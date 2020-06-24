Our analysis concludes GTHX now has enough cash and liquidity to last until it is profitable. Our analysis therefore concludes there is minimal risk of material dilution.

GTHX should submit an NDA for its Trilaciclib that, if approved, could generate $500MM-$1Billion in revenues/year in small-cell lung cancer (69,000 patients worldwide). Trilaciclib is given before every chemotherapy treatment.

NOTE: MM = millions

Our analysis concludes G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is materially undervalued because it trades for less than 1 times estimated peak annual revenues of its primary therapy in development, should it be approved by the FDA by 12/31/2020, and only a small fraction of estimated peak annual revenues should additional indications be approved for its flagship therapy (perhaps as early as FY2023).

Our analysis concludes oncology concern G1 Therapeutics is materially undervalued should it submit an NDA for its Trilaciclib to the FDA (anticipated by June 30, 2020). Trilaciclib has already been designated a breakthrough therapy by the FDA. Hence should the FDA approve Trilaciclib by year end, as anticipated for a 1H2021 commercial launch, GTHX should eventually be able to generate $500MM to $1Billion/year in peak revenues just from its first indication for Trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer ("SCLC"). With a GTHX enterprise valuation of ~$700MM at $24/share, our analysis concludes there are multiple pathways for vast valuation gains. Longer term, our analysis concludes Trilaciclib revenues with a colorectal cancer label could be in the billions of dollars per year making GTHX a potential "multi-bagger" with just Trilaciclib (leaving GTHX's 2 other pipeline assets completely aside). We will demonstrate why in detail below. With ~$250MM in cash at 3/31/2020 (SOURCE: Q1 2020 Form 10Q) + a June 2020 $100MM non-dilutive debt financing (SOURCE: June 2, 2020 Form 8K), our analysis also concludes GTHX has enough liquidity to more or less never require a material dilution ever again.

Trilaciclib is a myelosuppression therapy that is administered before every chemotherapy regimen. In layman's terms, Trilaciclib dramatically improves the patient chemotherapy clinical outcome (much less loss of bone marrow), treatment experience (materially less side effects especially fatigue) and, in some cancers, may extend patient lives (in cancers other than SCLC). GTHX plans to file a MAA (similar to an NDA) for Trilaciclib in the EU by Q42020. (SOURCE: Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript, 5th paragraph)

By way of background, G1 Therapeutics Inc. is a ~100 employee company founded in 2008 that "engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer." At 3/31/2020 GTHX had $243MM cash, total liabilities of $27MM and just under 40MM shares outstanding. GTHX cash operating expenses have been approximately $30MM per quarter (See our analysis below for detail). GTHX plans to add approximately 50 employees to manage the commercial launch of Trilaciclib in 1H2021 (SOURCE: Q42020 Earnings Conference Call 21 minutes 30 seconds). Considering GTHX just closed a non-dilutive financing for up to $100MM, our analysis concurs with GTHX's assertion that they have enough cash to last until mid-2022 at which time the business should be, more or less, profitable. GTHX has a total of three therapies in development. GTHX is focusing its resources on two of these three as follows:

Trilaciclib: as noted a myelosuppression therapy. GTHX expects to file an NDA by 6/30/2020. Because Trilaciclib has already been designated a breakthough therapy because of its overwhelming clinical benefits, the FDA should approve within 6 months. Rintodestrant: an oral (aka pill) "selective estrogen receptor degrader" (or "SERD") about to commence a Phase 2 trial in breast cancer. Lerociclib: an oral (aka pill) CDK4/6 inhibitor. On June 22, 2020 GTHX announced it has found a partner, Genor BioPharma, to develop & commercialize Lerociclib in the Asia-Pacific region (SOURCE: June 22, 2020 press release). GTHX has said it will seek partners in the US & EU to develop & commercialize Lerociclib.

