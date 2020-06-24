Check Point is among the best of the best in cybersecurity and a relatively stable, growth, and profit-oriented leader with big revenues and consistently strong earnings.

Cybersecurity: The Next Industry For Crisis Investing

The defense, cannabis, and food industries I recommended in several recent articles are prime in this time of crisis management investing. The pandemic will remain an intractable condition until there is a viable vaccine, so the rules I wrote about crisis management investing continue to be in place. Consider the cybersecurity industry another relatively safe harbor in these times. Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) is among the best of the best cybersecurity companies for retail value investors.

Lockdowns will mire economies for the foreseeable future. Successful crisis management investing means retail value investors protect their cash and savings by investing in stable, growing, essential industries thus minimizing risk.

Cyberwarfare Abounds

Threat prevention from harm and damage is the hallmark of Check Point solutions.

It is the most common means of industrial espionage to steal proprietary information and disrupt competitors. Iranian hackers in the past attacked American political campaigns. K-Pop fans supposedly launched cyberattacks disrupting ticket reservations to President Trump's political rally. China zeroed in on targets in India before the fighting started last week and soldiers died. The banking system and ATMs are flooded by hacks. Iran allegedly tried to dislocate Israel's water system, so Israel supposedly retaliated two months ago with attacks on Iran's shipping ports. The Wall Street Journal reports "a rise in cyberattacks on the health-care industry," including attempts to steal novel coronavirus vaccine formulations.

The company is no longer is the 1993 start-up, glitzy, and glamorous center of attention it once was; one government agency now describes it as "the granddaddy of cybersecurity." Yet, CHKP is also Israel's largest tech firm selling to all Fortune and Global 100 companies. It sports a market cap of $15.66B. CHKP has offices in 38 countries. Approach CHKP in these times of crisis investing from the perspective of Philosopher of Technology Lewis Mumford who once said, "Every generation revolts against its fathers and makes friends with its grandfathers."

Check Point, Right Place At The Right Time

The pandemic, according to the Check Point CEO, Gil Shwed, is moving the technology evolution forward by ten years. It is a primary focus of Check Point to secure the new tech. The demand going forward for the services of Check Point is virtually unchecked. Here is an example cited by Check Point that speaks to the enigmatic mirage of tech evolution that keeps Check Point focused and growing:

Researchers affiliated with the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Weizmann Institute of Science report that hackers can now eavesdrop on individuals from 80 feet away or more, using a standard lightbulb. Granted, there are compounding factors at play, such as whether or not any curtains or lampshades interfere with the visibility of the lightbulb. Additionally, the thickness of the glass, and the output of the light can affect eavesdropping success rates.

According to Allied Market Research, cybersecurity was a $104B+ market in 2017. By 2025, it will touch $206B, "growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025… Demand for cloud-based cybersecurity (where Check Point excels) solutions is also one of the major factors fueling the market growth."

The Check Point Picture

Over the past five years, the share price of CHKP jumped nearly 29%. The current share price at ~$107 per share is flat for the past year. The price dipped briefly into the low $80s during the first quarter of the year when the markets tumbled. Its 52-week high topped $120 per share. This sign of stability is a good portent for retail investors worried about a coming melee in the markets, about further fallout from the pandemic, and arguments over hoarding cashing or investing in America. Briefly, Check Point reported on April 27th earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter topped analysts' consensus estimates by $0.04. Revenue was $486.50 million for the quarter (+3.1% Q/Q) compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. The net margin was 41.03% and the return on equity was 23.45%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Check Point continues producing new tech solutions to the new challenges. The true value of Check Point lies in its continuing commitment to meet evolving cyberthreats. This year, its 1570R security gateway system went on sale to protect critical infrastructures in utilities, oil and gas, and manufacturing facilities. It addresses the threats to smart grids and smart cities, too. This month, CHKP announced the launch of a fully-automated cloud platform to address cloud-related challenges with a single solution.

Source: Allied Market Research

Share Price A Tad High

A word of caution is in order that the share price is currently on the high side of fair value but it is more than ten percent below its 52-week high. Some stocks are best valued for their potential. CHKP is such a stock. This mature and plodding company is forecast to have slow but steady revenue and earnings growth that will keep the share price stable and investments relatively safe. Stellar growth for Check Point is more likely to come from acquisitions than organically. But I remain confident in the company's future since insiders own more than 20% of the shares.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Granddads Get Into Mischief Young'ns Haven't Thought Of

The industry is growing rapidly and Check Point is among the best of the best. The company will continue growing organically and with some zip in its step from R&D and more acquisitions of cybersecurity companies like those it made since October 2019. Ironically, Check Point's largest competitor and biggest critique charges Check Point is a slow-growth company "putting too much emphasis on profit." Now, there is a left-handed compliment.

Shwed considers Check Point a personal lifetime project he founded and built as the CEO. Growth comes organically but he is unafraid to make acquisitions in the hot Israeli tech market. He claims to have no intention to sell Check Point but the decision may not be his alone. More than 70% of the shares are owned by institutions. Moreover, the momentum in the world of Israel tech is for exits, which jumped 72% to a record of $21.74B in 2019 following a ten-years tear of Israel tech M&As and IPOs. It is conceivable CHKP might be a takeover target in this era of big cybersecurity M&A momentum. Check Point is a mature company and its future growth is unlikely to be gleaming. But that's its value to retail value investors today when analysts and economists complain of lassitude and uncertainty in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.