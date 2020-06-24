Alphabet had cash and liquid assets of $117.2 billion at the end of Q1-2020, while only carrying $5.02 billion of long-term debt.

Alphabet's position in the tech world is strong, and I expect they will be able to navigate the political and financial uncertainties that exist.

We have covered a handful of S&P 500 companies that have no debt and now are transitioning to companies with net cash positions (highly liquid assets greater than total liabilities).

Alphabet's Net Cash Position

It is one thing for a company to be able to meet all of its short-term liabilities, and it is another for a company to be able to meet these liabilities multiple times over. In Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) case, they have amassed a large cash and short-term investment position to the point where they could literally pay off all short-term and long-term liabilities and still have a roughly $47.5 billion of highly liquid assets readily available.

This figure was calculated from Q1-2020 can be found in the financial section on Seeking Alpha.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Alphabet

It can be difficult to really value what this means for Alphabet because it is mind-boggling to think that a company has these kinds of financial resources at its disposal. The key takeaway investors should have is that Alphabet has established the financial resources it needs in order to fund future growth (whether it be organic or inorganic). Given the significant strength in their balance sheet, it is extremely likely that Alphabet has the ability to purchase most companies without incurring additional debt.

To make my point, let's consider a few of Alphabet's 233 acquisitions and its most recent purchase Fitbit (FIT) which came with a price tag of $2.1 billion. 233 acquisitions is a major feat when we consider this buying-spree started in 2001, meaning that Alphabet has averaged nearly 12 acquisitions per year over the last 20 years. Alphabet's ability to maintain maximum financial flexibility has served the company well evidenced by significant revenue and earnings growth.

Data by YCharts

One of the most important ways to describe Alphabet is that they are extremely good at finding buyout targets and extracting or deriving value from them. For those who are familiar with the poor track record AT&T (NYSE:T) has when it comes to acquisitions and mergers, I suggest that you consider Alphabet to be the opposite when it comes to these kinds of moves. I previously mentioned that Alphabet recently entered into an agreement to purchase Fitbit at the end of 2019. Even though FIT has developed a strong brand image, it has struggled to maintain the kind of growth needed for it to continue as a standalone company. FIT's struggle to continue growing revenues and achieve profitability was something that became apparent when I wrote my recent article on Garmin (GRMN) Garmin - A Growing Debt-Free Company That Offers Attractive Returns When Purchased At The Right Price).

Data by YCharts

There is a lot of money to be made when it comes to data and healthcare, and I fully expect that Alphabet will capitalize on this (as long as the acquisition is approved).

Even Alphabet's largest acquisition to date, Motorola Mobility, could easily be made again and done multiple times over without incurring any additional debt (if the company didn't want to). Ironically, it looks like Alphabet's purchase of Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion in August 2011 was one of the first occasions where Google tapped its credit lines.

Data by YCharts

Enterprise Value/EBITDA

We have decided to start using the EV/EBITDA measurement on a more regular basis because this takes into account several things that are important when determining if a stock is attractively priced. A common alternative to the EV/EBITDA is the P/E Ratio which tells us how much profit after tax belongs to shareholders. There are two specific flaws/issues with the P/E Ratio:

Market Cap - The "P" in P/E Ratio is derived from market capitalization which is the shareholders' contribution to the valuation of a company. The problem with using market capitalization is that it does not include the contribution of banks/lenders.

Profits After Tax - Earnings, or the "E" in P/E Ratio is represented by how much profit the company made after paying taxes. This number can be influenced by how each company handles its accounting practices, which means it's possible that a P/E Ratio could ultimately be misleading when comparing two companies that have different accounting practices.

Simply put, the P/E Ratio is a fast way to get quick information about the valuation multiple of a company based on earnings, but the EV/EBITDA is preferable when making comparisons with other companies in the same industry.

Alphabet's most updated EV/EBITDA is as follows:

862,700,000,000/48,300,000,000 = 17.86x (EBITDA is TTM as of Q1-2020).

Data by YCharts

I included Amazon (AMZN) on the list because it does have similarities that make it a major competitor for Alphabet, especially when we consider the massive growth potential in cloud services. A comparable chart for the P/E Ratio is shown below.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet looks relatively attractive when compared to its competition from a price per share perspective. When we are talking about companies with high multiples, it is important to consider the growth trajectory and potential each one offers.

