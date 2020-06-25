We are adding Clipper to the Small Cap REIT portfolio.

We are initiating Clipper Realty with a Strong Speculative Buy (consider all of the risks pointed out in this article).

It takes patience to select small-cap gems, and for obvious reasons, the shares are volatile because they are usually thinly traded.

By screening for small-cap REITs, we have made tremendous strides over the years, as our stock selection skills have allowed us to generate annual returns of over 31.87%.

Today’s article is somewhat of a “Cinderella story” that highlights one of our recent picks in the Small-Cap REIT portfolio.

As the title above suggests, that would be Clipper Realty (CLPR), a real estate investment trust that appears to be a perfect fit.

You may recall that we initiated another “Cinderella” pick – complete with a Strong Spec Buy rating – on Alpine Net Lease (PINE). That was back in April, when shares traded at $10.64 with a 9.5x price to funds from operations ratio (P/FFO).

Adding it to the Small-Cap REIT portfolio, we explained, “It certainly pays to mine for net-lease gold!”

Fast forward about two months, in real time, and PINE was trading at $16.76. That’s around a 57% total return since we bought in.

Sharesight

By screening for small-cap REITs, we’ve made tremendous strides over the years. Our stock selection skills have allowed us to generate annual returns of over 31.87%.

The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ), meanwhile, was only up 5.36%.

It takes patience to select small-cap gems. Because they’re so often thinly traded, their shares are volatile. This also means that few analysts cover them, so due diligence is even more essential than usual.

Even so, I’m excited to officially mark the discovery of this glass-slipper pick and add Clipper to the Small-Cap Portfolio.

Source

The Clipper Realty Business Model

With its focus on multifamily and commercial buildings, Clipper Realty is the only pure-play NYC-centric REIT out there. The company is headquartered in Brooklyn and owns buildings there as well as in Manhattan – 66 in all, amounting to 3.2 million leasable square feet.

Source

Admittedly, New York City was the epicenter for COVID-19 in the U.S. And it only entered Phase 2 of its re-opening program on Monday.

That allows offices to reopen and outdoor dining and in-store shopping to commence, which should bring as many as 300,000 jobs back into play, though that’s after practically an entire season of inactivity.

As such, we remain bearish about most office REITs that own properties there. Yet we still like Clipper’s unique business model of:

Multifamily (81%)

Retail (5%)

Office (14%).

Source

Its Flatbush Gardens apartments in Brooklyn generate 37% of its revenue. This is a “low-cost option” that includes 2,496 rent-stabilized apartments in 59 buildings on 21 acres.

It’s currently 97.2% leased, with little inventory to accommodate current demand.

Last month, Clipper refinanced Flatbush Gardens to increase cash flow. The new $329 million, 12-year loan (repaid $246 million) bears interest at 3.125% and is interest only for seven years.

This action generates net proceeds of $78 million (third-party appraisal of $475 million).

As illustrated below, Flatbush has strong rental trends:

Source

Clipper’s next largest property is Tribeca House, a multifamily and retail portfolio that generates around 33% of revenue. Consisting of two buildings, it holds 506 apartments and 77,000 square feet of retail space.

Tribecca has strong upside because of its below-market rent. For retail, it’s $52 per square foot (or PSF) and $61 for residential. It therefore makes perfect sense that Clipper has invested significant capital into it to generate rent growth.

Continuing the Tour of Clipper’s New York

Another Clipper asset is the Downtown Brooklyn offices at 141 and 250 Livingston Street. They feature approximately 549,000 square feet of office space and 27,000 of residential.

141 Livingston is 100% leased to New York City at $40 PSF. That will increase to $50 next year.

250 Livingston office is 100% leased to the city, with a signed lease renewal with impactful net operating income (NOI) growth trajectory.

250 Livingston residential involves the top four floors converted into 36 rental apartments at $51 PSF.

Aspen, meanwhile, is approximately 187,000 square feet, with 232 apartments, ground-floor retail, and indoor parking.

Its apartments are 100% leased at an average $38 PSF. 45% of those units are subject to low- and middle-income restrictions. The remainder is leased at $45 PSF.

The retail space is occupied at an average $47 PSF.

The residential Clover House was brought online mid-2019 with about 102,000 square feet and indoor parking garage.

It features 158 well-appointed apartments of various sizes, a rooftop terrace, fitness center, and landscaped courtyard.

