a growth "hotshot" right now (if it ever was), but where the heck are you going to stash some cash that will probably grow during these crazy times?

That said, it might even have some upside potential.

At the price right now, you can ease into the stock or add some shares to an existing position and thank the stock market "gods" later.

I have to give it a buy rating once again!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free (unless it is an Editors' Pick!) to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author used in his past worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.