The lack of economic activity reflects in HWCC’s potential downsides in the short term, while a gradual recovery following the reopening of the economy brightens its medium-term outlook.

HWCC Has Near-Term Downsides

As most of the leading economic and industrial indicators are hitting record lows when the coronavirus impact reaches its full potential, Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) is making dramatic changes to its near-term strategic objectives. A cleaner balance sheet and margin preservation through expense reduction became the top priority for now.

Apart from restructuring its facilities and upgrading infrastructure, it plans to monetize working capital to reduce debt significantly by the end of FY2020. A lower debt structure will improve its leverage, which is critical at this juncture. Given the various constraints, I think the pressure on the top line and margin will keep returns from the stock price low in the medium term. Over the more extended period, however, the growth potential in the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable industry can catalyze higher returns from the stock price.

What Are The Economic Indicators Saying?

Unemployment rate jumps: Total unemployment, in May 2020, had a spectacular jump as the coronavirus strangled our life and economy. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the U.S. unemployment went sharply high in April after it remained historically low for several months in the previous months. It climbed down marginally to 13.3% in May. High unemployment typically translates into lower demand for industrial products, and therefore, lower capex, which usually results in lower revenues and margin for electrical product providers like HWCC.

Industry Decelerates: The ISM Manufacturing PMI improved marginally to 43.1 in May compared to 41.5 in April, although it continues to exhibit contraction in activities. Much of the decline was due to a decrease in the transportation equipment, petroleum & coal products, and fabricated metal products industries. As manufacturing and trade are just beginning to restart after the government-imposed lockdown, the demand concerns can derail its performance in Q2. According to fred.stlouisfed.org, the U.S. real GDP decreased by 5% in Q1 2020. In comparison, the GDP grew by 2.1% in Q4 2019. The lower GDP growth is typically a bearish indicator for HWCC.

What's The Strategy?

For the past few quarters, the company has been restructuring its business following its policy to pursue high-margin services, including a focus on the fabrication services, which typically fetch a higher margin. In 2019, HWCC decided to exit the Attleboro facility and relocated to the facilities in Chicago. The moves are expected to improve fill rates and operating efficiencies, resulting in an annualized net savings of ~$1 million per year.

However, the company has altered its strategic moves around once again in Q1 2020. The idea is to produce a normalized profit for the year despite the challenges in the economy. So, the company has fine-tuned its business development, margin preservation, and expense reduction initiatives. On top of that, pricing discipline remains at the core of its strategy because the management does not want to drive profitability through expense reduction, but would invest in productivity tools to accelerate its enterprise strategy.

In late 2019, it also undertook an infrastructure and system architecture upgrade, including the implementation of LEAN to improve productivity. The savings arising out of these initiatives will be used to retire debt and bring down debt-to-EBITDA from the ~5x now to a range of 2.5x-3.0x. However, the company's net debt increased to $98 million as of March 31 compared to $79 million a quarter ago. So, it plans to reduce working capital rapidly, which will ease the pressure and improve cash balance, which will bring net debt down. The company has a countercyclical business model where cash flow is relatively steady. During the current downturn, it plans to monetize receivables and inventory. It brought down net debt to $70.7 million as of May 5. Over the medium term, it intends to reduce net debt by $40 million, or by ~40% of the Q1-level. It has extended its credit maturity to 2024 and, therefore, has no short-term debt repayment risks. A lower debt level will also reduce its interest expense.

Will Cost Reductions Pay?

In Q1 2020, HWCC's gross margin increased by 50 basis points compared to a quarter ago. The EBITDA margin, however, deflated marginally due to the supply chain disruptions. It has set a target of generating annualized savings of approximately $14 million, of which $8 million is due in FY2020. So, we can expect the company's EBITDA margin to improve in Q2, although the effect of falling sales can put upward pressure on the margin.

Analyzing Recent Performance

From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, HWCC's revenues increased by 1.5%, while its gross profit margin inflated by 80 basis points during the same period. Quarter over quarter, the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (or MRO) sales held relatively steady, while revenues from project business weakened. Slower industrial activity translated into a deceleration in engineering & construction, industrials, utility, and mechanical wire rope during Q1.

Leadership Changes

On June 12, Gary Yetman became the company's Chairman. Before joining HWCC in 2014, he was the CEO of Coleman Cable, Inc. Christopher M. Micklas, who is the CFO, will leave the company effective July 10. Eric W. Davis, meanwhile, will serve as the interim CFO after his departure. Also, the company disclosed several promotions and changes at various positions within the company.

FCF, Capex, And Debt

In Q1 2020, HWCC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 9% compared to a year ago. Although the year-over-year revenues remained nearly unchanged in Q1, the company's CFO improved primarily on account of lower inventories and higher accounts payable. FCF (or free cash flow), however, decreased by 13% due to an increase in capex.

As of March 31, 2020, HWCC's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82x was lower than its peers. However, during the current energy market volatility, the ratio appears to be too high. I discussed earlier in the article how the company plans to reduce the debt level in FY2020. You may read more on the company's balance sheet strength here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Houston Wire & Cable Company is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 14.2x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to its average between (12.2x) FY2018 and now. I have used analysts' estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On HWCC?

As the coronavirus impact reaches its full potential, the ISM Manufacturing PMI and the U.S. GDP have gone to a contraction mode. Even the residential and no-residential construction activities have shrunk considerably over the past couple of months. These factors have forced HWCC to make dramatic changes to its near-term strategic objectives. In the face of low demand and consumption of the electrical products, it is strictly concentrating on margin preservation, expense reduction, and net debt reduction.

To mitigate the effect of lower sales, the company closed one of its largest facilities and implemented several IT-enabled steps to upgrade its infrastructure. A lower debt structure will improve its leverage, which I think is still high in the current environment. On a more positive note, it has sufficient liquidity. In the short term, I think lower sales and EBITDA margin will keep the stock price under pressure. Over the more extended period, the company has identified the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable industry to catalyze the top-line growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.