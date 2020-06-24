Marchex Inc. (ticker MCHX) is in the final innings of transitioning its business from a pay-for-leads online marketplace model to a conversational analytics company. It is now the leading company in the emerging call analytics industry having grown organically and through acquisitions. While roughly half of the company’s revenue is in its steadily declining legacy marketplace business, our focus is exclusively on its conversational analytics software platform. According to eMarketer research, we are now spending more time on our mobile devices than in front of our TVs. We increasingly push a call button on our mobile phones to initiate some type of potential purchase.

From the company’s 10K: “Marchex Speech Analytics includes customizable dashboards and visual analytics to make it easier for marketers, salespeople and call center teams to realize actionable insights across a growing amount of call data. According to a February 2018 MarketsandMarkets report, the speech analytics market is expected to grow from $941 million in 2017 to $2.2 billion by 2022.”

The company’s current market cap is roughly $70 million. It has $44 million of cash on its balance sheet (and no debt), leaving an enterprise value of roughly $25 million, an absurd valuation given the company’s IP, customer list, long-term secular trends and industry M&A. MCHX has spent $35 million in product development over the past two years alone to enhance the capabilities of its conversational analytics platform. Net equity is 75% of total assets, further underscoring a capital structure unencumbered by liabilities. What are the odds that the company isn’t worth the past two years’ product development expenditures? Quite low in our opinion, thus providing free upside optionality.

MCHX is a controlled company. Insiders control 75% of its voting shares through their 100% ownership in the company’s 4.7 million A shares. Combined with their 3.2 million B shares ownership, insiders own a healthy 17% of the company’s economic interest. We believe co-CEOs Russell Horowitz and Michael Arends are highly capable, dedicated and motivated leaders. Mr. Arends spoke at a Roumell Asset Management investor conference in 2017 when we were previously invested in the company.

Shares outstanding at March 31, 2020:

Basic Diluted Difference Shares outstanding - Class A 4,661 - (4,661) Shares outstanding - Class B 42,179 46,840 4,661 Total 46,840 46,840 -

At March 31, 2020, MCHX had 4.9 million options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of $4.72. As such, there is currently no dilution at the current stock price of $1.50.

At March 31, 2020, MCHX had 1.9 million RSU’s outstanding. As none of these were vested as of March 31, 2020 they were not included in the diluted share count. However, they may vest when there is a change of control. Additionally, unless the employee leaves the company, they will eventually vest and become dilutive.

The Pivot from Marketplace to Conversational Analytics

Three years ago, one of the nation’s largest tire service manufacturers/service brands, we believe Firestone/Bridgestone (FBS), tested out MCHX’s analytics software in fifty of its roughly 2,200 stores. MCHX’s cost-of-goods lies in purchasing a large volume of phone numbers from carriers, which are then embedded into the customer’s advertisements. MCHX’s 70% gross margin is an industry leading margin because of its size; it can onboard acquisitions and immediately increase profitability because of its purchasing power with carriers. We estimate that competitors (which are all privately held) have 60% gross margins.

In addition to allowing customers to measure the efficacy of its various ads (which advertisements – both on and offline - are generating the most phone calls and ultimately sales), it allows the company to increasingly drill down in more granular ways. MCHX’s R&D spend is in developing tools, increasingly powered by A.I., to determine lost sales opportunities. Brands like FBS receive millions of incoming telephone calls each year. Imagine being able to determine which keywords are the most predictive for completing a sale? Imagine those special keywords (whatever they might be for that business) occur on a call in which a sale is not consummated? In this instance, MCHX’s software provides an “alert” to the FBS sales manager tagging this call as a high probability sale if it’s followed up with a second call, offering the right tire or substitute tire.

Incoming calls are the lifeblood to a business like FBS. If MCHX can measure the efficacy of its ads, reduce dropped calls, fine tune sales messaging and provide real-time alerts to lost but hot leads, FBS wins big given the impact of moving the needle on such large call volumes. In fact, MCHX is providing analysis of telephone calls in much the same way online software tools seek to drive engagement and ultimately sales. After a six-month pilot, FBS rolled out MCHX’s software to 100% of its stores across North America. The home office can view call activity on a daily basis, focusing on specific regions all the way down to the individual store level. It’s basically a “numbers and minutes” business; customers are charged per phone number and per minute of telephone time.

However, MCHX is increasingly becoming much more than a “numbers and minutes” business. It is moving into deep analytics with the ability to rescue sales by giving clients the ability to act on what are deemed “lost opportunity” calls, resulting in emerging pricing models. In 2019, the company began to introduce quantitatively new and innovative products reaping the dividends of a multi-year R&D program. For instance, Sales Edge, introduced last year, ”…incorporates artificial intelligence-based functionality within the product suite that can help enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and via text, in real-time and at scale, and can help enable businesses to learn how to optimize the sales process in order to take the right actions to win more business. These solutions can arm businesses with the data-driven intelligence they need to deliver on-demand and personalized customer experiences.”

