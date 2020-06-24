Phunware (PHUN) has not fundamentally changed over the past year, except for the worse. The company's debt continues to climb, along with its share count. Meanwhile, its profits remain non-existent and revenue has collapsed.

A Slew of New Partnerships and Marketing Angles

Phunware puts a lot of emphasis on its new partnerships. The company has a lot of them: including with President Trump's re-election campaign; the city of Pasadena, Texas; and Sirius Computer Solutions. Phunware also touted their new Smart Campus Solution and integration with HID Mobile Access for more mobile app functionality on their platform.

Financial Situation Not Improving

The reason Phunware puts so much focus on its new contracts and partnerships may be because it will distract you from their continually deteriorating fundamentals. The company's net loss in the first quarter deepened to $3.963 million from $3.494 million in 2019. Their revenue nearly dropped by 50% from $5.315 million to $2.64 million in 2020. These results are roughly consistent from the fourth quarter of 2019 and represent a declining trend since Q4 2018. The only good news from the first quarter is that margins improved slightly, and the cost of revenues was brought down. The company also furloughed 37 employees on April 1, which they project will save them $3.3 million annually, though the impact on sales and operations is unknown.

Debt and Dilution

The first quarter's EPS improved from a loss of 12 cents in 2019 to a ten-cent loss in Q1 2020. The reason behind this 2-cent improvement is due to the 33% dilution of the company's shares. Between Q1 2019 and Q1 2020, the number of PHUN shares outstanding rose from 30.26 million to 40.1 million. This too has followed a broader trend since the company first went public, though it accelerated significantly after the controversy around their listing with too low of an available float. The company has been issuing shares in order to raise badly needed cash, and further decreasing their shares already-low value.

In the first quarter, Phunware issued an additional $2.5 million in debt. This issuance brought the company's debt to equity to 333%. For a company whose assets are 89.5% goodwill and with consistently negative cash flow, even this small nominal debt amount is unhealthy.

Shareholders' Equity

Given the current rate of decline in shareholders' equity, we can expect it to go negative within the next two quarters. This debt issuance is convertible, with a further potentially dilutive effect on the company's shares. The cost of this debt - in terms of offering - is quite high, at nearly 20% of the principal amount offered. For a $3 million debt offering, the company received $2.4 million after fees, a full $150k lower than originally projected. This high cost is just another example of how the company's financial condition only continues to worsen.

Conclusion

Phunware continues to be unprofitable and only continues to decrease the value of its shares with debt offerings and share offerings as they struggle to raise cash. While the company seems to be doing a fair amount of business, none of it has translated into profits over the past 10+ years and there's no reason to think that this will change any time soon. Until something does change, Phunware remains a name to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.