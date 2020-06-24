South Asia's Economic Outlook

South Asia Economic Slowdown

In the past, South Asia enjoyed robust economic growth, which typically exceeded 6% on average. However, South Asia is poised to have its worst economic performance in the past 40 years. Most countries are likely to experience negative growth this year, including Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which were already experiencing slower economic growth in previous years. However, growth will likely pick up again during 2021, as much of the slowdown that occurred this year was due to one-off shocks from the coronavirus. This article will focus on Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, which are popular destinations for investors focusing on frontier and emerging market equities.

2019 Growth ( %) 2020 Projection ( %) Afghanistan 2.9 -5.9 to -3.8 Bangladesh 8.2 2.0 to 3.0 Bhutan 3.9 2.2 to 2.9 India 6.1 4.8 to 5.0 Maldives 5.2 -13.0 to -8.5 Nepal 7.1 1.5 to 2.8 Pakistan 3.3 -2.2 to -1.3 Sri Lanka 2.6 -3.0 to -0.5

Source: World Bank

Some countries already faced issues during 2018-2019 and are therefore more vulnerable to Covid related shocks: Sri Lanka and Pakistan began facing issues before Covid, which makes them both very vulnerable due to the economic slowdown ahead. Sri Lanka in particular is heavily reliant on tourism for growth and has an undiversified export structure, which made it vulnerable during 2018-2019 ( its economy only grew by 2.6% during 2019). Furthermore, the country’s public debt is high by regional standards, and its external debt is roughly 67% of GDP. Pakistan similarly faces a large number of economic issues, including rising twin deficits, high levels of public debt ( 85% last year), as well as declining foreign exchange reserves. It's difficult to make a case for value investing in these markets, even though both markets trade at around 5-7x PE, as there are no short term catalysts for the market. Banking stocks in both countries are extremely undervalued, though there is a strong chance of slower loan growth and rising NPLs ahead in the next two years.

MSCI Frontier Market Outlook is Hazy/Bangladesh is an Interesting Stand Out Market: Bangladesh is positioned to outperform a lot of its South Asian peers and is poised to be the fastest growing economy in South Asia this year. Furthermore, Bangladesh may also be one of the fastest-growing frontier and emerging markets, as the ADB projects that Bangladesh will still grow by 4.5% this year. This slowdown in South Asia's economic growth will impact the performance of the MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM), which invests in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka currently have a smaller weighting in MSCI Frontier Markets, but their weighting could increase if some of the top 3 countries are upgraded to emerging market status. Most frontier and emerging markets are likely to have contractions or lower single digit growth this year, which makes it best to avoid frontier market equities, unless there is a clear narrative.

Pakistan Update

My latest article on Pakistan, which I posted before the coronavirus, highlighted how Pakistan was an intriguing market to consider due to its significant discount to MSCI Emerging Markets. However, Pakistan’s economic situation has become much riskier due to the short term economic setback from the coronavirus, which will offset the country’s domestic consumption and export growth. Unfortunately, this setback occurred when Pakistan’s growth was already at a multi-year low. It was also struggling with issues such as rising twin deficits, currency depreciation ( declining foreign exchange reserves), and political risks. The market still has excellent long term potential, but there will likely be temporary setbacks ahead for the economy, and consequently, better times to begin accumulating during H2 2020 and 2021.

The Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) is down nearly 30% due to concerns regarding Pakistan's future economic outlook. Growth will likely contract for the first time in decades due to global trade disruptions, although it’s crucial to note that Pakistan’s exports are not a significant contributor to the country’s GDP. Pakistan’s economic growth will likely be able to pick up to 2% during 2021 as global economic conditions improve. However, this will still result in Pakistan lagging behind other frontier markets in terms of economic growth.

Currency performance: So far, the Pakistan rupee has depreciated by around 8% YTD, which is higher than the other markets that I cover, such as Vietnam and Egypt. Foreign exchange reserves fell by more than 12% during March, and foreign exchange reserves covered more than four months of imports in April this year.

One key issue, which is a common theme in frontier and emerging markets now, is the country’s rising level of public debt, and particularly its external debt levels. Pakistan’s external debt as % of GDP rose from around 25% in 2014 to its current level of approximately 38%, while Pakistan’s public debt is currently about 85% of GDP ( up from 60% of GDP in 2011).

Sri Lanka

Although there are currently no ETFs or ADRs that offer US investors convenient exposure to the stock market, Sri Lanka is also well worth noting. Sri Lanka only has a 1.1% weighting in the MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM). However, this may increase in the future as other markets such as Kuwait and Vietnam are eventually upgraded to emerging market status. Sri Lanka has had a steady decline in economic growth since 2016, driven by relatively weaker export growth and poor agricultural conditions. Although Sri Lanka has managed to improve on several fronts since 2016 (i.e. bringing inflation down to the single-digit levels), there are still a large number of looming risks that were further exacerbated due to the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka’s exports are poorly diversified, as textiles account for nearly 50% of its exports, while its other top exports merely include agriculture products. Although Sri Lanka has been able to attract a substantial amount of FDI relative to the country’s size, there was not a boom in export growth in Sri Lanka because it was not able to move up the value chain and export higher-end products like electronics, for example. The coronavirus has also taken a toll on Sri Lanka’s tourism industry, as it had to terminate flights to Sri Lanka during March. Sri Lanka’s debt, which includes high levels of external debt, is exceptionally high by regional standards, which is a significant risk for the economy.

How US Investors can Access South Asia

It can be argued that now is not an ideal time for US retail investors to gain exposure to South Asia. Some of the best value in the market includes value investing in banks in Sri Lanka or Pakistan or investing in leading private hospitals or healthcare companies. Bangladesh is the clear regional winner but difficult to access unless you are willing to trade on the LSE. The Ishares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM) will also face further headwinds this year as conditions in frontier and emerging markets continue to deteriorate. The best bet for US retail investors is to continue monitoring the Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK) and initiate during H2 2020 or 2021 when the share price declines further. Pakistan's stock market currently trades at approximately 5x forward earnings, which is a substantial discount to MSCI emerging markets.

