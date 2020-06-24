By Felipe Bijit

Refineries are generally considered one of the dirtiest sectors in oil, which is why many are beginning to make investments into more conciliatory assets. ERG (OTC:ERGZF), similar to Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF), was once a refiner before it transformed into a renewable energy player, but unlike Neste which became a producer of renewable diesel, ERG transformed itself into a business with an entirely renewable portfolio of energy assets. It is now one of the renewable energy leaders in the Italian as well as in the European market with 3,000 MW in capacity. By making this radical shift to renewable energy, ERG got in step with the evolving mandate of the European Union's decarbonisation targets and preempts issues that companies like Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) are facing with relevant institutional investors and their green mandates. Moreover, like most power generators, the drop-off during COVID-19 of commercial customers was mostly offset by greater at home power-use by non-commercial customers. Still trading at a ~20% discount, the evident resilience makes ERG an attractive ESG play as well as a good store of value in the event of second wave lockdown measures, the biggest threat to derail the recent leg-up in the markets.

Q1 Demonstrates Resilience

Q1 results showed the resilience of power generators in the COVID-19 environment. There was only a slight decline in EBITDA, reflecting uncontrollable environmental factors, namely the lack of windiness. The contribution from the solar power sector and the hydroelectric power sector showed little change with the prolonged lack of water continuing to harangue the hydro assets, which has had a notable impact on EDP (OTCPK:EDPFY) as well with volumes well below the historical averages. CCGT power declined slightly due to the smaller amount of energy efficiency certificates following the discontinuation of the incentive period for part of the CCGT plant. But, overall, the net effects are marginal, with EBITDA declining by 4% compared to the previous quarter of the last year.

Debt Capacity Favoured in a Low Interest Environment

ERG continues to be given a stable outlook by credit rating agencies, reflected as well in the evidently high debt capacity with a major portion (93%) on fixed rates. The robust business profile, conducting feed-in premium supported activities constituting 70-75% of the company's EBITDA, means that access to capital markets is essentially assured regardless of any second wave developments that might materialise. Given the central banks' commitment to accommodation, economics and debt capacity like ERG's will massively favor them if they can roll over their fixed debt at rock-bottom rates.

The group's hedging policies have also proven to be effective, with the long-term hedges against prolonged water shortages insulating the business well. This is a testament to management, and their ability to ensure low business volatility to the extent that they can.

Final Remarks

There are risks to the business, however, including the end of government subsidies for their Italian renewable assets, which up to now have been generous, with Italy in the top 10 global solar and wind subsidisers. These subsidies are somewhat evident in the high multiples of considerations paid on installed capacity, even higher than assets that are more energy efficient.

More risks relate to crowding in the renewable space. If ERG management continues to grow inorganically, which is one of the main ways to grow unless developing assets from scratch, the crowding of the market will drive up their prices and eventually impact their ability to generate excess value. However, they are strategically moving toward green-fielding, which should end up serving them well. At the moment, they are still able to acquire assets at attractive valuations within renewables.

One of the few businesses that are able to give guidance for its performance, their end-of-year EBITDA outlook is now estimated between EUR480 and 500 million in light of a protracted lack of water and reduced windiness. These temporary weather effects should eventually pass, leading the way for even better cash generation and coverage of their ~4% dividend yield. ERG is currently trading at a 20% discount from pre-COVID-19 highs. Given their business continuity through lockdowns, and very likely business continuity through future lockdowns, the discount seems excessive, especially in light of how much less resilient stocks have rallied.

By trading at an attractive valuation relative to some of its peers and its assets, admittedly helped by the force of Italian government subsidies, ERG continues to expand accretively, bolstering the value proposition. Being an ESG darling with an attractive dividend, we rate ERG a buy for an all-weather portfolio.

