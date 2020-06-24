CME-Group (CME):

Source: CME Group Investor relations page

In 2007-08, CBOT, NYMEX and CME united to form CME Group, the world’s largest and most diversified derivatives marketplace. “As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. Through its exchanges, CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. CME Group provides electronic trading globally on its CME Globex platform. The company also offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives through its clearinghouse, CME Clearing. CME Group's products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.” – CME Group Investor relations page link https://www.cmegroup.com/company/history/

A peers comparison:

CME Group Inc (CME) belongs to the broad classification of ‘Financials’ sector and identified to the ‘Financial Exchanges and Data’ industry. It is similar to Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE), Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) and Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ).

CME is a giant which includes Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), and the Commodities Exchange (COMEX). Approximately 85% of CME’s revenue comes from clearing and transaction fees, while approximately another 10% is earned from market data and information services. The revenue will accrue with every trade done in any of these exchanges, year after year and ensures the sustainability in a growth or recession environment, bull or bear case scenario. The growth depends on trade volume. I believe trade volumes will increase year after year, boom or doom, growth or recession, inflation occurs or otherwise. While the recent social distancing restricted the floor level business in the exchange, the volume of trade using technology ensured the continuous sustainability of the exchanges. CME Group’s monthly market statistics for the month of May 2020 can be viewed by clicking here. Market statistics in more details are available for download here. In that download, a comparative study of the daily average volume of trades by month for each year since 2008 is available. I can see from the statistics that the business is sustainable going forward under any market condition.

CBOE through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

ICE operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. ICE owns New York Stock Exchange. ICE is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

NDAQ, headquartered in New York, is a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide which includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. The company's Information Services segment provides market data, index, and investment data and analytics to institutional and retail investors. Approximately 35% to 40% of Nasdaq’s revenue is from day-to-day stock trading services (trading and clearing) while a third is out of information services. The corporate services such as capital markets and consulting etc. account for the remaining revenue.

CBOE CME ICE NDAQ Mkt.Cap (Billions) 10.83 62.94 51.72 19.53 Shares Outstanding (Millions) 111.63 358.59 547.22 164.07 Market Price as on 19-June-2020 98.75 175.52 94.52 118.83 Price 52w High 127.93 225.36 101.93 122.15 Price 52w Low 72.01 131.8 63.51 71.66 EPS 3.92 6.66 3.74 4.37 PE 25.18 26.36 25.26 27.17 Regular Dividend pa (4 x Last Qtr. rate) 1.44 3.40 1.20 1.96 Dividend Yield 1.46% 1.94% 1.27% 1.65% Variable Special Dividend declared in December of each year since 2012. Special Dividend declared in Dec/2019 2.50 Dividend yield including special dividend 1.46% 3.37% 1.27% 1.65% Dividend Growth Rate for one year 16% 13% 9% 4% Moody's Credit Rating A3 Aa3 A2 Baa2 S&P's Credit Rating A- AA- A BBB

CBOE is expected to increase the dividend for the year 2020 in Aug 2020 while the rest of the companies already did so for the year 2020. From a dividend income perspective, CME stands out and fits my dividend yield expectations coupled with the dividend growth rates. But that is from a dividend perspective among these companies. Though these companies are recent establishments in their current formats, their history / heredity / business model gives me a comfortable feeling that these will sustain in their respective businesses for ever in the current format or as part of some other larger group formats. All the companies except NDAQ have high credit ratings. The market prices for all the companies are in the near middle of 52 week high-low prices indicating that there is room for immediate run up, if the market situation improves. There is an equal chance, that there is room for lower prices, if the market crashes.

The looming business risk:

Several large banks and securities firms such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Virtu Financial, and Citadel Securities are joining hands to create a competitive stock trading business, the Members Exchange (MEMX), which might start functioning later in this year. They plan to create a more economical trading platform to operate. This could impact the trading volume and earnings of competitive exchange companies, more specifically NDAQ. Consensus expectation is that CME will suffer the least effect from the competition as compared to the peers, owing to CME's unique business diversity and the moat.

Yet another risk at the horizon is a possible introduction of financial transaction tax. Though this may not be a huge percentage, if introduced, this can heavily reduce the so-called computer initiated ‘high frequency trades’ scalping a few cents between the buyer and seller. It is a question, if that can reduce the exchange transactions trade volume. Here again ICE (which owns New York Stock Exchange) and NDAQ will be affected more owing to inherent high frequency trades, in my view. The genuine hedge transactions in oil trading, energy trading or agriculture or in general commodity type of transactions protects CME's business. A reminder, CME consists of Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, the New York Mercantile Exchange, and the Commodities Exchange. My view is that the trading volume in CME may not be adversely affected by such a financial transaction tax (a small rider) which will be part of the cost of hedging to genuine corporation or people doing the hedging transactions. So my investment pick is CME among its peers.

Conclusion:

I believe that these looming risks and the pandemic situation could keep CME’s market price a bit subdued for some time. But sooner or later, the market price will advance.

I am adding CME to “My Perennial Income Portfolio” watch list which you can read here. CME has the long-term sustainability I look for and has a competitive moat and advantage over its peers. My plan is to invest approximately one percent of my total portfolio in this stock.

Now that people learned the pandemic business closures did not affect CME’s trading volume or income as anticipated, a recurrence of the March 2020 crash is unlikely. I don't view the current market price as cheap, though. A sympathetic market reaction along with general market prices could lower CME’s bid price and give a great chance to buy at even attractive prices. But the growth potential made me buy an initial slice now at around $172. Any decrease in price will help me build my position at better valuation. To conclude, CME is a good investment choice for bull and bear market scenario. CME at around the current market price of $172 is a good investment at a fair price.

Invest safely and wish all readers good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a qualified investment advisor. My views are mine and shared here in good faith. Make your own diligence before initiating a buy or sell order.