Biogen's Future is Tied to Aducanumab

Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) future and stock price largely depend on its anti-beta amyloid antibody aducanumab, which is intended to treat Alzheimer's disease. In 2019, BIIB had revenues of $11.4B. Of these, $4.2B came from its MS drug Tecfidera, and SMA drug Spinraza is on pace for $2B of 2020 sales. Together, these two drugs account for 54% of BIIB's revenues. With blockbuster Tecfedira on the patent expiry train and Spinraza facing irrelevance due to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) superior and more cost-effective gene therapy Zolgensma, Biogen could experience dramatic sales declines beginning in 2021 unless aducanumab is approved and covered by Medicare and private insurance.

A Vast Unmet Clinical Need with Enormous Sales Potential

Alzheimer's presents a huge market opportunity with a significant unmet clinical need. There are no approved therapies that alter the natural course of the disease. Whether it's a politician or a loved one, dementia is a major health issue among the elderly. Currently, over 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's with roughly 500,000 new cases per year. Based on this large and growing patient population and monoclonal antibody pricing of $30,000/year, one can see how aducanumab could generate $15B/year in sales within a few years, if widely prescribed. Analysts are already predicting peak sales in excess of $20B, and this may be an underestimate! Ten years down the line, if there is a 50% market penetration and cases remain flat, 2.9 million patients would be treated at an astronomical cost of $87B/year, which would go a long way toward bankrupting Medicare. Even pricing at $10,000/patient/year would cost US taxpayers $29B/year-all to enrich a single company. To the wise reader, this analysis does not include Europe or the rest of the world, so wider adoption could conceivably lead to global sales in excess of $60B/year, assuming rest of world sales match US sales. At $30,000/patient/year, annual sales would approach $180B!

Assuming $60B/year in aducanumab sales, BIIB could easily command a $250B market cap with shares trading north of $1500, offering a 400+% return. Given these financial incentives, one can see why Biogen's management is doing everything in its power to get aducanumab FDA-approved, including reversing course after prematurely terminating its own Phase 3 studies for lack of efficacy.

After publicly announcing failure, Biogen subsequently hired an army of statistician consultants in a bold attempt to dig aducanumab out of the pharma trash heap alongside multiple other failed anti-amyloid beta antibodies. One can't blame them because an approval amounts to winning the pharma mega lottery with a prize worth hundreds of billions. Spending a few hundred million on consultants, lobbyists and marketing influencers has the potential to yield a 1000-fold or more ROIC.

Putting Aducanumab in Perspective

While an FDA rubber stamp of aducanumab would come at great financial expense to broader society, it might be worth it if aducanumab were effective. Expensive, yet effective, drugs like Keytruda (Merck MRK) have cured patients of previously incurable cancers. DMARDs like Humira (AbbVie ABBV) have dramatically improved the lives for patients with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis, alleviating symptoms and halting disease progression for over five years. Antivirals (Gilead GILD) have turned HIV from a death sentence into a chronic and survivable disease, while curing Hep C. Great drugs do great things. They revolutionize treatment.

Similar progress in Alzheimer's would be more than welcome. For Alzheimer's, aducanumab, despite its gigantic potential price tag for the healthcare system, does not even come close to being great, much less revolutionary. In fact, the data shows no efficacy and patient harm, at worst, or minuscule and non-clinically meaningful "efficacy," at best. So, how does the story of Biogen's resurrection of a self-described failed aducanumab go?

The October Surprise

In October of 2019, Biogen informed investors that its army of statisticians had produced a surprising result after months of statistical analysis. Based on their newly interpreted dataset, it appeared that the 10 mg/kg dose of aducanumab "significantly" delayed disease progression and the FDA had welcomed formal BLA submission. After some positive press in late 2019 regarding a 2020 Q1 BLA submission, Biogen recently informed shareholders that full BLA submission would be delayed until Q3 of this year. Clearly, the FDA's decision has the potential to have an enormous impact on Biogen's share price in 2021. So, what story does the data tell regarding efficacy?

