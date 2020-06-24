Be Wary Of Storing Cash Here

SELF is the smallest storage REIT and simply looks like a poor investment. JCAP wants to be a storage REIT and also looks like a poor investment.

We notice a disturbing weakness in same-store NOI growth at the largest REITs in the sector.

The sector has frequently traded at premiums to net asset value, which enabled some of the mid-sized REITs to grow rapidly and accretively.

Storage REITs have some very appealing aspects, such as their relatively low capitalized expenditures and incredible prior returns.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Storage REITs are not a major source of discussion for The REIT Forum. We don’t have any of the storage REITs in our regular coverage universe, even though several meet our criteria for risk ratings. However, we have spent time digging into the sector and want to share some findings with you.

If you're not familiar with storage REITs, reading our series on them should solve that.

These are the storage REITs:

Ticker Symbol Company Name Subsector FFO Multiple Div Yield Price Price to NAV PSA (PSA) Public Storage Storage 17.80 4.24% $188.55 0.94 EXR (EXR) Extra Space Storage, Inc. Storage 18.62 3.99% $90.23 1.03 CUBE (CUBE) CubeSmart Storage 16.48 4.97% $26.56 0.92 LSI (LSI) Life Storage Inc. Storage 16.01 4.62% $92.61 0.97 NSA (NSA) National Storage Affiliates Trust Storage 16.86 4.83% $27.32 1.11 SELF (SELF) Global Self Storage Inc. Storage 17.95 6.58% $3.95

Prices

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 6/24/2020 during market hours.

FFO Multiples

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

The second-highest multiple goes to SELF. This seems like a good time to highlight that SELF is the weakest of the storage REITs. It gets attention for the high dividend yield, but that’s it. It is the least attractive choice in the sector.

Price to NAV

Here’s some data you’ll have a hard time finding. It’s the price to NAV estimates. Many retail investors struggle to find any information on consensus NAV estimates. You can’t calculate a number if you don’t have the numerator. The REITs have been sorted again for price to NAV:

Source: The REIT Forum

There is no value for SELF because we don’t feel there is a reliable consensus analyst estimate there. Even if there were, it would be debatable whether it should be a major part of the analysis. SELF is too small to have similar economies of scale, so it should have a lower price-to-NAV ratio.

Take note of the premium value applied to NSA. As you might guess, NSA has been outperforming the sector by a huge margin. What did they do?

If you predicted that it involved trading at a premium, issuing new shares, and growing the portfolio to drive growth in FFO per share, you nailed it.

Dividend Yields

Sorting the REITs by dividend yield is absolutely not analysis. We will show the dividend yields, but investors absolutely should not use the chart to make decisions. We are including it solely because it is of interest to readers:

Source: The REIT Forum

We may at times miss the most recent updates to the dividend amount. It is critical for readers to understand that picking a REIT by the dividend yield is one of the worst options available for investors. Many investors end up underperforming because they focus on the dividend yield, rather than the quality of the underlying company. Don’t do that.

Many investors think they’re doing much better by simply checking the payout ratio against FFO per share. That isn’t doing enough due diligence either. Remember that FFO per share doesn’t adjust for recurring capital expenses, and those can be dramatic (though they usually aren’t bad for storage REITs).

If you’re already a member of the REIT Forum, you probably know that picking an investment just by the dividend yield is a bad idea.

Unique Commentary

We’re going to focus on some long-term macro aspects here. We want to highlight the headwinds for the sector that have kept us out of it. To be clear, storage REITs were often a downright incredible investment during the last decade:

Source: EXR Presentation for NAREIT

Source: CUBE June 2020 Presentation

We are not disputing that.

Instead, we are discussing the current environment and the expected future environment. We are going to use some recent history to build support for our analysis.

Same Store NOI

Equity REITs aren’t all that complex. In many ways, they are easier than mortgage REITs. We can break down the evaluation process into two main parts. One is evaluating the sector, and the other is evaluating the stock. For storage REITs, the challenge is entirely based on the sector, rather than on the individual REITs.

One appealing aspect of the sector is the presence of PSA. Why is that important? PSA is a massive equity REIT. The size of their portfolio helps us to evaluate what is happening at the sector level. Their performance on same-property NOI (which can be used interchangeably with “same-store NOI”) tells us more about the overall leasing environment.

If storage properties have done well over the last few years, we will know it by looking at the results for PSA. We put together a comparison over the last several years for clarity:

Source: The REIT Forum, data from REITbase.com

Notice that the trend is downwards throughout the sector. The bars clearly get shorted as they move towards the right edge of the chart.

If you prefer the data in a table, it looks like this:

In 2017, PSA’s growth rate in same-property NOI plunged. It didn’t recover.

Since the growth rate fell dramatically for PSA, we don’t believe other REITs in the sector can keep this growth going over the long term, unless there is a favorable change in the macroenvironment.

Worst Choice

Among the storage REITs, the worst choice is SELF. The tiny storage REIT trades at similar FFO multiples, but the dividend looks unsustainable. It gives investors exposure to the headwinds for the sector, but with far less potential for accretive growth if things turn out well.

Another Terrible Choice

While we're at it, there's another REIT that wants to be a storage REIT. Jernigan Capital (JCAP) is looking to transition from financing development to owning and operating more storage properties. The recent internalization comes at a high cost, and the underlying business just doesn't do enough for shareholders. Eventually, they will probably join the storage REIT sector. In the meantime, we'll take the opportunity to warn investors away from this REIT.

Conclusion

Same-property NOI is warning investors about the impact of supply and demand. In this environment, the risks to storage are elevated. The REITs within the sector aren't all equal, and investors shouldn't be picking by dividend yield. We'll have more coverage coming up, so make sure to hit the "follow" button.

Ratings: Bearish on SELF and JCAP

Want the best research? It's time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won't find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have positions in many REITs, but none of the 6 mentioned in this article. Sometimes that can trip up new investors reading the disclosure.