Google Cloud - Major Revenue Potential

I am not an expert in cloud computing, but I am confident enough to say that this technology is only going to get more important going forward. Alphabet's Google Cloud Platform (GCP) currently finds itself in a distant third place behind Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and Microsoft (MSFT) Azure. A recent article by Louis Stevens titled Uncovering Alphabet's Next Big Winner provided an interesting comparison of these three cloud providers.

Source: ZDNet - Top cloud providers in 2020

Alphabet is investing heavily in its cloud platform as evidenced by the major increase in CAPEX over the last three years. In some ways, Alphabet's late start with its GCP is both a positive and negative. On the positive side, GCP revenues are accelerating, and Alphabet is well equipped to exploit an industry that has been dominated by AWS and MSFT.

Looking at a history of acquisitions, Alphabet has acquired (or is pending) 29 companies since January 1, 2017. Of these 29 companies, seven are specifically intended to benefit GCP, even though GCP only represents 6.8% of the total revenue earned in Q1-2020. The 10-Q also stated that Alphabet's "infrastructure and our data and analytics platform products have been the largest drivers of growth in GCP."

Source: Alphabet Q1-2020 10-Q

It should also be noted that Alphabet specifically noted that the largest headcount additions "were in Google Cloud and Search."

Share Repurchases

According to the Q1-2020 10-Q, Alphabet's Board of Directors authorized a repurchase plan of up to $25.0 billion in Class C stock in July 2019. Alphabet utilized $8.5 billion to retire 6.5 million shares from January 1, 2020, to March 31, 2020.

Source: Q1-2020 10-Q

For the three months ended on March 31, 2019, and 2020, we can see that Alphabet has chosen to exercise its repurchase options by reducing the outstanding Class C share count from 349.25 million in Q1-2019 down to 339.79 million in Q1-2020.

Data by YCharts

I used this opportunity to educate myself on the difference between the average diluted shares outstanding vs. shares outstanding. According to Corporate Finance Institute, when the term diluted is used, it is describing the maximum number of shares that would be outstanding if all "options, warrants, convertible debt, and anything else that can be converted into shares."

On the YCharts Graph above, I find it extremely interesting that this is the first time we have seen Alphabet's share count begin dropping (orange line), and it will be interesting to see if this trend continues or accelerates. It is possible that the impact of COVID-19 spurred a higher number of repurchases that we would otherwise expect or it could even suggest that we are seeing the disappearance of attractively valued takeover targets, which means that investing in itself is the best option at this point.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

I decided to look at a different F.A.S.T. Graphs screen other than the P/E Ratio in order to help line up our use of the EV/EBITDA ratio. When looking at EBITDA per share, we can see that Alphabet's current stock price is fairly valued based on historical trends. EBITDA is set to grow rapidly over the next few years, and if estimates are correct and Alphabet continues to follow this trend, investors, today, would be looking at a 58% return by the end of 2022.

If a blended P/EBITDA of 19.15x can be maintained over the next 2 1/2 years, investors will have the potential to see an annual rate of return just under 20% per year.

Conclusion

Alphabet is not a screaming buy at this point in time, but it is a tremendous growth stock that many investors should be willing to consider carrying in their portfolio. Although there are a number of political tensions that have the potential to have an enormous impact, I believe that the benefit greatly outweighs the risk.

After researching Alphabet, I find myself impressed with the number of resources being committed by Alphabet in order to improve GCP and make a world-class product that gives AWS and MSFT a run for their money. The GCP segment offers the catalyst that Alphabet needs to continue growing revenues and net income as their primary revenue and income sources begin to slow down. Alphabet's revenues come from Google Advertising, which remains the primary source of income totaling around 84.9% of all revenues in Q1-2019 and 82.4% of revenues in Q1-2020.

This downward trend has accelerated in the last three years based on the 2019 10-K.

Source: Alphabet 2019 10-K

During this same time period, GCP revenues have more than doubled, and "the number of cloud deals over $50 million more than doubled year-over-year." These types of trends are important to consider because it tells us two important things.

Although Google Advertising is becoming less of Alphabet's revenue overall, the revenue generated is continuing to increase significantly year over year. Google Advertising may be its primary source of revenue currently, but it appears that there is little to no risk of these revenues reaching top capacity in the next several years. Alphabet is evolving into being more than just a one or two-trick pony. Adding a powerful business line like GCP gives them the opportunity to diversify and create new catalysts for future revenue and net income growth.

I believe that Alphabet is worth accumulating at these levels for investors with a longer timeline or who are looking for solid growth stocks. I have initiated a starter position and will continue adding to this position weekly using Charles Schwab Stock Slices feature.