The Data Show That Aducanumab is Not Effective Under Any Measure, Let Alone a Revolution in Treatment

The data clearly show aducanumab is far from a revolution in treatment. This is not even up for debate per Biogen and leading experts. Aducanumab does not reverse dementia or even halt disease progression. However, Biogen management was very sneaky (maybe clever) in getting the FDA to agree to an exceptionally low bar for efficacy. There is technically no requirement to halt, let alone reverse disease progression.

In fact, the efficacy endpoint of Biogen's Phase 3 trials (EMERGE and ENGAGE) was to determine if aducanumab significantly reduced the rate of disease progression at 78 weeks based on CDR-SB. Formally, the primary study outcome endpoint is the change of CDR-SB from baseline. Hitting this endpoint is critical for FDA approval. An important secondary endpoint included the MMSE (Mini Mental State Examination).

What is CDR-SB?

CDR-SB Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes is a subjective score based on six "domains of function" including: memory, orientation, judgment and problem solving, community affairs, home and hobbies, and personal care. The CDR score for each domain is obtained through semi-structured interviews of patients and informants.

Each domain is rated on a 5-point scale of functioning as follows 0, no impairment; 0.5, questionable impairment; 1, mild impairment; 2, moderate impairment; and 3, severe impairment. Personal care is scored on a 4-point scale without a 0.5 rating increment available.

Thus, the primary approval endpoint is based on this scoring system, which, in turn, is based on subjective interviews. With CDR-SB, lower scores reflect better mental performance, whereas with MMSE, higher scores reflect better performance. Unlike CDR-SB, the MMSE is at least objective and quantifiable and may have been a more appropriate endpoint. Regardless, we will examine both endpoints as we analyze the data with a particular emphasis on the primary endpoint (CDR-SB).

Biogen's P3 Aducanumab Data

All of the publicly available data from the two P3 studies (EMERGE and ENGAGE) were presented in 60 slides at CTAD in December of 2019. Bearing in mind that FDA approval requires the drug to be both safe and effective (based on study endpoints), I will now walk readers through a few key slides of this placebo-controlled randomized study of 1,000+ patients with early stage Alzheimer's.

Treatment Dose and Schedule

As seen in Fig. 1, patients received infusions of aducanumab at either a low (3-6 mg/kg) or high (10 mg/kg) dose or placebo (saline) once every 4 weeks in both EMERGE and ENGAGE trials.

Figure 1: Dose and Schedule

Patient Populations and Balancing for Known Variables Including Baseline Disease State and Demographics

In all study groups, investigators did a wonderful job of balancing the patient population in both EMERGE and ENGAGE trials (Figs. 2-4). Patient groups were precisely balanced for baseline CDR-SB and MMSE scores as well as other key parameters (gender, race, ApoE status, age, education level). This appears to be a very well-executed study fully capable of answering key questions regarding the study endpoints. Namely, does aducanumab at high or low dose administered every 4 weeks significantly delay disease progression relative to placebo at 78 weeks? Kudos to the investigators running this trial!

Figure 2

Figure 3

Figure 4

Safety

In general, there were no safety signals that would necessarily prevent approval given the serious nature of the disease. However, some will likely be taken into consideration by members of the AdCom panel, in order to fully weigh the risk and benefits. A major plus is that there were zero treatment-related deaths. However, an excess ~6% of patients discontinued treatment due to side effects in the high dose group (Fig. 5), and the likely cause was the excess number of headaches in the treatment group (Fig. 6), which appears to be caused by ARIA-E (3% vs 35%). ARIA-E is form of cerebral edema caused by aducanumab. Should cerebral edema be totally ignored as a safety issue?

Additionally, there was an excess incidence of ARIA-H microhemhorrage (7% vs 18%) in the treatment group (Fig. 6). While these events weren't fatal, they obviously caused unwelcome side effects. As these are early stage patients, and aducanumab causes forms of cerebral edema, the long-run safety consequences are not entirely clear in a large patient population. Aducanumab does not have a pristine safety profile; however, these side effects need to be interpreted in the context of the serious nature of Alzheimer's disease. As such, safety concerns alone would likely NOT merit denial of approval, but they must be weighed against any perceived benefit.

Against this safety profile backdrop, the most important question is whether aducanumab is effective, so we now turn to efficacy.

