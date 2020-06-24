Overview

The 35-year-old transcosmos (TYO: 9715) (OTCPK:TRCLF) is the leader in the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) market in Japan with overseas presence in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Over time, transcosmos has developed a strong international network, effectively strengthening its moat in the process. transcosmos also has a DEC (Digital, eCommerce, and Contact Center) business, which we believe should continue to benefit from the digital transformation trends. We also believe that, while COVID-19 had impacted the business early on, it should accelerate transcosmos' growth as more businesses are shifting to digital. In Q4 2020, we have learned how transcosmos has quickly adapted its offering to cater to remote-working trends. Overall, we have a bullish view on the stock and initiate our coverage with an overweight rating.

Catalyst

We think that transcosmos DEC/BPO business should see increasing demand due to the accelerated digital transformation due to the pandemic. Despite the early slowdown in the Q4, which ended on April 30, 2020, transcosmos still had a strong quarter and even achieved a record-high sales growth. transcosmos' FY 2020 revenue grew by 9.5% to ~¥311 billion (~$2.9 billion). It demonstrates that the demand for the solution remains strong.

(Source: company's FY 2020 presentation)

While DA (Domestic Affiliates) were seeing sales growth primarily as a result of the subsidiaries' consolidations, it appears that the accelerated digital transformation demand in China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, as well as in the core BPO/DEC business, has driven the outperformance.

(Source: company's FY 2020 presentation)

Consequently, despite the early slowdown in Q4 2020 in both OA (Overseas Affiliates) and PC (Parent Company), we believe that transcosmos should relatively see a stronger Q1, driven by the improved offering that better fits the remote working trend and the accelerated digital transformation demand. OA and PC revenues grew by 2.5% and 6.4% in Q4, slower than the full-year growth of 6.6% and 8.3%, respectively. Nonetheless, operating profitability in both segments has improved significantly over the last three years, as transcosmos has also seen operating margin returned to +3% level in FY 2020.

(Source: company's FY 2020 presentation)

As highlighted in the company's annual report, transcosmos' solutions have been relevant in accommodating the overall remote-working trends seen globally. It recently launched a teleworking solution to enable BPOs in the affected region remain productive during the stay-at-home order. transcosmos has also partnered with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to deliver cross-border eCommerce solutions in Japan and China, as interests in the eCommerce business continues to increase.

Risk

While transcosmos remains well-positioned to lead the Japanese market, BPO/DEC is a highly commoditized business globally. In emerging markets, we believe the pricing for its services can potentially see increasing pressure from cheaper competitors, while in developed markets like the US and Europe, transcosmos will need to continue scanning the market for potential strategic M&A targets that can help differentiate its call center technology. Given the tight competition for M&As in these markets, it remains to be seen how transcosmos can maintain its competitive position long term.

Valuation

Given the positive outlook, as transcosmos' clients look to accelerate digital transformation upon the pandemic, we expect transcosmos to maintain overall growth as well as profitability in OA and PC. At ~0.3x P/S, transcosmos looks a little undervalued considering the ~10% growth and improving bottom-line.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Over the last year, the net margin has expanded from 1.6% to 2%, driven by the outperformance in OA and PC businesses. P/E has also been ~22x in recent times, lower than the historical averages, as the market might have priced in some of the COVID-19 related headwinds seen in early Q4. We think that the outperformance in Q1, driven by the catalysts, can send the stock trading at +30x P/E, the midpoint of its current and the end year's ~48x P/E in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.