Going forward, MCHX will be experimenting with a variety of ways to monetize its data offerings. For example, a client may want to simply pay for certain keywords, like “tires” or “brakes”. The company possesses a tremendous amount of real-time data. How the company optimizes the monetization of its data is not altogether clear. We believe the talent exists inside the company to figure it out. To be clear, MCHX does not license outside A.I. software; it has developed its own in-house IP (its ultimate “anchor” asset) and now owns 30 patents and growing.

Unfortunately, after a major, and successful, push into the automotive industry, that industry shut-down as a result of Covid-19. MCHX secured a large contract with GM after a long and extensive bake-off a year ago. In this case, Marchex is sole conversational analytics software platform for the OEM’s sales channel and is also recommending it to its dealer body. To be clear, GM is now making MCHX’s software available to its dealers, but cannot require them to sign up. GM is known for being among the most tech-savvy of auto companies, so its selection of MCHX for its dealerships is noteworthy. The GM contract is not exclusive; MCHX has a dedicated sales team exclusively focused on expanding its presence in the auto industry.

To appreciate how cheap MCHX’s market valuation is, in our view, one only has to look at its net cash and the sum of its recent acquisitions (within the past 18 months) as compared to its current market capitalization:

Cash $44 million (3/31/20 cash balance plus $4 million PPP loan) 12/19 Sonar Technologies, Inc. $12.5 million ($8.5 million cash/$4.0 million stock) 11/18 Telemetrics $10 million 11/18 Callcap $35 million ($25 million cash/$10 million stock) Sum $101.5 million Market Cap $71 million (47 mill shares @ $1.50)

You could discount the company’s recent acquisitions by 50%, plus its net cash, and you would equal its market cap. Looked at another way, the company spent $35 million on product development in 2018 and 2019 versus a current enterprise value of roughly $25 million. In other words, MCHX’s business is effectively being valued at zero. Thus, the investment thesis, at its current price, is that the company’s leading conversational analytics technology platform, and 1,300 plus customer relationships, are not worthless. Pretty straightforward and simple.

The Sonar acquisition is worth highlighting. Sonar, a messaging/sms-based software platform, provides the ability to track, analyze and engage consumers in a preferred communication channel. Texting is the fastest-growing method of communicating with customers, in certain industry verticals. For example, a car salesperson often moves the sales conversation to texting using his/her personal smartphone, and as a result goes “dark” to the dealership. If the sale doesn’t materialize, and the salesperson moves to another dealership, he/she effectively “owns” the sales lead and the dealership has lost a lead. This is a significant pain point in the industry and a key weakness of many of the Auto-focused CRMs. MCHX is now uniquely providing conversational and texting analytics and consumer engagement solutions to its primary verticals enabling the customer to maintain ownership and control over both the phone and texting environments, two of the primary means consumers engage with businesses via mobile phones. We understand that Sonar is having a materially positive impact on the company’s number of use cases and will likely be a key driver of the company’s growing product suite.

Opus Research Report on Conversational Commerce and Call Analytics

In its April 2020 industry report, Opus Research (founded in 1986) evaluated eleven solution providers who are “…starting to define an emerging opportunity called Conversational Intelligence. They offer tools, services and platforms to help transform raw transcripts or call recordings into a source of insights and business intelligence to inform marketing, customer support, product development and operational decisions.”

The report states, “Businesses have stepped up investment in technologies that improve the conversations they carry on with both prospects and customers. They are successfully leveraging their investment in speech and text analytics, natural language processing and machine learning in order to extract meaning and recognize the intent of each individual.”

The eleven companies analyzed are rated on four factors:

Breadth of Conversational Intelligence Services

Multichannel (voice, digital, messaging, etc.)

Engagement Model/Speed to Deploy

Size, Customer Base, Longevity

MCHX is the highest rated company in the report. The company was judged to have the widest breadth of conversational analytic capabilities. The next highest rated company, privately-held Invoca, with an estimated $50 million in revenue and also possessing an enviable client list, did a capital raise in December 2019. The estimated Invoca pre-money valuation of $225 million compares to MCHX’s current enterprise value of $25 million (with TTM revenue of $105 million; $52 million in 2019 analytics revenue). You read that correctly. The average 2020 conversational analytics revenue estimate (two sell-side firms cover MCHX), is $44 million. Invoca Raises $56M to Help Marketers Turn Conversational Insights into Revenue

Opus’s research report describes MCHX’s key differentiating attributes:

Key Differentiators:

• Advanced AI models and signals built on a large-scale conversational data set of 1+ billion minutes of consumer-to-business conversations processed annually. Marchex AI goes well beyond the keyword spotting approach prevalent in the call attribution and analytics industry.

• Proprietary voice transcription, with nearly human accuracy (35% more accurate than IBM Watson. “Marchex’s solution scored favorably across the board, achieving an overall WER (word error rate) of 8.4 percent, which is more than 35 percent more accurate than either IBM Watson’s or Microsoft Azure’s respective solutions.” Nearly Human: How Marchex is Leading the Way in AI-Powered Voice Transcription - Marchex Blog

• Marchex Stream conversational data streaming and business intelligence platform.

• Patented Clean Call® technology blocked 150 million spam calls in 2019. Enhanced with new, patent-pending adaptive robocall blocking technology that uses AI and voice biometrics to combat robocallers.

