While it could be rough seas for another few months, cruising is not dead, even though COVID=19 first looked like it would kill the industry.

Early indications are that demand has been relatively strong before people are even allowed to go, though recent delays again have put shares on sale.

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing. This column is a sample trade from our investing community

So we shorted cruise lines in March. You may recall this in our chat room. Easy money. It literally was bad as it could be. All operations had ceased and there were only tentative dates in mind when sailings could occur.

In mid-May we got a bit bullish on the reopening names, particularly travel for short-term moves in the chat, but really did not sit down to think about the industries heavily. But one name that was left for dead has doubled and then some off its lows, and that is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).

Sizable concerns persist with revenue, financing and debt. There are real issues near term. But we like the space better than airlines. Now, recommending this stock, which I am, for the long term, does not mean that it will go straight up. Let us be clear. It could pull back a few bucks, but the long-term trajectory is going to be higher in 2021-2022 and beyond.

It's odd for me to recommend this name, only given my personal experience with it. Our longer-standing members may recall that each August our staff takes our vacation at the same time. And in 2019, I went on the Norwegian Breakaway.

Source: Norwegian website

It was a lovely time. But, I was displaced by Hurricane Dorian and we could not return to port in Miami. I was "forced" to spend three more days at sea with unlimited booze and food. I'm sure the company took a hit from that!

Source: Norwegian website

In truth it was stressful arranging the travel and having to go to New Orleans unexpectedly and get last minute flights back to New York. Anyway, I digress. Fast forward to COVID-19.

It appears at present that cruises may be allowed to resume at some point during the third quarter, perhaps in the July or August months, but that's a guess at this point, and all tentative. Any signs of fresh outbreaks could derail this. Virus rumors helped fuel a bit of the selloff yesterday, presenting opportunity, in our opinion.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Now obviously, the stock has come back from the dead with the market, as well as recent reopening hopes. Again, the action is volatile. The stock could very well fall back to under $15, or it may never see those levels again. Tough to tell. I think however that you have to be a buyer in your long-term account.

Source: Snopes

If you want to gamble and catch short-term moves on this, sure, you can, but it's basically betting on black or red. Long term, you are betting that a number comes out and not double or single zero.

The suggested play: BUY

Buy in $1 on way down increments in 20% larger lots. Example:

10 shares at $17

12 shares at $16

14 shares at $15

17 shares at $14

20 shares at $13

But what if the stock goes up?

This is a rare time where I think you can and should buy some if it rises too. This is a long-term play. So you might get higher and lower lots.

In this case I would buy a bit smaller lots on the way up.

EXAMPLE:

10 shares at $16

9 shares at $17

8 shares at $18

7 shares at $19

6 shares at $20

5 shares at $25

5 shares at $30

4 shares at $35

Price target

12-month price target $40

36-month price target $60

With cruises having been shut down for three months already, another two or three months is obviously pretty devastating. Bottom line here is that we know that Q2 and Q3 will likely show little or no revenue. That's the reality. It's just going to be nasty for a bit. This is when you should accumulate. As hard as it is, the future is coming, COVID-19 will pass, and humanity will get back to living.

But what about the reopening and when things set sail again? Well, we do know that Norwegian said it had $1.8 billion of advance ticket sales at the end of Q1. It's also slashing expenses heavily to preserve cash. That's pretty good.

Of course a chunk of this was previously announced cancellations where the buyer had the option of a future cruise credit or cash refund.

It suggests to me that means that people want to cruise. Yeah it may seem weird right now to get on boat packed with other people. But eventually this thing will be in the past. The common issue here for cruise lines operators, hotel owners, restaurant owners, and vacation spots is if people will go. Right now some want to, others are hesitant. But we have to look ahead.

If the last few weeks of people being out and dying to get back to normal, yeah, we think it's going to be fine. Sure, there are concerns with COVID-19 re-surging, and more shutdowns coming. In Norwegian’s case, even very early indications are that demand has been relatively strong before people are even allowed to go. Demand looks strong for Q4 bookings for this year, and then into 2021 at normal historical levels. Let me repeat. Normal levels. Not down. Not slightly up from COVID-19. Normal levels.

Source: Pinterest

Take home

So with the recent selling, we think you can start building a position. Do not ask where it's going next week, because we won't answer that. This is a solid long-term buy. When we say long term, we mean more than a year. Give it time.

More ideas like this can hit your inbox if you hit "follow" but the best work is reserved for our service below

Your Last Chance This is it. If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you may wish to consider joining the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCLH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.