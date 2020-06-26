It has slightly outperformed the market since the February 2020 highs.

It has underperformed the market, but outperformed the financial sector in 2020 and over the past year.

One of the big selling points for ETFs over the past few years has been the value of their diversification. The ETF investor lets the pro managers do the research and heavy lifting, and is rewarded with much better performance and less risk, via a fund of many different holdings, vs. just a few that a retail investor may have the time to research and monitor.

That sounds reasonable, but guess what happened to that theory in the COVID-19 crash? Out the window, like so many other once-workable ideas.

The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF (PFF) is a case in point. Talk about diversification - it has 496 holdings, with net assets of $15.42B. Expenses are low, at just .46%, with no leverage.

"The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated preferred and hybrid securities." (iShares site)

Unlike the previous two pullbacks in May 2019 and Q4 2018, during which PFF outperformed the market by wide margins, it has outperformed the S&P 500 by 76 basis points since the February market highs.

To be fair, though, it does have a much higher yield than the S&P or the Dow, so it has done a bit better on a total return basis. Tracking its price performance year-to-date, year, quarter, and month, though, shows that it has outperformed the broad Financial Sector ETF (XLF), but it has lagged the S&P:

As an ETF, its Price to NAV tracks much more closely than closed-end funds. For example, in Q1 2020, its biggest discount was -.92%, just before the March 23 market bottom, and its biggest premium was 2.26% on 2/26/20. As of intraday 6/24/20, it appeared to have a discount to NAV of ~.89%. (Reported NAV values lag by one day, so this isn't a precise measurement.)

(iShares site)

Distributions:

At $34.59, PFF yields 5.87%. Like some of the high-yield vehicles we've covered in our recent articles, PFF pays monthly.

It tends to go ex-dividend in the first week of each month, with a pay date in the second week of the same month.

Its distribution varies from month to month, and it has a negative five-year dividend growth rate of -4.32%. Its annual total payouts peaked in 2009, at $2.89, returning to $2.49 in 2014, but were ~$2.00 in 2019:

Holdings:

PFF's top 10 holdings comprise 13.26% of its portfolio, with five out of 10 being in the Financials sector:

(iShares site)

This is consistent with its sector weighting. 44.7% of its portfolio is in Financials - Banks and Diversified. Looking back at the performance of the Financial sector ETF, XLF, shows that it's down -22.61% so far in 2020, which must account for some of PFF's underperformance vs. the market.

(iShares site)

One interesting note about bank-issued preferred shares - they are usually non-cumulative, meaning that management doesn't have to pay you for skipped dividends.

For example, the 7.50% preferreds issued by Wells Fargo, (PFF's top company holding) state that, "The dividends are non-cumulative, and if the board of directors does not declare a dividend or the company fails to pay a dividend declared by the board for any quarterly dividend period, the holder will not be entitled to receive any dividend for that quarterly period and the undeclared or unpaid dividend will not accumulate." (WFC site)

~96% of PFF's holdings are US-based, followed by ~1% each for Canada and the UK, which, of course lessens its international exposure. iShares has an international preferred ETF (IPFF), which has lagged PFF by a wide margin over the past year, down -13.92% , and in 2020, down -16.76%.

NAV Performance and Total Returns:

PFF's annual NAV returns, (its fiscal year ends on March 31), have run from a high of 5.26% in the fiscal year ending 3/31/17, to a low of -8.90% for the most recent fiscal year ending 3/31/20. To be fair, that's a big dollop of bad luck, having your fund's fiscal year end just eight days after the lows of the COVID-19 Crash:

On a cumulative basis, PFF's total return since inception on NAV and market price was 3.9% as of 5/31/20, which lags its 10-year return of 5.78%, due the market's slide in Q1 2020.

(iShares site)

A $10K investment in PFF would've netted $14.91K, vs. $15.99K for its benchmark, a -6.75% variance.

Options:

PFF does have options available, but they're presently not that attractive.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

