Some segments have been impacted by the coronavirus which still poses challenges moving ahead.

Its first quarter 2020 top line has seen a rise but the bottom line has suffered.

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is primarily involved in industrial production and, as such, is highly dependent on GDP figures, not only Germany's but also of the rest of the world as it has operations in more than 90 countries.

Despite being a giant, it is far from being an overweight dinosaur and has a highly flexible approach which I explain using the Verbund simulator.

In this investment thesis, I will also analyze the reasons for which despite enjoying an increase in sales in Q1-2020, it has paradoxically suffered from a fall in earnings. The company's earnings transcript and Business Review for the corresponding quarter have been particularly helpful for this purpose.

Moreover, I will provide some valuable insight using some key financial metrics to shareholders who have laid their trust in the management's ability to deliver as well as investors contemplating an entry position in the company's stocks. Finally, the risks posed by the coronavirus, as it is not yet over, will also be touched upon.

First, I consider the strengths.

Diversification strength and windfall gains

Current GDP figures as a result of confinement and social distancing measures are bad with global chemical production decreasing sharply by 5.2% in the first quarter of this year compared to Q1-2019. With exposure to the auto sector, BASF has been impacted by demand collapse and production stoppages.

Figure 2: High level view of COVID-19 impact on sales and earnings (Earnings Before Income and Taxes) excluding the "Other" segment.

However, this is a highly diversified industrial giant and has withstood the downturn relatively well as it more than compensated for the shortfall in the chemicals and materials segments (also referred to as upstream segments) through higher revenue in the downstream segments.

These higher revenues are explained firstly, by a surge in demand in disinfectants which the company produces due to measures brought forward by governments across the world to address the threats posed by the coronavirus.

Secondly, the surface technologies segment which includes catalysts, coatings, and construction materials has seen a surge in sales. The reason for this is earnings from the catalysts component shooting up "due to valuation effects from precious metals trading".

Third, the strategy of BASF to rely on sustainable agriculture to gain additional market share while providing farmers with solutions that meet their needs has been rewarded through significant windfall gains. In this connection, the company recorded significant demand as farmers took proactive action on requirements because of the coronavirus.

Finally, nutrition and care has benefited, not only from higher demand but also from the fact that BASF had the products already available in the first place.

Before diving into the bottom line, I will shed light on the Verbund simulator which was the reason I invested in BASF.

Versatility as an enabler of competitive advantage

Using the Verbund system, which the company calls a simulator but according to my experience working in IT is more of an Enterprise Resource Planning tool, BASF's planning team has been able to respond rapidly to dynamic (changing) market conditions. In other words, changes in demand patterns are tracked for timely adjustment of production facilities and inventory levels accordingly in the company's extensive transformation chain.

Figure 3: The Verbund system

Source: Keylogin Simulation matrix

In this way, BASF has been able to achieve a higher gross profit margin of 27% compared to its competitor, Dow (DOW) which is also a chemical manufacturer but with a lesser degree of diversification. The US company has a gross margin of only 16%.

Figure 4: BASF income statement in millions of USD

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the German conglomerate has been able to achieve a lower SG&A by improving efficiency. In this context, the fact that 40,000 employees are working from home is a significant achievement and with more digitization, management expects to bring costs further down in the years to come.

Remarkably, 70% of BASF products are categorized as "system critical", that is essential and this is the reason its plants have been mostly spared from shutdowns ordered by the authorities in the countries where the company operates. In this respect, at the end of April 2020, the average utilization rate of the company's plants was about 60%.

Now, according to independent research I undertook, a rate of 85% is considered optimal. Also, going forward, I see higher utilization rates especially in East Asia as the demand for detergents, which is just the one product the company manufactures, is on the rise.

Now, when utilization rates are considered in light of fixed costs to the company, it means that a higher utilization is better as it entails a relatively lower fixed cost and hence a better operational efficiency.

Figure 5: Fixed and variable costs

Source: Openstax

This is the reason the operating margins will increase from 8.7% in Q1-2020 to higher in the second quarter as utilization rates go above 60% for reasons I will provide later.

I now explore the reasons for which the earnings were so low.

The bottom line

Net income amounted to $975 million compared to $1.58 billion in Q1-2019, which is a shortfall of 37%. However, on digging deeper, I found that, firstly, there were exceptional expenses in Q1-2020, and secondly, once-off gains in divestitures positively impacting Q1-2019 results. On filtering out the exceptional items, EBIT before special items comes to 14% below Q1-2019 earnings.

This 14% was due to lesser earnings from the Chemicals and Materials segments as well as from the "Other" segment which regroups the company's non-integral equity investments.

Now, as to the special charges encountered, these were due mainly to the integration of the recently acquired Solvay's polyamide (a company specializing in engineering plastics) business plus structural measures.

Now, cash flows from operating activities amounted to minus $1.13 billion compared to $421 million in the prior-year quarter. This was partly due to huge outflow for exceptional items and also due to the considerably higher level of cash involved in net working capital.

