With solid Q2' 2020 earnings and stable Q3 guidance, the base case implies a fair value for Adobe of $505.

The market has started to take into cognizance the enhanced digitization from which Adobe has been benefiting.

With a risk on sentiment, Adobe should be underperforming (beta of 0.90) but instead has risen 54% from mid-March lows.

The XLK is up 48% from its mid-March lows.

Adobe (ADBE) is the golden goose that doesn't cease to lay the golden egg. In my previous article, "Adobe: An Undervalued Industry Leader," I made the case that Adobe's fair value is $430 using a 50% bear case DCF weightage and 50% CompCo weightage. By the time the article got published, Adobe shot across the $430 mark, which has prompted me to reveal my base case price target of $505 for Adobe.

The Investment Theses: A Quick Recap

Source: Derived from Author's research, for more detail and updated figures see Adobe: An Undervalued Industry Leader

New Valuation

The Football Field Valuation for Adobe gives 5 different valuation scenarios showing the range implied, i.e. the lowest and highest implied fair value for that valuation method.

With the official end of the bear market and the start of a bull rally, whether you like it or not, the approximate fair value of Adobe is now between $505 and $537.

Breaking down the CompCo:

Source: CompCo model created by Author

Breaking down the Base Case DCF Model:

Source: DCF Model created by Author

The base case DCF model (50% weight) and 85th percentile EV/FCF CompCo imply a fair value for Adobe of $505.This represents an upside of ~20% from Adobe's CMP of $425.

Source: Created by Author

It is clear that Adobe still has some room to grow, but models make everything seem neat and tidy. In the real world, price movement is seldom so. Thus, I will lay down the drivers for this valuation specific to Adobe and the current macro environment as well as share potential limitations and drawbacks to its further rise.

Adobe's Financial and Growth Prowess

Source: Data derived from Capital IQ's Key Financial Statistics for Adobe

Adobe has clearly been growing its revenue at an impressive ~24% YOY for the past three years. In fact, the base case scenario that has been used for the DCF is modeled after the street consensus for Adobe's growth.

Source: Created by Author using data available on Capital IQ

Note: Capital IQ and FactSet did not provide consensus estimates for 2023 and 2024 EBITDA or for 2024 Net Income (GAAP). To approximate estimates fairly, 3 year moving averages have been used.

Adobe's high growth low volatility revenue and net income stream has not gone un-noticed, in the past one month alone ADBE is up 16.5%.

Source: Created by Author using FactSet

During the Q2 '2020 earnings call, Mr. Narayen (the CEO of Adobe) explained:

We continued to drive strong adoption for Adobe Sign, our cloud-based electronic signature solution, with usage increasing 175% since the start of our fiscal year. Mobile usage exploded with Acrobat Reader installations increasing 43% year-over-year and Adobe Scan installations up 66% year-over-year.

Adobe's stunning embrace of the demand generated by the enhanced digitization needs globally in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has led to its outperformance against both the XLK (XLK) and S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: 6 month performance chart created by author using Barchart's website (Blue = ABDE, Orange = XLK and Gray = SPY)

This makes a strong case for Adobe's share price to continue to outperfrom.

Easy Money and Valuations

The Base Case DCF model used a tax rate of 10% for margin of safety and standard practice in the company's coverage reports. Though this number may seem low, it is important to bear in mind that Adobe's own management expects negative tax rates in 2020 ( minus 10%, 10% and minus 85%, in Q2, Q3 and Q4 respectively).

Also important to consider is that post '08, the U.S. has experienced easy money at very cheap rates. This has caused the WACC for companies across the board, on average, to trend downwards causing favorable outcomes for the stock performance.

Therefore, by conducting a sensitivity analysis for the Base Case DCF model the effects of a change in the tax rate, WACC and long-term growth rate can be observed.

Source: Created by Author

This sensitivity analysis gives a better understanding of what Adobe's stock's fair value would be under "normal" tax and cost of capital regimes.

But what about all those that wax-poetic about Adobe's growth potential? Yes, admittedly, I fall into this category.

The PE ratio for ADBE NTM is 40.7x which when considering its 5 year range of 24.2 to 41.8x is definitely in the upper most end. The bulls will argue that the COVID-19 spurred race to digitize will allow industry leaders like ADBE to opportunistically capture more market share and grow. The bears will question the extent and the impact of the growth.

Predicting the growth of ADBE is not an easy task or one that can be achieved with a high probability of accuracy, though the Q2 '2020 numbers look incredibly encouraging. However, the impact of the growth on the current valuation can be explored using the PEG ratio.

Adobe's NTM PEG Ratio is currently 2.6; the 5 year range is 1.0 to 2.7 placing the current PEG ratio, like the PE NTM Ratio in the upper most end of the valuation spectrum. Unlike the PE, the PEG gives a good idea of Adobe's valuation incorporated with growth. The industry benchmark PEG ratio is 2.4, which means relative to the industry Adobe is 1.1x more expensive (same as NTM PE). This implies an estimated NTM EPS growth rate of 15.7% (= 40.7/2.6). Though it must be said that PEG cannot account for the fortress of cash being built in ADBE's balance sheet and its consequent impact on future growth.

Conclusion

The Base Case DCF model (50% weight) and 85th Percentile EV/FCF CompCo (50% weight) imply a new fair value of $505 for Adobe.

The key drivers for the new price target are strong adoption of Adobe's digital offerings, its "shock-proof" business model with steady revenue streams, superior financials with $4.35Bn in cash and over ~30% of revenue being generated in free cash flow.

The key limiting factors are the current excited broader bull market trend and its ability to continue (Adobe fell 27% in the macro sell-off in mid-March), the regime of unusually low tax rates and low cost of capital (based on your views of whether these will stick given the big stimulus by the Fed and upcoming election) and extreme upper end of 5 year historical valuation ranges.

Ultimately, a combination of macro-economic views, risk-profile and investment horizon will be essential in determining Adobe as an investment candidate in today's market.

I have seen the stock rise 30% from $340 to the current market price, defying the broader performance of the XLK and SPY and illustrating its strong fundamentals and growth potential.

To leave you with something to think about, consider the 10 year returns of Apple (AAPL) of 845%, Microsoft (MSFT) of 698%, Salesforce (CRM) of 714% and then finally the returns for Adobe - a staggering 1350%.

In effect, an investment of $10,000 after dividends would have become $136,000 in Apple, $98,500 in Microsoft, $81,400 in Salesforce and $160,000 in Adobe (note: Adobe has never paid dividend and still returned more).

Adobe also has a relatively small market cap, and as the larger companies face the law of large numbers and diseconomies of scale the probability of their continued growth and returns diminishes.

Let me know what you think in the comments below, and what stock I should cover next!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.