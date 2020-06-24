Regular fundraisings have depressed the share price, and litigation has been a distraction, but Microbot is well-funded and can deliver gains for investors based on the potential of its products.

Microbot's product launches and news flow have caused its stock to spike as high as $16, and $9, in recent months compared to current trading price of $6.7.

Microbot is a volatile microcap with a market cap of just $46m, having joined the Nasdaq via a merger with StemCells in 2016.

Investment Thesis

Microbot 1-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

Microbot (NASDAQ:MBOT) is a thinly traded stock but I believe the company has plenty to offer, based on its innovative products, experienced management team and current funding position.

The company has accessed the NASDAQ through the back door, via a merger with StemCells in 2016, whose share price had collapsed prior to the merger. Despite some teething issues, which has resulted in ongoing litigation that has partially gone against the company, Microbot has successfully secured funding of ~$30m, whilst also progressing 3 innovative products towards commercialization, and securing numerous valuable patents.

5-year performance of 2 main Medical Device industry ETFs vs. S&P 500. Source: TradingView.

The Medical Devices industry is an exciting growth story as we enter an age where the worlds of technology and healthcare increasingly intersect. As we can see above, 2 major Medical Device ETFs - the SPDR Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) and iShares Trust U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 5 years.

ISRG, BSX & MDT 5-year share price performance vs S&P 500. Source: TradingView

At a high level, top performing companies developing interventional or invasive robotic medical devices include Boston Scientific (BSX) - up 105% over a 5-year period and Intuitive Surgical Devices (ISRG) - up 256%. In the above graph I also include Medtronic (MDT), which, although its performance has lagged the S&P 500, merged with Mazor Robotics in 2018 in a $1.6bn deal. Much of Mazor's technology was developed by Professor Moshe Shoham - a former Director of and current advisor to Microbot, and the designer of its SCS and TipCAT technology platforms.

Another developer of medical robotics devices, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. was acquired by Siemens in August 2019 for around $1.1bn.

Whilst there are no guarantees whatsoever that Microbot can reproduce the success of Corindus or Mazor, it does serve to illustrate that companies place a high price on innovative robotic medical technology, that this is a high growth market, and that Microbot has inherited its technology from a credible source with a strong track record.

As such I expect to see Microbot's share price climb over the next 12 months. H.C. Wainwright has made Microbot a "strong buy" with a price target of $19. At this stage it is hard to set a fair value price for the company but I believe the current price of $6.7 represents an attractive entry point at which to acquire a position.

The company has a tendency to spike significantly on positive news-flow, and there should be plenty more catalysts to come as its products advance, but there is also downside risk if the products ultimately fail to make it to market. On balance, I am prepared to back the company. In the rest of this article I will examine the investment case in more detail.

Company Overview - Management and listing.

Microbot was originally spun out of MEDX Ventures Group, an investment management company and technology incubator with offices in Israel, the USA and Europe. Harel Gadot, Chairman of MEDX, is also President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Microbot, one of two robotics companies in its portfolio, the other being XACT Robotics, according to the company website.

In 2016 Microbot joined the NASDAQ via a merger with StemCells, a company whose share price had collapsed owing to the failure of its spinal injury treatment in clinical trials, acquiring 95% of StemCells' stock, in an opportunistic move that provided the company fast access to the NASDAQ's fundraising capabilities.

In June 2017 the company raised $10m via an equity funding which is now the subject of a complex litigation case in which the terms of the share purchase agreement ("SPA") are being disputed. The complainants are seeking the recission of the SPA and return of all funds. Microbot has returned $3.7m (according to the company's Q120 10Q submission) but is disputing the repayment of the remainder in an ongoing case.

More recently, in 2019 the company secured a $2.5m raise and a further $10m via a direct offering, and has made various new appointments to its Board of Directors and staff, including the appointment of a new Chief Medical Officer. Professor Shoham, who as mentioned is the inventor of much of the company's SCS and TipCAT technology platforms, remains on the Scientific Advisory Board whilst Hezi Himelfarb, an original member of the Board of Directors and one-time Chief Commercial Officer, who was instrumental in the $80m sale of another Israeli robotics company - Remon Medical Technologies - to Boston Scientific, has resigned from the company and the Board.

Microbot's current Chief Technology Officer is Simon Sharon, previously CTO of MEDX's technology incubator, whilst the company's Board includes a wealth of experience in the biotech, pharma, life science and medical device industries.

Platforms and Products

Microbot essentially consists of 4 technology platforms. Two - TipCAT and ViRob - have been in development for some time, but appear to have lost some momentum in recent months, whilst the third and fourth - Liberty and CardioSert - appear to represent the future direction of the company.

TipCAT

TipCAT is a mechanism comprising a series of interconnected balloons that is able to self-propel within natural tubular lumens, allowing it to enter patients' lumens naturally, without force being applied. Since the end of 2019, there has been little newsflow concerning the device and its potential development into an approved or commercialized product, but Microbot has picked up numerous patents related to the device, which ought to lock in some value. In total, Microbot has secured 37 patents for its technologies, with another 15 applications pending globally.

