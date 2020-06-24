The expansion plans will likely help loan growth in the second half of the year. However, the uncertain economic environment will likely limit the benefit of the expansion.

Earnings of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) dipped to $0.16 per share in the first quarter, down 28% from the fourth quarter of 2019. A surge in provision expense and a dip in revenue were the major contributors to the earnings decline. Earnings will likely continue to remain under pressure in the remainder of the year due to elevated provision expense in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the net interest margin will likely decline further in the quarters ahead due to the repricing of earning assets. On the other hand, benefits from BFIN's expansion plan will likely trickle in by the second half of the year, which will offer some support to the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 39% year-over-year in 2020 to $0.46 per share. There is a risk of an earnings miss in the year ahead because future provision expense is difficult to predict in the current uncertain economic environment. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BFIN due to the risks and uncertainties.

Provision Expense Likely to Remain Elevated for Another Quarter

BFIN's provision expense surged to $471 thousand in the first quarter from $89 thousand in the last quarter of 2019. As mentioned in the last 10-K filing, BFIN will adopt the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, in 2023; therefore, the management partly used the old methodology to determine the loan loss provisioning in the first quarter. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, the management adjusted the economic risk factor methodology in the first quarter to incorporate the economic downturn and rising unemployment rate from the COVID-19 pandemic. The worsening of the economic outlook since the end of the first quarter will likely force BFIN to adjust its loan loss reserves upwards in the second quarter.

As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, BFIN received forbearance requests on $76.7 million worth of apartment, commercial real estate, small property owners, and residential mortgages. The forbearance requests made up 7% of total loans as of April 17, 2020. BFIN is not treating the forbearance and payment deferrals as troubled debt restructuring, TDR, due to the leniency provided to banks under the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act). As a result, the forbearance did not impact the provision expense in the first quarter. However, if the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then the forbearance and payment deferrals can turn into TDRs, which will push up provision expense.

Most of BFIN's loan portfolio is quite safe because it is concentrated in real estate loans. As of March 31, 2020, real estate loans made up 63% of total loans, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. On the other hand, commercial loans and leases made up 37% of total loans, which can experience some credit quality issues. However, as mentioned in the filing, BFIN has no material exposure to the hard-hit hospitality (hotels or restaurants/franchises), oil and gas production, or travel/leisure industries. Considering these factors, I'm expecting BFIN to book a provision expense of $1.17 million in 2021. The company booked a provision expense of $3.8 million in 2019 due to a $4.4 million loss recorded on a wholesale fuel distributor, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. Actual provision expense this year can differ materially from the estimates because of the uncertainties related to COVID-19 and its impact on credit quality.

Loan and Margin Compression to Hurt Net Interest Income for the Year

In line with the trend witnessed throughout 2019, BFIN's loans declined by 1.7% in the first quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. The Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely reverse the declining trend in the second quarter. However, a majority of loans under PPP will likely get forgiven by the third quarter, which will reduce loan balances. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, BFIN was prepared to allocate $10 million to PPP loans in the second round, as of the time of the filing of the 10-Q. Additionally, the company is on track to implement its previously announced expansion plans related to equipment finance and commercial real estate, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. However, the full benefits from the business plans will likely not appear this year because of factors out of the management's control. The uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the upcoming presidential elections will likely keep credit demand subdued. Considering these factors, I'm expecting BFIN to end the year with loan balances of $1.2 billion, up 0.6% from the end of March 2020, and down 1.1% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

The 150bps decline in the federal funds rate will likely squeeze the net interest margin, NIM, further in the second quarter, adding to the pressure on net interest income. The full quarter's impact on average yields on variable-rate loans will reduce the overall average yield for the portfolio. Moreover, the payoffs of fixed-rate loans and refinance activity will likely pressurize the average yield on fixed-rate loans in a low interest rate environment. A simulation conducted by the management gives an idea of NIM's sensitivity to interest rate changes. According to the simulation, a 100bps decline in interest rates on December 31, 2019, could reduce net interest income by 3.48% over twelve months, provided the balance sheet remains static. The following table from the 10-K filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting NIM to dip by 21bps in the second quarter and by 36bps in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Expecting an Earnings Decline of 38%

Elevated provision expense and further contraction in NIM will likely pressurize earnings in the year ahead. I'm expecting loans to grow at a low rate in the coming quarters, but for the full year, the loan balances will decline due to the plunge in the first quarter. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 38% year-over-year to $0.46 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The probability of an earnings miss this year is unusually high due to uncertainties related to COVID-19 and its impact on asset quality. There is a chance that actual provision expense will surpass estimates because provisions are quite difficult to predict in the current uncertain economic environment. Fears of a second dip in economic activity will likely persist until a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available. According to news reports, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine will become available by the end of 2020 or early 2021. These uncertainties have increased BFIN's riskiness, which will likely keep the stock price depressed in the near-term.

BFIN's Riskiness to Counter Attractive Valuation

I'm using the historical average price-to-book method, P/B, to value BFIN. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.21, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $11.4 gives a December 2020 target price of $13.8. This price target is 76% above BFIN's June 23 closing price. The following table gives the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

In addition to the price upside, BFIN is offering a dividend yield of 5.1%, provided the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.10 per share. Currently, there is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 86.6%, which is manageable.

As mentioned above, BFIN carries a high level of risk that will likely keep the stock price depressed in the coming two to three months. The risks will likely negate the attractive valuation and dividend yield. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BFIN for the near-term.

