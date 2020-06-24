Against this, we maintain our Q3-20 max target of $10/share for PLTM, marking a 23% gain from its current level.

Fundamentally, we see an improvement in demand conditions from the automotive market and the jewelry sector due to the return of business/confidence in the second half of the year.

Nevertheless, we think that the rebound in PLTM from March will continue in the months ahead, owing to the positive shift in sentiment that emerged at the start of Q2.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM is currently undermined by the reduction in safe-haven demand due to the sustained V-shaped recovery in risk assets. As a result, all the precious metals have come under weakness of late.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Nevertheless, we think that the rebound in PLTM from March will continue in the months ahead, owing to the positive shift in sentiment since the start of Q2.

In addition, we expect stronger demand conditions from the automotive market and the jewelry sector due to the return of business/confidence as economies re-open and restrictions are being gradually lifted.

In this context, we maintain our Q3-20 max target of $10/share for PLTM, marking a 23% gain from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by the equivalent of roughly 30 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to June 16, according to the CFTC. This was the 3rd consecutive weekly decline in the net spec length.

The speculative community has locked in some profits in NYMEX platinum due to the unstoppable appreciation in equity prices.

However, we continue to believe that a new wave of fresh buying in NYMEX platinum is likely to occur in the months ahead, due to an overall positive shift in sentiment toward assets with safe-haven characteristics.

Indeed, the unprecedented support from the Fed is likely to cap US real yields for a long period of time, thereby stimulating monetary demand for platinum (and most other precious metals).

Platinum's positioning is no longer stretched, with a net spec length below 40% of open interest.

Implications for PLTM: The large room for additional speculative buying in the months ahead is positive for the NYMEX platinum spot price and thus PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum to the tune of 10 koz in the week to June 19, according to our estimates.

This was the 5th straight week of inflows. Although the monthly pace of ETF net inflows decelerated to 61 koz (from 122 koz a week ago), there is a tangible steep rebound in platinum ETF holdings since April.

This reinforces our hypothesis that a positive swing in investor sentiment has emerged. As long as the platinum price continues to trade at a big discount to palladium, we expect ETF investors to continue to build exposure to platinum.

Implications for PLTM: Robust ETF inflows into platinum may partly offset the weakness in other sectors. This is positive for the NYMEX platinum spot price and thus PLTM.

A look at the jewelry sector

Jewelry demand for platinum accounted for 26% of gross platinum demand in 2019.

Source: Johnson Matthey, Orchid

Jewelry demand for platinum has been in a downtrend in recent years, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Statista (with Orchid edits)

After a contraction in global platinum sales in Q1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Platinum Guild International ("PGI") forecasts a recovery later this year, unless a second wave hits the world.

In China, platinum jewelry sales contracted by 50% YoY in Q1, after a decline of 13.5% in 2019.

In Japan, sales dropped by 13.5% YoY in Q1, after an increase of 1.8% in 2019.

In the US, sales contracted by 10% YoY in Q1, after a decline of 4% in 2019.

According to PGI:

The latest Platinum Jewellery Business Review (PJBR) indicates positive momentum for the platinum jewellery industry later this year, with China leading the recovery in the second quarter. Despite jewellery demand beginning to falter in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19, according to PGI's quarterly research, platinum is better positioned globally due to the low metal price combined with the newly launched collections to attract young consumers, and the competitive landscape compared to other jewellery categories.

Jewelry buyers appear relatively optimistic about an economic recovery, although Japanese buyers are the most cautious, according to a survey conducted by PGI:

Source: PGI

SFA analysts, in a recent publication, project a decline of 500 koz in jewelry platinum demand this year (-24%), which will be driven by China, where consumption is forecasted to drop by nearly a third.

Implications for PLTM: Although the downtrend in platinum demand for jewelry will continue this year, a rebound is possible in the second half after a catastrophic Q1 (in China, Japan) and Q2 (US, Europe, India). This would support the NYMEX platinum price, which in turn should push PLTM higher.

Closing thoughts

We remain convinced that the rebound in PLTM will continue for longer after the positive shift in sentiment at the start of Q2.

We think that platinum remains too cheap compared to gold and palladium and that its underperformance since the start of the year is unlikely to last.

The re-opening of the global economy will be positive for the automotive sector (stronger automobile production and this stronger autocatalyst demand for platinum) and the jewelry sector (stronger consumer sentiment and thus stronger jewelry demand for platinum).

Against this, we expect more upside in the months ahead, with a Q3-20 max target for PLTM at $10/share.