Figure 5

Figure 6

A Major Focus on Efficacy

While Biogen got the FDA agree to a very low bar for efficacy, merely reducing the rate of disease progression, I believe it's worthwhile to point out from a medical and societal perspective that at no dose did aducanumab reverse Alzheimer's dementia over even halt disease progression in either P3 study. This is clearly shown in Fig. 7 for EMERGE, which is Biogen's most favorable trial (ENGAGE showed no benefit in all treated patients). Note that at all time points, CDR-SB is increasing (Fig. 7) and MMSE is decreasing (Fig. 8). This means that patients are mentally declining at all time points! It is important to note that there is no dose effect on the more objective/quantifiable measure of MMSE. Patients on the low dose actually do a bit worse than placebo at 78 weeks. This finding is remarkable in the context of the lower dose significantly clearing amyloid plaques on PET (Fig. 9), which completely refutes the amyloid hypothesis. How do patients do worse than placebo when they have less amyloid? This seems to completely disqualify the drugs proposed mechanism of action.

Figure 7

Figure 8

Figure 9

Biogen's Unethical Statistical Treachery

In the ITT (intent to treat) population in the P3 ENGAGE study, the high dose group actually did worse than the placebo on both CDR-SB and MMSE (Figs. 10 and 11). The difference was not statistically significant. This is the primary reason why Biogen terminated the trials early for futility in March of 2019.

"The decision to stop the trials is based on results of a futility analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee, which indicated the trials were unlikely to meet their primary endpoint upon completion."

After Biogen made the decision to terminate both trials for lack of efficacy, they came back months later (October Surprise) and claimed that both trials were supportive of a new BLA application. How did they do this? After the trials completed, Biogen's statisticians realized that they could make the data look better if they (arbitrarily) changed the ITT population. This is an exercise in post-hoc p-value mining, and generally not permitted by the FDA - a major red flag!

Biogen's Preferred Method of Data Manipulation: Excluding Less Favorable Patients from Analysis

Months after the trial prematurely concluded, Biogen found a way to exclude patients in the treatment groups whose disease progressed faster than the rest of the treatment cohort. In post-hoc data analysis, Biogen determined that patients who received at least 14 doses of high dose (10 mg/kg) aducanumab did marginally better than the placebo group. However, this methodology is inherently flawed.

By only looking at patients who received all 14 doses, they arbitrarily excluded patients who dropped out of the trial. These were patients who could not tolerate all doses due to a number of likely reasons, including:

1) more rapidly progressing dementia

2) differences in underlying pathology

3) those who perceived no benefit and quit the trial early

4) other possibility not listed or not disclosed by patient/caretaker

If the FDA approves this drug, it will be the first time I am aware that companies are allowed to gain approval by post-hoc exclusion of study patients to yield a more favorable statistical outcome for the drug company. This is not how clinical science works or how rigorous P3 trials should be run! Drug companies are not supposed to be able to arbitrarily game the system by excluding hundreds of patients from analysis. If a new hypothesis is generated, it must be validated in a prospective trial.

Imagine if an oncology drug were approved because the sponsor excluded patients who dropped out of the trial because they could not tolerate the drug at high doses due to disease progression. Biogen's methodology is unscientific and downright scandalous. The FDA has lost its way if it falls for rigged statistics and flawed science.

Figure 10

Figure 11

Unethical Statistical Treachery at Its Worst

Perhaps the biggest pile of statistical hogwash is how Biogen's army of statisticians (or perhaps an intern) found a way to magically make the placebo group look worse by arbitrarily slicing the data. Note in Fig. 12 how the CDR-SB magically changes from 1.55 in the ITT to 1.79 in the "Biogen Artificially Selected Placebo Group". Placebo is placebo. It would be absurd for the FDA to allow Biogen to slice and dice placebo groups to make an artificially favorable statistic comparison. This is another major red flag!

Without making the placebo group look bad by an extra 0.24 points on the CDR-SB, the primary endpoint would have not achieved significance. Note how the uncertainty bounds would overlap on Figure 13 for ENGAGE if the placebo groups were not artificially raised by 0.24 points, given the separation of 0.1. This is an absurd post-hoc statistical maneuver. I can only imagine the thousands of pages of stats they will throw at FDA examiners, in order to try to get them to overlook this kind of data deception!