ViRob

ViRob is a remotely controlled, miniature autonomous crawling robot small enough to navigate and crawl around vessels inside the human body including blood vessels, and the digestive and respiratory systems, and inside man-made devices such as shunts and catheters. ViRob has the ability to move around tight spaces and curved passages and can remain within the human body for long periods of time.

ViRob's technology has been around since 2009, but its most recent application appears to be as a self-cleaning-shunt ("SCS") for the treatment of hydrocephalus, for which the company was awarded a European patent in January this year, having demonstrated a working prototype at an analyst day in Jan '19. In September '19 Microbot followed up with positive data from an in vitro lab study, about which the CEO commented:

The data from this latest study brings us one step closer to commercialization as it continues to demonstrate that Microbot's SCS™ offers a clear competitive differentiation compared with current shunts being used today in thousands of procedures.

Despite this progress, however, I have not been able to find evidence of further developments, and there is no mention of the SCS on the company website. This may be due to the rapid progress of what must now be the company's flagship product, Liberty.

Liberty - a "One & Done" solution for endovascular procedures?

Liberty is described by Microbot as:

the world's first fully disposable robotic system for use in Endovascular Interventional procedures, such as cardiovascular, peripheral and neurovascular.

The product builds on technology acquired from Israeli medical device startup CardioSert Ltd., which combines guidewire and microcatheter technologies used for surgery with remote-controlled steering and stiffness control capabilities.

The advantage here is that surgeons can complete procedures remotely, without having to expose themselves to radiation, physical and mental strain, and the use of multiple surgical devices, plus there is an added cost advantage given that the device may reduce the requirement for dedicated Cath labs.

Microbot Introduces Liberty. Source: Company Website

Whilst the product seems to answer an unmet need and has clearly become central to Microbot's development strategy, what we don't know is how far along the company is in terms of securing the approvals it needs to start marketing and selling the product.

Microbot is not given to over-divulging news to investors but it has to be expected that the company's unveiling of the product and subsequent series of one-to-one meetings conducted in San Francisco communicated the relevant information to the relevant people, which presumably included members of the medical and regulatory communities.

Another option available to Microbot, and one that its management are familiar with, is the acquisition route, hence it is interesting to note the recent appointment of Aileen Stockburger to the Board of Directors - a 30 year veteran of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and a merger and acquisition specialist.

Microbot's CEO, Harel Gadot commented in a press release about that appointment:

Her (Stockburger's) proven experience in merger and acquisition transactions as well as the formation and execution of strategic collaborations across the industry, will greatly enhance the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic growth objectives.”

Does this suggest that the company's strategic growth objectives are to negotiate the acquisition of the company, now that it has a potentially transformative product ready to deploy? Remember Mazor and Corindus, both acquired in deals worth <$1bn, with the Mazor deal involving technology developed by the Professor who is now a Scientific Advisor to Microbot.

It may also be worth considering the sale of Remon Medical Technologies by the company's ex-COO, Hezi Himelfarb. Himelfarb may no longer be with the company - for reasons unknown - but the path to an acquisition is certainly one that will be familiar, and perhaps desired, by Microbot's management and board.

Both Mazor and Corindus were significantly more valuable companies at the time they were acquired with a more robust set of technologies, but if acquisition is the end game, it would work out well for shareholders, and ultimately, divert more funding into the incubators and research centers that are generating these new robotic technologies. Hence it could be a win-win situation for all parties, including the purchaser, given the promise of the medical device market, which KPMG has estimated will reach a value of $300bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Balanced against this is Microbot's recent appointment of a new Chief Medical Officer, Eyal Morag M.D., a radiologist specialist whose remit is to progress Microbot's technologies from the development stage, through the regulatory and commercialization stages.

Whichever strategy Microbot does pursue: commercialization, or acquisition, the news-flow is likely to be positive for shareholders, as it has been in the past for this volatile stock.

Conclusion: a risky buy supported by market and management

It's hard to assess the prospects for Microbot's various technologies given the paucity of publicly available data, but when I consider the pros of opening a position in Microbot versus the cons, I favor the bull case.

Microbot stock's trading performance is predictable only in its unpredictability, but at its current low price and with several near-term catalysts in play - most notably around Liberty, a fundraising recently completed, and a steady accumulation of minor milestones in the form of patent wins, product launches and new appointments, I believe the company has sufficient momentum for its stock price to make gains over the next 12-18 months.

Microbot seems to have a tendency to shuffle its pack of assets at regular intervals, progressing (or announcing progression of) different products at different times. Although the December price hike in relation to SCS appears to have been a false dawn, who knows if the next significant price catalyst will again come from that source? It is certainly a good thing that the company has more than one "shot at goal".

I feel the significance of the Liberty product launch may have been somewhat lost on the market. According to MarketsandMarkets, the peripheral vascular devices market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2024 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Furthermore, we know that Liberty is a unique and innovative product, and that the team responsible for much of the R&D has a proven track record of making lucrative deals for its technologies with big Pharma.

Hence, although some investors may grumble at the lack of specific guidance and communications from the company, or point to its unconventional origins and financing mishaps, I believe that opening a position in Microbot, as a risk-on, speculative investment in anticipation of sharp gains, is sufficiently de-risked by a deeper-dive analysis of recent events to make it worthy of consideration.

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MBOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.