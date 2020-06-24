The SPY Is At Key Levels On The Charts (Technically Speaking For June 24)

The SPY is at key levels on the 30-day and daily chart.

Canadian consumer spending mirrors that of the US' during the lockdowns.

Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari argues that the recovery will be bumpy (emphasis added):

The economic recovery from the crisis spurred by the novel coronavirus could proceed more slowly than policymakers initially anticipated, potentially including a second wave of infections in the fall and another increase in the unemployment rate, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Friday. “The recovery will take longer than we had hoped only a few months ago,” Kashkari said during a Twitter chat moderated by CBS News. “Many jobs are going to take a long time to come back.”

I think this is the correct analysis. As infections rise in the South and West, one of two scenarios is likely: either consumers self-isolate to prevent infection or governments enact policies that naturally slow activity. Both slow economic activity.

The Bank of Canada has studied the change in consumer spending habits during the pandemic. First, incomes and hours worked are down (emphasis added):

The level of labour income is estimated to have decreased by about 15 percent, or more than $40 billion, in the first half of 2020 relative to its pre-COVID-19 level. Together, this has resulted in a 25 percent decline in total hours worked since February.

This caused a decrease in confidence, which resulted in less spending. The composition of spending changed as well (emphasis added):

Consumption patterns during the early stages of the shutdown saw a boom in demand for necessities. Many households stocked up on food, alcohol and personal care products—creating the infamous runs on toilet paper, flour and cleaning products. In the first week of March, sales of hand sanitizer rose 792 percent over the same week last year But demand elsewhere was slumping, as larger-ticket items such as cars and necessities such as clothing and shoes became more difficult to buy. Spending on outside-the-home entertainment, restaurant meals, travel and personal services came to a halt.

This pattern mirrors the US'. The conclusions shouldn't be surprising. The main question now is when will the pattern reverse and then return to the previous level.

Markit Economics' US index reported a strong rebound:

Flash U.S. Composite Output Index at 46.8 (37.0 in May). 4-month high.



Flash U.S. Services Business Activity Index at 46.7 (37.5 in May). 4-month high.



Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI at 49.6(39.8in May). 4-month high.

I'm a bigger fan of the ISM series for no other reason than they have the home-field advantage. Still, the news is positive.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: The market is back to sell-off mode. The long end of the curve rallied today, with the TLT up a little more than 1%. At the other end of the table are smaller-caps, which were off more than 3%. Large caps also declined. All sectors were lower. Energy was the worst performer, which continues its tradition of being one of the most volatile sectors over the last few months. Industrials and financials were also lower. At the top of the table are two defensive sectors -- utilities and consumer staples. Health care -- another key defensive sector -- was a middling performer.

Let's take a look at a series of charts to gauge the power -- or lack thereof -- of today's sell-off. I'll start with the 1-day chart. Yes, the market did sell-off in the morning. But starting in the late AM, it caught a bid for the rest of the day. The fact the market didn't continue lower after a decent sell-off is important. All the 5-day chart tells us is that prices are near a 5-day low and they have broken short-term support in the 306 area. There isn't a downward trend. Instead, today's activity is a consolidation of losses from the AM. There isn't a downward trend on the 2-week chart, either. Prices are near the 50% Fibonacci level. Prices are right at support on the 30-day chart. Prices are also right at support on the daily chart.

Today, the news of accelerating COVID-19 cases was the selling catalyst. Assuming the US is at the start of an upward spike in infections and hospitalizations, this could spell short-term trouble for the markets. However, I still think a downward move would be a short-term development. There should be enough positive economic news to keep the bulls involved. As I noted last week, I think the bigger picture is that we'll be consolidating sideways for at least the summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.