Figure 12

Figure 13

78 Weeks of High Dose Aducanumab Provides No Statistical Clinical Benefit and No Apparent Clinical Benefit In Exchange for Patient Time, Headaches and Massive Potential Damage to Medicare Solvency

Fortunately, the treatment groups were so well balanced in this study that one can readily determine what 78 weeks of treatment, including 14+ infusions bought the average patient. Referring to Figs. 2 and 3, at study start both the placebo and high dose groups both had a mean baseline CDR-SB score of 2.4.

ENGAGE Placebo to High Dose Comparison for ITT

Based on the ITT data in ENGAGE, the mean CDR-SB increase was 1.55 for placebo and 1.55+0.03=1.58 for the high dose group. Thus, for the ITT group, the mean CDR-SB score was 3.95 for placebo and 3.98 for High Dose (Fig. 14) at 78 weeks. There is clearly no significant difference between these groups, given the standard error bars of ~0.15.

ENGAGE Placebo to High Dose Comparison for Biogen's Cherry Picked Data

Even Biogen's manipulated data, based on the exclusion of hundreds of placebo patients and inclusion of only healthier patients who could tolerate high dose antibody for 14 sessions (Fig. 13), shows only a negligible clinical benefit at 78 weeks. Once again, both groups initially had mean CDR-SB scores of 2.4. Now from Fig. 12, the "Biogen hand-selected" placebo group showed an increase of 1.79, whereas the High Dose group showed an increase of 1.31.

Thus, Biogen's manipulated data shows a perceived marginal benefit of 3.71 for High Dose vs. 4.19 for placebo (Fig. 14). One can assume a SE of ~+/-0.15 based eyeballing the graph, technically gives a degree of sufficient separation to achieve statistical significance. But are these clinically significant? Even Biogen's manipulated data shows a practically negligible benefit. This is a difference of ~0.5.

Figure 14

Referring to the CDR-SB definition, the interpretation can be made clear. After 78 weeks of treatment, the placebo group, on average, had four functional domains go from "questionable impairment" to "mild impairment", whereas the high dose aducanumab group had, on average, three functional domains go from questionable to mild. Given the treatment side effects, this small improvement, based on Biogen post-hoc p-value mined data, is not clinically significant, as it does not meaningfully alter the natural course of the disease.

In terms of the drug's value to society, does this represent any quality of life years (QALY) gained when one has to subtract out the time a patient spends traveling to the clinic, getting an IV followed by an infusion, and then traveling home, and suffering a headache or microhemorrhage? In this context, the drug may actually have negative value, doing more harm than good-and wasting valuable days that a patient could spend enjoying life rather than having an IV stuck in his arm. Aducanumab causes measurable side effects and does not alter the natural course of the disease.

Keep in mind two additional statistical considerations. Biogen did not reveal the MMSE comparison for placebo vs. high dose in its manipulated set, implying a lack of efficacy based on this more rigorous parameter. If it showed a benefit, then why didn't they share it? Secondly, the non-manipulated complete ITT dataset of the entire ITT population showed patient harm in terms or reduced mental capacity and increased side effects.

How Will the FDA Proceed After Biogen Submits a BLA in Q3?

The FDA has a duty to exhaustively review all data in a rigorously scientific and unbiased manner. As the data in the ITT population shows no measurable benefit, but measurable harm, the FDA has a duty to deny approval, but will it? At issue is, whether the FDA is willing to throw out precedent and base an approval on manipulated, post-hoc p-value mined data. In doing so, the FDA will at worst approve a hugely expensive form of injectable snake oil that causes headaches and microhemhorrage. At best, the FDA will approve a drug that causes headaches, does not alter the natural history of Alzheimer's and provides a statistically-measurable but clinically negligible benefit to patients.

On a societal level, their decision has profound implications. The tens or hundreds of billions spent on a useless drug could instead by invested in basic science, R&D and early stage clinical trials to develop drugs that actually work - drugs that prevent Alzheimer's, halt disease progression or even restore function, offering a functional cure. Great drugs do great things, and this is what we should aim for a society, not expensive and clinically useless drugs that will cause side effects and help bankrupt Medicare.