The end result was that the free cash flow declined from minus $415 million in Q1-2019 to minus $1.8 billion in Q1-2020.

Figure 6: Dividend history

Source: Seeking Alpha

As for debt, integration of the Solvay's acquisition also played a significant negative role here, accounting for $3.7 billion. The company's debt as of the end of the first quarter stood at $21.2 billion for a total asset of $104.3 billion.

With a debt to asset ratio of less than 20%, I consider that the total amount of the company's liabilities, that is those financed by creditors, is not a cause for concern.

Also, the company has taken extra precautions not to run out of liquidity in the context of COVID-19 by boosting the normal cash position of around $2.25 billion to $4.73 billion. Additionally, the company has $5.1 billion outstanding as additional short-term financing.

Moreover, as for corporate bonds used in medium-to-long-term debt financing, the average maturity of the bond portfolio as of March 31, 2020, was 6.6 years.

As a shareholder, I now look at the dividends part.

The progressive dividend policy

Firstly, in current economic conditions, to hear the management not planning to use emergency loans from the government is a sign of strength.

In the words of Martin Brudermüller, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer:

In the current situation, loans of the German development bank, KfW, are granted to companies that have run into financial difficulties because of the coronavirus crisis and cannot obtain financing on the capital market. If such emergency loans are taken up, dividend should be suspended according to German government. BASF has not made use of such emergency loans and does not plan to do so."

This statement is comforting for shareholders keen on the dividend payments as it shows the management's commitment to distributions. However, the management also states that it will not make any statement as to future dividends "without knowing how the future looks". Still, it also goes on to say that "it will not give up that progressive dividend policy so easily".

Thus, it becomes my duty to look behind those words of comfort for any real possibility of keeping up those dividends.

I start with the working capital ($1.4 billion) I mentioned earlier on. This removed a large chunk out of the cash from operations and was consumed mostly by the agricultural segment and should be recouped as from Q2-2020 and well into Q3-2020 through increasing accounts receivables and lesser inventories.

Also, the company has reduced capex spending by $680 million and also cut on opex and, most importantly, there will not be a high amount of working capital seen in Q1-2020.

Furthermore, in the earnings call, it was mentioned that BASF has introduced short-duration work at some of their sites in units that are focused on supplying the automotive industry in Germany.

In addition, car sales in China have surged by 14.5% in May 2020 when compared on a year on year basis.

Figure 7: Car sales in China

Source: Tradeconomics

Realistically, my belief more as an independent author than as a shareholder is that, any dividend cut, if performed would be more of a brief balance sheet strengthening measure as in 2008-2009 rather than a long-term occurrence.

I now consider challenges and countermeasures.

Operational and supply-chain risks

The main risk, according to my perspective, is employees being infected by the coronavirus. Here, I have noted that the chemical giant's global crisis management has been activated very early on with workers being regrouped in smaller numbers and working in shifts to reduce contact and infection risks. Strict hygiene measures have also been implemented together with the work from the home directive.

Secondly, there may be supply-chain disruption impacting delivery processes like, for example, packaging material coming out of India unable to reach a manufacturing plant in another part of the world. In this case, BASF's international leadership in the chemical industry constitutes an important countermeasure as it has the power to escalate matters right to the top of a country's leadership.

This also means a position of strength compared to competitors. One must not forget that to achieve this dominant position, BASF has implemented a strategy based on the creation of numerous joint ventures across the world.

Finally, there are some risks that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may decide "not to re-register Dicamba for 2021 and beyond." Dicamba is a broad-spectrum herbicide used for decades by US farmers. However, this is currently just a supposition as the same U.S. agency had awarded BASF an award for "outstanding achievement in the manufacturing of ingredients that are safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment" in 2019.

Therefore, I envision that none of these risks will be able to stop this German juggernaut from confirming its pole position as a reliable supplier. BASF has seen customers who had previously switched to competitors coming back, as the competitors were unable to deliver because of lockdown and production problems.

Key takeaways

An industrial company with 70% of its products classified as critical for reducing virus infection rates, for use in agriculture, nutrition as well as care, is difficult to find in this low-demand environment. Now, there are signs that demand is picking up with the auto sector in China and factories starting up in Europe.

At a debt to equity ratio of 0.54, debt levels are manageable. In this connection, that affirmation by management about not needing government loans, despite realism shown in the view of uncertain economic conditions, shows confidence.

There are supply-chain risks, but, here, BASF seems to be regaining market share as competitors fail to deliver. Moreover, the cautious reopening in most parts of the world is a positive.

The company's earnings have been affected by COVID-19 but the drastic reduction in free cash flow was mainly due to exceptional expenditures and working capital needs.

In the current economic climate, some investors would settle for a dividend cut which when viewed in the context of the BASF dividend's history should not be brutal.

At a price/book multiple of 1.09, BASF is a Buy.

