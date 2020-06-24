HollyFrontier (HFC) has rallied 60% off its bottom in March. The steep rally may lead some investors to think that the stock has exhausted its upside but this is far from true. This exemplary refiner is facing some headwinds, which still weigh on its stock price. As these headwinds will soon begin to attenuate, the stock will have an additional 45% upside potential from its current price.

Business overview

Just like all the other refiners, HollyFrontier has been greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis, which has caused a collapse in the demand for jet fuel and gasoline. The global demand for oil products will incur its steepest decrease in history this year due to the social distancing measures that resulted from coronavirus. Consequently, HollyFrontier reduced its refinery utilization rates to 70% in April. The reduced throughput will undoubtedly take its toll on the earnings of the company this year.

However, it is unreasonable to believe that coronavirus will condemn the energy market to a permanent recession. There are numerous ongoing studies for a vaccine for coronavirus. The vaccine candidate of Moderna (MRNA) has exhibited the most promising results so far, with the company ready to launch its Phase 3 trial on 30,000 people in July. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently moved the start of the Phase 1/2a of its vaccine candidate from September to July. Overall, a vaccine is likely to be identified until early 2021. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect consumers to return to their normal lifestyle the latest in late 2021.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) seems to agree on this view, as it recently issued a markedly positive outlook for the energy market. According to the report, the demand for refined products is expected to surge at the fastest pace in history next year, by 5.7 million barrels per day. If this forecast materializes, the demand for oil products next year will be only 2.4 million barrels per day lower (2.4%) than it was last year, before the onset of the pandemic. In other words, the demand for refined products is expected to revert very close to its pre-COVID-19 level next year.

The positive outlook of the oil market has already triggered an impressive rally in the price of oil, which has more than doubled in the last two months and thus it has retrieved approximately half of its recent losses. HollyFrontier will greatly benefit from the sustained recovery of the oil market. Not only will the company restore its utilization rate near 100%, but it will also benefit from healthier refining margins thanks to the rebound in the demand for oil products. It is also worth noting that the demand for gasoline will benefit from the social distancing mindset in the short term, as numerous people will shift from the means of public transport to their own car to enhance their safety.

Discount of WTI to Brent

HollyFrontier has 5 inland refineries, which are located near domestic oil production. As a result, these refineries enjoy wide discounts to WTI. Canadian crude constitutes 23% of the total feedstock of HollyFrontier while Permian crude comprises about 40% of the total crude processed by the refiner. These two crude types usually trade at deep discounts to WTI and hence HollyFrontier enjoys wider refining margins than most of its peers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moreover, U.S. refiners usually benefit from the wide discount of WTI to Brent. Thanks to the boom of U.S. shale oil production in the last decade, WTI has traded at a wide discount to Brent most of the time and thus domestic refiners have enjoyed much wider refining margins than their international counterparts.

Unfortunately, for the U.S. refiners, the pandemic has caused a collapse in the shale oil production. The active U.S. rig count has decreased for 13 consecutive weeks at a fast pace and thus it has slumped 71% over last year, to an 11-year low level. Consequently, the discount of WTI to Brent has narrowed to $2.4 per barrel, which is a nearly 5-year low level. This is a strong headwind for HollyFrontier, as it exerts pressure on its margins in the short term.

However, it is critical to realize that this headwind is only temporary. Thanks to the ongoing recovery in the demand for oil products, the price of oil is in sustained recovery mode. As a result, U.S. shale oil producers will resume their production the latest next year. When their output recovers, the discount of WTI to Brent will return to normal levels and thus it will significantly enhance the refining margins of HollyFrontier.

Growth catalysts

As already mentioned, HollyFrontier will greatly benefit from the ongoing recovery in the energy market, which will, ultimately, lead the refiner to increase its volumes while it will also widen the discount of WTI to Brent.

HollyFrontier also has another growth catalyst, namely the new international marine standard, IMO 2020. According to the new standard, all the vessels that sail in international waters are obliged to burn diesel or ultra-low-sulfur fuel oil instead of heavy fuel oil. As the former is much more expensive than the latter, the new standard will provide a strong boost to the earnings of refiners.

The effect of this catalyst has been muted so far due to the impact of the pandemic on the demand for refined products. However, as soon as the energy market recovers from the coronavirus crisis, the positive effect of the new marine standard will become evident.

Balance sheet

HollyFrontier has one of the strongest balance sheets in its peer group. To be sure, its net interest expense consumes only 17% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $3.6 billion. As this amount is less than five times the earnings of the company last year, it is certainly manageable.

The strong balance sheet of HollyFrontier is paramount in the highly cyclical energy sector. Thanks to its financial strength, the company can easily endure the ongoing downturn, even if it lasts longer than currently anticipated.

Upside potential

As mentioned above, the pandemic is likely to subside the latest from next year. It is thus reasonable to expect HollyFrontier to return to its normal profitability the latest in 2022. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $4.52, $6.19, and $4.61 in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. In order to be on the safe side, one can expect the refiner to return to earnings per share of $4.50 by 2022.

Moreover, HollyFrontier has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3 over the last decade. While this earnings multiple is low, it is prudent to be conservative. If the stock trades at its average valuation level in 2022, it will trade around $46 (= 4.50 * 10.3). Therefore, the stock has 45% upside potential from its current price. It is worth noting that the stock was trading at $46 less than five months ago, at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

Final thoughts

Although HollyFrontier has rallied 60% off its bottom, it still has great upside potential. As the pandemic subsides, the stock will benefit from increased refinery utilization, a wider discount of WTI to Brent and the tailwind from the new marine standard. Even if the coronavirus crisis lasts longer than expected, HollyFrontier will easily endure the downturn thanks to its rock-solid balance sheet.