Based on the data, aducanumab should never garner approval. One can only imagine the maneuvers Biogen and their consultants and lobbyists are pulling behind the scenes. As decision time draws closer, we can expect well-coordinated public and social media blitzes in the mainstream press, medical press and even Facebook. Individual members of the AdCom will likely receive dozens of letters from "patients," lucrative offers, and other forms of enticement that just barely skirt the law. Biogen-paid neurologists will give favorable and anecdotal testimony. Families of patients will have their travel expenses paid by Biogen to give emotional testimony. This will be a grand production in psychological manipulation, financed by Biogen with the intent of capturing a market worth hundreds of billions. With a prize this big, Biogen is likely doing everything to tilt the game in its favor and certainly tapping all available connections. It's Cambridge, MA base likely provides it with a plethora of connections to the Harvard and MIT crowd who can leverage their influence to achieve favorable corporate outcomes.

If approved, Biogen would readily establish a dominant market position (think of AbbVie and Humira) as they are years ahead of their competitors. Given the size of the prize, I expect nothing less than the greatest full court press in FDA drug approval history!

Investment Thesis

Given the utter lack of effective treatment for Alzheimer's and the likelihood of an extensive and unprecedented behind-the-scenes manipulation campaign, there is a distinct possibility that aducanumab will get conditional or potentially full FDA approval based on Biogen's post-host p-value mined dataset. Indeed, the post-hoc dataset certainly appears to statistically reach the study's primary endpoint. So, while aducanumab does not alter the natural course of Alzheimer's by either reversing or halting progression, based on one subjective metric, it slows down progression by ~20% at 78 weeks in post-hoc analyzed subset of patients. Given the pressure that will be put on the FDA by Biogen, this little bit of data may be all that's needed to turn aducanumab straw into gold. As a result, I actually consider odds of approval for this medically useless drug to be greater than 50%.

Based on projections, this presents a highly favorable risk/reward for BIIB stock. In the absence of approval, BIIB might decline by 50% per share (due to lagging sales of Tec and Spin), but the upside is enormous. As discussed in the first part of this article, the market size is astronomical. With over 500,000 new patients each year in the US alone and a duration of treatment that could last many years for each patient, it's entirely conceivable that over three million patients could be receiving infusion of aducanumab in 2027. In turn, Biogen could expect upwards of $60B per year at a $20,000/year/patient price tag, and this doesn't even take into account price increases that tend to be greater than inflation. As such, $60B in sales is a reasonable and conservative estimate. Trading at 4X sales (including $6B from other drugs) gives a market cap of $264B, or roughly $1,600/share, and this doesn't even include rest of world annual sales, which could reach $10B, leading to a share price of almost $1,850. This gives a share price expectation value of 0.5*122 + 0.5*1,850 = $986, assuming a 50% approval probability. For investors, solely interested in return on invested capital, BIIB actually presents a compelling investment opportunity.

While aducanumab offers zero to negligible value in terms of net health benefits to patients, the current US healthcare system is not necessarily value-based. Sales are driven by the number of prescriptions written and pre-arrangements by healthcare payors (Medicare and private insurance), in the context of physician compensation via billing codes. Marketing campaigns can be successful in driving patient demand, as Medicare patients with supplemental insurance pay little out of pocket. Facing such a diagnosis, the majority of individual patients or their loved ones will certainly demand access to an FDA approved drug that's advertised during their favorite TV program or brought to their attention via targeted web advertising. Given the total lack of alternatives, an FDA approval will drive significant and instantaneous demand from a large Medicare-covered patient pool.

As such, one is forced to invest based on the existing laws and how healthcare dollars are spent in the US. This is how the game is played, barring a future act of Congress. Given all of the available data and enormous upside from having the first FDA approved drug "shown to reduce the rate of Alzheimer's progression," BIIB is a strong buy, offering an expected 250+% return over six years based on the current share price of $270 as of 6/23/2020. While the trade is risky, the risk/benefit is compelling. With ~$100 in downside and over $1500 in upside, the recent dip provides a good entry point. Additionally, the Jan 2022 $275 Calls trading at ~$55, look like a smart trade for patient investors who wish to capture the upside while limiting downside risk.

$270/share will likely look like a bargain in a few years, unless the FDA overcomes the forthcoming Herculean PR campaign and rejects Biogen's statistical witchcraft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIIB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.