GTHX has a very simple capital structure with 37.7MM shares outstanding and approximately 8.0MM shares convertible to common under traditional employee stock option plans. There are no warrants or the like outstanding. To provide an overview of GTHX's market capitalization to enterprise valuation, below is our traditional analysis to understand the scale of the GTHX opportunity (i.e., should GTHX eventually be acquired for say $5Billion):

GTHX has had a relatively straightforward and predictable P&L the last 5 quarters, without a commercial infrastructure, as follows:

(Sources: Q2 2019 Form 10Q, Q3 2019 Form 10Q, FY2019 Form 10K, Q1 2020 Form 10Q)

As noted on June 2, 2020 GTHX disclosed it had closed a $100MM milestone driven financing with Hercules Capital, Inc. Hercules Capital is a well respected financier in the life sciences space (Hercules financed Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) which is the author's favorite long-term pick). Terms of the financing are:

$30MM available immediately through 3/31/2021 $20MM upon FDA approval of Trilaciclib AND the start of Phase 3 trial of Trilaciclib in colorectal cancer (available from 1/1/2021 to 12/15/2021). $30MM available 4/1/2021 through 12/31/2022 based on minimum Trilaciclib revenues. Final $20MM will be made available by 12/31/2022 subject to certain later approvals by Hercules Capital, Inc.

The subject loan is essentially interest only at the greater of 1) Prime + 6.4% or 2) 9.65%, subject to certain covenants, and matures on 6/1/2024. The loan may be extended on certain conditions. We will assume 9.65%, rounded to 10%, in our financial models below.

The following is a simple snapshot, or cut & paste, of GTHX's 3/31/2020 balance sheet only for investors to see for themselves there's no material liabilities of substance (the balance sheet below does not reflect the new $100MM loan agreement nor a $6MM upfront payment from Genor BioPharma):

Source: GTHX's March 31, 2020 Form 10Q

Trilaciclib revenue and valuation potential

We will completely focus on Trilaciclib's revenue opportunity for purposes of valuation. We will first note GTHX identified Trilaciclib's revenue potential as follows:

Source: GTHX's FY2019 Form 10K (page 4)

In our research we were able to identify preliminary GTHX guidance on Trilaciclib pricing, and other relevant data points to estimate peak annual Trilaciclib revenues, as follows:

Again we are not certifying nor in any way attesting to GTHX's estimate that peak potential worldwide revenues could be between $500MM and $1Billion. However, preliminary GTHX pricing guidance (slightly more than a biosimilar G-CSF) and the third party data points noted appear to suggest this is a reasonable estimate. It is not billions and billions more in SCLC alone nor does it appear materially overstated.

As noted, GTHX will commence a Phase 3 trial for Trilaciclib in Q42020 for patients with colorectal cancer and a Phase 2 trial for Trilaciclib in breast cancer patients. These patient populations are several fold higher than SCLC as follows:

SOURCE: GTHX investor presentation

If Trilaciclib's revenue potential from 69,000 SCLC patients/year is between $500MM and $1Billion, simple math suggests the peak revenue opportunity is between $7,246 and $14,493 per patient (by dividing the revenue opportunity by the respective patient population). As noted, GTHX will commence a Phase 3 trial for Trilaciclib in colorectal cancer in Q42020. Simple math suggests the associated revenue opportunity should the Phase 3 trial lead to an approval for Trilaciclib in colorectal cancer (labelled for more than 600,000 patients worldwide/year) is in the several billions, if the relationship is linear, as follows:

GTHX has not said whether or not the revenue opportunity is consistent. However, it is our understanding dosing will be identical. Hence the simple GTHX value proposition for investors is that GTHX trades for less than the higher end of its peak potential revenues should GTHX be approved for SCLC and only a fraction of peak potential revenues via a second cancer with a higher patient population than SCLC. This is demonstrated visually as follows:

Investors should consider other oncology companies like Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) have valuations of more than $2Billion which is multiples higher than peak estimated revenues. A reminder the other major difference is that Epizyme's therapy has been approved by the FDA where GTHX still has yet to submit their NDA.

The science behind GTHX's Trilaciclib is beyond the scope of this article. The author encourages investors to visit GTHX's website to learn more. That being said GTHX ran 3 randomized, placebo controlled, double blinded trials. This is the highest standard in clinical trials. The FDA was so overwhelmed with the trial design and data/output the FDA designated Trilaciclib a breakthrough status. Our analysis concludes the patient chemotherapy experience is so overwhelmingly improved when supplemented with Trilaciclib, it appears likely the FDA will approve.

