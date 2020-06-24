I am bullish on the BDC industry due to an accounting practice that I believe temporarily distorts this industry's NAV during market turmoil.

Almost a month ago, I wrote an article about VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) called "BIZD: I Got The Memo, And It Said Burn Before Reading." After publishing this article, I noticed several comments were saying why doesn't a person just invest in only the best BDCs instead of just investing in BIZD. My goal with this article is to address the question of who should invest in BIZD and who should invest in individual BDCs.

Investors who use top-down analysis, and as a result of this analysis is bullish on the BDC industry would invest in BIZD. Investors who use bottom-up analysis would be better off investing in individual BDCs. Even if an investor reads a couple of articles from Seeking Alpha on each BDC, it will still take him at least a month to select the BDCs that he wants in his portfolio. Time is just as much your enemy as it is your friend, and unfortunately, most individual investors do not have access to a team of analysts to crunch numbers for him.

If an investor would like to replicate the MVIS US BDC index, BIZD would be a good option. Replicating an index takes time and usually is only recommended for real large portfolios. Do not forget that every couple of months, the portfolio will have to rebalance.

If you prefer to invest in individual BDCs, and you have the time to do the homework on each BDC, by all means, do so.

I am bullish on the BDC industry due to an accounting practice that I believe temporarily distorts this industry's NAV during market turmoil. Each loan or investment uses a market indicator to estimate its current market value (asset cash flow / (1+input)) or (EBITDA x a multiple). Though I do not know the percent of loans that become non-accrual or are renegotiated, I do know that it will not be 100% of them.

Update Target Price For BIZD

Figure 1 - BDC Heat Map

Source: Vaneck and Seeking Alpha

In my original analysis on BIZD, I only analyzed the top 10 holdings and their possibility of being over-leveraged. In my study, I used the very, very pessimistic assumption that if a BDC is overleveraged (has less than 5% in the heat map), they would go bankrupt. My assumption is improbable, in my opinion. Even with these overly unrealistic assumptions, my target price was higher than that of the market. As seen in figure 1, I have updated my model to include every BDC in BIZD's portfolio.

Figure 2 - Target Price Scenarios

BEST CASE BLENDED CASE WORST CASE Target Price $ 14.40 $ 13.08 $ 11.09 imp div g% -3.16% -4.09% -5.86%

Source: Analyst's Estimates

The worst-case scenario, as seen in figure 2, has the following assumptions. All BDCs with less than 5% leeway (A%) will suffer from an extremely diluting event (below NAV share issuance). I continued to discount the portfolio by 45% (CCC Bond Yield during the financial crisis). The implied dividend growth rate is -5.86% under these assumptions.

In figure 2, my best-case scenario assumes that BDCs with less than 3% of leverage available will dilute their shareholders (I consider this still overly pessimistic). The portfolio is discounted at the most current CCC Bond Yield (14%).

Conclusion

As I said earlier, if an investor has the time to dedicate to studying each publicly traded BDC, then he should do so. If an investor would like to try to make alpha by taking advantage of a special event but does not have time to pick through all the BDCs available, then BIZD would be a good option. Even with my extreme assumptions, the blended case scenario has a 6.2% upside. BIZD has a possible downside of 9.9% and an upside of 17% in the short-term.