It reached stabilization after a three-month lease-up period, and now is 98.7% leased at an average $71 PSF.

10 West 65th Street, another residential building, involves around 76,000 square feet, plus 53,000 more of air rights.

It includes six stories with 82 apartments.

It’s located near Central Park and Lincoln Center in Manhattan’s Upper West Side submarket.

The expectation is for a unit mix, with 80% free-market possibilities and 20% rent-stabilized.

Source

Clipper also owns 1010 Pacific Street in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights neighborhood, close to Barclays Center.

It purchased the site in November 2019 for $31 million with plans to redevelop it as a nine-story, fully amenitized, residential rental building with approximately 119,000 rentable square feet, plus indoor parking.

Construction is estimated to be completed in two years.

Source

The Balance Sheet

As previously referenced, Clipper repaid its $246 million loan on Flatbush Gardens due March 2028. The $78 million pre-reserves net proceeds increased its cash position, leaving the company with no debt maturities through 2027.

It’s important to recognize that Clipper finances its portfolio on an asset-by-asset basis with non-recourse debt that’s not cross collateralized. Here’s a snapshot of its debt stack at the end of 2019:

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Of course, Clipper is too small to access unsecured credit markets. And its Q1-20 loan balance of $1,008.7 million is extremely high compared to its REIT peers.

Plus, Clipper has strong insider ownership of 67%. That usually means an attractive alignment of interest, but its influential Class B shares (i.e., insiders, board, etc.) provide voting preference in which “continuing investors are generally entitled to exercise 66.8% of the voting power.”

As its 10-K reads:

“… any of our continuing investors may have interests that differ or conflict with the interests of our other stockholders. And they may exercise their voting power in a manner that is not consistent with the interests of other stockholders. For so long as our continuing investors continue to own shares of our stock entitling them to exercise a significant percentage of our voting power, the concentration of voting power in our continuing investors may discourage unsolicited acquisition proposals and may delay, defer, or prevent any change of control of our Company that might involve a premium price for holders of our common stock or otherwise be in their best interest.”

A small-cap stock (at $126 million) with high leverage (90% debt-to-capitalization), and insider control are reasons NOT to sleep well at night.

However, I remain attracted to this unique Big Apple landlord, which paid its Q1-20 dividend of $0.095 on May 29.

Source: FAST Graphs

What’s This Small-Cap REIT Worth?

There’s no question that the shutdowns have had an impact on NYC landlords. Just take a look at the chart below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As such, Clipper is down -33% year-to-date. But that’s not as bad as:

Vornado (VNO) -41.1%

(VNO) -41.1% SL Green (SLG) -43.5%

(SLG) -43.5% Empire State Realty (ESRT) -50.9%

But Clipper is primarily focused on multi family, so let’s compare it with some direct peers:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In this stack against AvalonBay (AVB), Essex (ESS), MidAmerica (MAA), and Independence (IRET), it’s clearly performed the worse.

There are few analysts covering Clipper, but three do provide us with the following consensus outlook for 2020 and 2021:

Source: iREIT

The annualized dividend is $0.38 per share, making Clipper’s payout ratio (based on FFO) 100%. There’s therefore very little margin of safety in terms of the dividend.

However, the company did record NOI of $17.1 million in Q1 – a 16.3% increase (over Q1-19). And adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.13 per share, a 5.8% increase.

Also, the analyst consensus of $0.63 for 2021 suggests a much safer dividend as the recovery continues.

Clipper’s primary catalyst is its strong expected NOI growth as existing below-market rents reach current market rates across the portfolio. In addition, Clipper trades at an attractive 47% net asset value (or NAV) vs. 103% for its peer group.

At $7.09, shares offer a P/FFO multiple of 15.9x against a 25.5x norm, and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Are there safer recommendations out there? Of course!

That’s why I’m labeling Clipper Realty a speculative play. It’s also why I always provide such risk-specific details about such recommendations – so that you know exactly what you’re getting into.

Just like I did when I added Clipper to the Small-Cap REIT Portfolio.

The only thing to do from here is to wait and see if Clipper really is a glass-slipper play.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Most In-Depth REIT Coverage On The Planet Investors need to remain disciplined with their investment process throughout the volatility. At iREIT on Alpha we offer unparalleled research. "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of the mispricing and to build a portfolio powered by repeatable sources of divided income.. subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.