Financial Forecast

Per Mark Velleca, GTHX's CEO, GTHX plans to hire a commercial team of approximately 50 individuals to launch Trilaciclib for SCLC and will likely find a partner to promote overseas. For purposes of our financial model we will assume GTHX invests $30MM/year in incremental SG&A expense to launch Trilaciclib. This includes a commercial team of 50 employees at say $200,000 per employee totals $10MM/year in incremental payroll/T&E/etc. We will assume $20MM for outreach (GTHX already has medical science liaisons) and traditional marketing expenses. A very rough operating forecast would look like:

Investors should also use common sense and consider GTHX CFO Jennifer Moses who noted on GTHX's Q4 2020 earnings conference call that GTHX expected to end FY2020 with $110MM to $130MM and had enough cash to last until the end of Q42021 (this was later re-affirmed on GTHX's Q1 2020 update reflecting COVID-19's impact). Considering GTHX has already been committed $30MM from Hercules and will likely be committed at least an additional $20MM (totaling $50MM). GTHX also received a $6MM upfront payment from Genor. Hence common sense suggests GTHX has enough cash to get well into Q2 2022. It would of course not be prudent for GTHX to allow their cash balance get too low but simply put, assuming Trilaciclib is approved by 12/31/2020, worst case GTHX has until Q2 2020 to generate enough revenues to cover their expenses. Furthermore, GTHX has ample opportunities for other upfront payments from commercial partnerships for Trilaciclib and Rintodestrant in the EU and Far East. It should also be noted four professional analysts follow GTHX and FY2023 revenue estimates range from $100MM to $290MM (average is $180MM).

Our analysis concludes Trilaciclib's revenue profile makes it a potential Blockbuster (more than $1Billion/Year in Sales). The following is a copy and paste from Seeking Alpha noting GTHX revenue forecasts:

Valuation

Our analysis concludes GTHX offers a number of roadmaps to several billion dollars/year in revenues. This will likely be via Trilaciclib approval for SCLC and a second indication.

We did not consider GTHX's 2 other products in development. GTHX just signed an agreement with Genor for Genor to develop Lerociclib in the Far East. Under the terms of the agreement, G1 will receive an upfront cash payment of $6 million and be eligible to receive up to an additional $40 million in development and commercial milestone payments. In addition, Genor will pay G1 tiered royalties ranging from high single to low double-digits based on annual net sales of lerociclib. Genor will have exclusive development and commercialization rights for lerociclib in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding Japan). GTHX has already advised investors it plans to "sub-out" Lerociclib in Japan, the EU and in the US. Hence there's much more consideration available from Lerociclib to GTHX investors.

GTHX's other product, Rintodestrant, is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader ("SERD"). The author would note there are other oral SERDs in development (whereas Trilaciclib appears in a league by itself). GTHX is adamant Rintodestrant will be a "best in class" SERD. Again for conservatism we are not considering any direct contribution from this asset to investors.

As noted, the immediate value proposition to GTHX investors is Trilaciclib. Most important, should Trilaciclib be approved, our analysis concludes GTHX offers shareholders multiple pathways for vast valuation gains. The table below compares GTHX's enterprise valuation (as noted the morning on June 23, 2020 per Seeking Alpha) as multiples of FY2025 revenue estimates (for EPZM the author used FY2024 revenue estimates and assumed 35% growth because only 1 analyst provided a FY2025 revenue estimate). Based on the profile below, assuming Trilaciclib is approved by the FDA (until then the analysis below is not apples to apples), GTHX's share price could double and GTHX would still trade at a lower revenue multiple than its peers.

Finally, because Trilaciclib is not approved by the FDA (nor has the formal NDA been submitted), investors should be cautious and not over-invest until the FDA approves or circumstances dictate. Again and only to be crystal clear, like most biotechnology companies with no approved products, if the FDA rejects GTHX's Trilaciclib NDA, shares could be worthless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Like any biotechnology company with no FDA approved products, the entire GTHX story is predicated upon the FDA approving GTHX's NDA. We are long GTHX (it is now one of our five core holdings).