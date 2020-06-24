PVH expects that its revenue decline in the second quarter will be more pronounced than in the first quarter.

PVH Corp. (PVH) is the owner of two iconic fashion brands: Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Those two brands make up the majority of PVH's revenues, accounting for 84.5% of total sales in 2019. The rest of their revenues comes from smaller but still well-known brand names such as Van Heusen and Izod. PVH also licenses the use of its trademarks to third parties, for which they get royalties. The company distributes its clothing via wholesale channels, owned retail stores, and franchised stores.

We view PVH as a value play too cheap to ignore. The company is trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 0.86x, below their 10-year average of 1.29x but not yet reaching their 08'-09' lows of 0.4x. Since COVID-19 is wreaking havoc among retail companies, many won't report positive EPS for at least one year. Using a sale multiple smooths out that volatility.

However, the company is cheap for a reason. Like many value plays, this one has lots of hair on it. PVH is highly levered with $5.1B in total debt (debt plus operating leases). Their total debt to equity ratio as of their last reported quarter was 113%. Because of their severe drop in price, their market cap is $3.3B as of this writing. That puts them at a total debt to market value of 166%. PVH had to write down $962M in non-cash goodwill impairments in their first quarter. EPS for the quarter came in at -$15.37 on a GAAP basis and -$3.03 on a Non-GAAP basis.

Investors willing to accept the high risk in PVH shares might find recent prices as a good entry point based on their cheap valuation. If so, then starting out with a small position size, and building on that position slowly could be a good strategy.

The Big Picture

Source: company filings

PVH's top-line performance has been pretty impressive from a 10-year perspective. From 2009 to 2019, revenues have grown from $2.9B to $9.9B respectively or 413%. Revenue growth has come from both organic growth and through acquisitions. The company has enjoyed great market acceptance for its brands internationally, especially in its Asia-Pacific region:

Source: company filings

Revenue growth on a consolidated basis has compounded at 15% on a 10-year CAGR. However, by looking at their sales by region, we can easily identify the true catalyst behind PVH's high growth rate. Sales in their European market, and especially in their APAC region, have been PVH's greatest contributor to growth. We believe that trend is going to continue going forward, as their North American market is already a mature market, for which we would expect to grow at levels correlated with economic activity. That said, 2019 was a tough year for PVH's North American market with declining revenues. With COVID-19 having a significant impact on revenues, it could take a while for PVH to recuperate lost revenues in their North American segment.

Still, PVH's strong top-line performance hasn't translated into operating leverage benefiting the company. The company has had issues in controlling costs below its gross profit line. For the most part, COGS has been pretty consistent, ranging as a percent of total sales between 45% to 50%. Being an apparel company, the slight volatility in the cost of sales is understandable, as changing consumer taste can increase sales promotions or the write-off of inventories, which would have an impact on gross profits. However, it is PVH's G&A costs that have stopped the company from taking advantage of their operating leverage. If we look at the trend analysis in G&A costs, we find out that they have outpaced the growth in revenues. The result is operating income margins decreasing from 11.2% in 2009 to 7.6% in 2019. We also don't like the decision of management to reduce their selling and marketing budget, which now stands at 5.1% of total sales, down from 7.7% in 2014. In an age where competition is becoming highly intense and consumer tastes can change rapidly, not investing in the image and message of their brands can be detrimental.

The damage is not over yet

The Company's business has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company expects that its revenue decline in the second quarter will be more pronounced than in the first quarter. - Q1 earnings press release

COVID-19 severely impacted PVH's first quarter. Revenues for the quarter decreased by 43% to $1.34B compared to the prior-year period.

Stores were closed for six weeks on average. Management expects 85% of its stores to be reopened by June. From the stores that re-opened, management stated in their press release that they are seeing second quarter-to-date sales down approximately 20% in Europe, 25% in North America, and 25% for APAC, with China approximately flat compared to the prior-year period. Online sales increased by 47% globally.

The company also had to increase their accounts receivable write-offs and inventory reserves by $97M.

Measures to preserve liquidity included reducing salaries and incentive compensations, furloughing employees, reducing inventory commitments, reducing CAPEX by almost 50%, and extending payment terms with suppliers. Other measures to conserve capital was their decision to suspend their share repurchase program and suspend their dividend payment starting in their second quarter.

To increase liquidity, management entered into a new 1-year revolving credit line for $275M and issued an additional 175M euro-denominated senior notes due 2024. Management also negotiated a new waiver for their debt covenants until Q1 of 2021. Total available liquidity includes $800M in cash at the end of the quarter and $1B in available borrowings under their credit agreements. That puts PVH in a stable position to weather the storm.

The Bottom line

Source: tikr.com

From a valuation point of view, we have no doubt PVH is trading for cheap. Analysts are also feeling optimistic about the future recovery of PVH, having price targets between $60 and $55 at the mid-point:

Source: tikr.com

With recent prices at around $47, there is 20-25% of upside following analysts' price targets. What we like about those estimates is the number of analysts following the company, which, at 22, gives us a clear view of the market's expectation.

PVH is a stock for the enterprising investor, those comfortable with wide swings in volatility. We believe a small position in PVH could be appropriate based on a pure value play. However, this is not a stock to hold for the long term. The company is dependent on its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands to support the business, but when it comes to consumer taste, everything can change in an instant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.