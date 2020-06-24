It is also due to return more capital, which it sometimes does via a special dividend, which would increase future yield to c. 12-13%.

I expect it to restore it next year, for a yield of c. 8%.

Direct Line Group (OTC:DIISF, OTCPK:DIISY) is a fairly uncomplicated midsize U.K. insurance business with strong, enduring brand recognition and reputation in its home market. Its share price has been unexciting for some years, but it typically offers a decent dividend.

About Direct Line Group

Direct Line was spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) and is best known as the pioneer of direct to consumer phone insurance in the U.K. It has several strong brands, Direct Line and Green Flag car insurance.

Its branded offering has lately performed more strongly.

Source: company annual report presentation

Overall, its results have been inching up in unspectacular fashion in recent years, as befits a home and motor insurer in a mature market.

Source: company annual report

Home and motor insurance will likely suffer limited fallout from COVID-19 and a recession, in my view: most people will still choose to insure their homes and are legally required to insure their cars. Payouts may go down for this year given the dramatic falloff in traffic (in its trading update, the company said that it saw a reduction in claims notifications of approximately 70% during April) although the company is also offering to reduce mileage levels for some policies to reflect this, which may mitigate the financial benefit. Disruption in travel will increase payouts in its travel insurance products.

The market downturn may also negatively affect the company's investment returns for the year.

Nonetheless, the company continues to be a solid enough performer. What I like most about it is its yield.

Dividend Policy and Return

The company has been a payer of decent and growing normal dividends, as the following table shows. It did not pay a final dividend in line with regulatory recommendation, although it is worth noting that this was a choice, not a requirement and some other large insurers pushed on to pay their declared dividends. Given its balance sheet, I feel Direct Line could have done this comfortably, so I was disappointed by the dividend being scrapped.

Nonetheless, the projected dividend would have given an annualized yield of 7.9% at today's share price.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (declared) 2019 (actual) Interim (P) 4.2 4.4 4.6 4.9 6.8 7 7.2 7.2 Final (P) 8.4 8.8 9.2 9.7 13.6 14 14.4 0 Total (P) 12.6 13.2 13.8 14.6 20.4 21 21.6 7.2 versus prior year 105% 105% 106% 140% 103% 103% 34% Yield (at today's price) 4.6% 4.8% 5.0% 5.3% 7.4% 7.6% 7.9% 2.6%

Table calculated and compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The company policy for its regular dividend is to match its growth roughly to business growth and to pay out one-third of its total dividend as an interim dividend and two thirds as a final dividend.

In addition to those normal dividends, the company also has a track record of special dividend payments. Its policy is to pay out as special dividends any capital it considers to be surplus to its needs for a prolonged period of time. It looks to maintain a capital coverage ratio of roughly 160% and above this, roughly speaking, capital is liable to be regarded as surplus to business requirements.

These special dividends have been quite juicy. Including them in our analysis, one sees that the current share price would offer a double-digit yield with dividend payouts on the level of 2017 and 2018.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (declared) 2019 (actual) Special dividend (P) 8 14 8.8 10 15 8.3 0 0 Total yield including special dividends (at today's price) 7.5% 9.9% 8.2% 8.9% 12.9% 10.7% 7.9% 2.6%

The analysis is less appealing for 2019, though. That is not only because of the cancellation of the final dividend, which should be a temporary measure for 2020 but also because, in 2019, there was no special dividend paid. Instead, capital return was via a share buyback.

Source: company annual report

In the future, the dividend policy allows the capital distribution to be via a special dividend or share buyback, so it may be that the 2019 special dividend level (zero) is more indicative than that of prior years. So, in assessing the likely yield simply by using 2019 announced dividends and today's share price, we would land at 7.9%, which I still regard as healthy. A special dividend would be a bonus on top of that.

In its most recent trading update, the company stated: "Our estimated solvency capital ratio on 31 March 2020 was 174%, increasing to an estimated 177% on 1 May 2020, towards the top of our 140% to 180% risk appetite range." That suggests that at the time of its next final dividend, it will announce another capital distribution, whether by special dividend or share buyback.

Attractive If Dividends Come Back

Direct Line hasn't performed well when it comes to capital growth since its listing. However, its yield has been attractive. That is under threat on two fronts: a suspension due to coronavirus and a shift from capital return via a special dividend to share buyback. If the first proves only temporary, as I expect, today's share price suggests a high single digit yield, which I find attractive. If it resumes special dividends, which it may, then the forward yield is 12-13% - attractive for a low-risk company like Direct Line Group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.