• Multichannel analytics/expansion to SMS text messaging: Sonar acquisition expands the footprint of Marchex’s robust conversational data set, extending Marchex’s ability to use artificial intelligence to surface deep consumer intent signals across texts, messaging and voice communication channels. Sonar enabled more than 18 million text messages in 2019.

• $100M+ in R&D investment, 40+ patented innovations and Marchex Innovation Development ("MIND") Lab AI innovation team.

• Used by more than 1,300 companies, including many of the world’s largest brands.

• Mission-critical reliability, with 100% call infrastructure availability for 5+ years and running.

• Security and Privacy: SOC 2 Type 2 certified for security (to meet the security requirements of many Fortune 500 companies), HIPAA compliant, CCPA compliant, EU-US Privacy Shield Framework compliant, and TRUSTe verified. Uncompromising consumer privacy protections with all customer data securely stored and encrypted at rest (AES-256), and in transit (TLS 1.2 and above) including in the Cloud.

Opus named MCHX the industry leader: Marchex Named The Leader in Conversational Intelligence by Independent Research Firm | Marchex

Marchex has been making key new hires. John Roswech was hired as Chief Revenue Officer in December 2019. John was previously Executive Vice President of Criteo Brand Solutions for Criteo SA, which had previously purchased HookLogic, where he served as the Chief Revenue Officer. In March 2020, the company hired Ryan Polley as Chief Product and Strategy Officer. Prior to joining Marchex, he was most recently Chief Product Officer at Kargo, a mobile technology and advertising company. Ryan previously served as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Strategy at Rubicon Project. We believe these hires signal that company’s key R&D investments are ready for prime time.

Why is MCHX’s stock so cheap? Covid-19 dramatically reduced the number of billable minutes among the company’s customers, particularly in automotive, health care and hospitality verticals. Second, the company recently did not make the cut for inclusion in the Russell 2000 index and, therefore, we believe an estimated 3 million shares needed to be sold from index-tracking funds. Third, it’s a controlled company. Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 19% of the company and has been a persistent accumulator of the stock over the past several months.

Call minutes will return as businesses dependent on telephone calls are opened up. What is unmistakably clear, however, is that MCHX’s value proposition is growing, despite current revenue headwinds. The company will surely burn cash during this business slowdown; perhaps net cash bottoms at $30 to $35 million. We believe the company will manage its op-ex prudently during this period. Our view is underscored by the fact that the company has generated cash during the past two years despite heightened product development expenses. MCHX generated roughly $5 million of operating cash in each of the past two years and $3.5 million of free cash flow, also in each of the past two years.

Handicapping 2020 results is very difficult, providing the opportunity to exploit a mispriced software platform, in our opinion. The two Street reports (dated May 2020) indicate an average Adjusted EBITDA of negative $8.5 million for 2020 and revenue of $88 million (split evenly between call analytics and marketplace business lines). Our thesis is not dependent on trying to estimate 2020 results.

MCHX’s reported customer concentration (YP accounts for 28% of revenue) is somewhat misleading in that it is the result of its legacy, and steadily declining, marketplace business, which we find uninteresting. Our focus is exclusively on MCHX’s analytics business, where the company has invested heavily, and represents future value.

Summary

Further underscoring MCHX’s compelling valuation is the recent acquisition of fast-growing Voci Technologies for $59 million, or an estimated 6x revenue. Medallia acquires voice-to-text specialist Voci Technologies for $59M

MCHX trades at less than 1x its call analytics revenue and as indicated earlier, is the market leader, according to Opus’s recent 50-page plus industry report.

With a cash-rich balance sheet, cutting-edge technology in a growing software space, significant inside ownership and a strong owner/operator mentality, MCHX is significantly undervalued with little downside from current levels, in our opinion.

One final note. We believe MCHX’s board and management are serious about creating shareholder value. The company could instantly unlock value by collapsing its A & B shares, thereby eliminating the sizable control discount. While we do not believe such a change is currently on the table, we believe MCHX well understands this option and that it will be considered, among other value-enhancing strategies, in order to unlock shareholder value. Most importantly, we believe that the conversational analytics space is increasingly “hot” (despite the setback created by the coronavirus’ effect on telephone call volumes) given long-term secular tailwinds per the capabilities AI is introducing into the space. We expect M & A in the sector to pick-up in the intermediate term. Importantly, we believe founder Russell Horwitz (Executive Chairman, CEO) and Mike Arends (CFO and Office of the CEO) are exceptionally capable individuals possessing a clear sense of their mission to maximize shareholder value.

In his May 12, 2020 report, Northland’s Mike Lattimore summarized MCHX’s prospects, underscoring our view that the company is priced to a worst-case scenario providing optionality to anything scenario exceeding “worst-case”.

Upside: Call analytics grows 50%+ organically and garners a 10x revenue multiple while rest of business is stable. Stock reaches $18 then.

Downside: Marchex loses a large customer and call analytics growth is under 10% while burning cash.

Stock trades in $1-$2 range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCHX.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for advisory clients, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.