In case the company restores its production levels and the virus situation in South Africa does not get worse, the stock may have good upside from current levels.

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has just announced that it would sell $200 million of its shares to finance the purchase of South African assets from AngloGold Ashanti (AU). This deal was first announced back at the beginning of the year but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its implementation. According to the terms of the deal, Harmony will pay $200 million of cash right now and up to $270 million over the course of assets’ life, subject to certain conditions.

Back in February, I wrote that Harmony had little choice but to try and make this acquisition work since its major Wafi-Golpu project was stuck in Papua New Guinea. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic did not make things easier. In the latest quarterly update, Harmony stated that due to the pandemic, “it is difficult to estimate what the permitting timeline for the Wafi-Golpu project will be”.

For now, the company will stay focused mostly on its South African assets. After the acquisition, Harmony plans to add 350,000 ounces of annual gold production. The main problem is that costs have been rising year after year in South Africa. In addition, South Africa has been hit hard with coronavirus (the country currently has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus cases) and the mines are not operating at full capacity. In fact, Harmony believes that its mine portfolio will reach pre-pandemic levels of production by mid-July.

In the first quarter of this year, Harmony recorded all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1336 per ounce. This is very high even for the current gold price environment. The cost performance will get even worse in the second quarter as the mines were affected by virus containment measures.

Thus, Harmony’s main hope is that gold prices will stay high enough to deliver significant margins since any material gold price weakness will immediately lead to a sell-off in the company’s shares due to its high costs which do not have room for improvement due to problems with electricity in South Africa, hostile unions and challenging geology of the country’s mines.

At this point, Harmony has not priced its offering, so we do not know the exact amount of dilution for current shareholders. At $3.50 per share, Harmony will have to sell roughly 57 million shares. With the number of shares outstanding close to 550 million, this is not a big dilution.

Harmony’s idea is to add 350,000 ounces to its pre-COVID run-rate of 1.4 million ounces at an immediate price of $200 million while the company’s market capitalization is $1.8 billion (I’d note that out of the above-mentioned additional payments of $270 million, $170 million would occur only if Harmony develops additional infrastructure).

Source: Harmony presentation

The price of the purchase looks good for Harmony, but it remains to be seen whether additional exposure to the problematic South Africa will help the stock gain more ground. Harmony stock provides investors and traders with high sensitivity to gold prices due to the company’s high costs. Currently, the gold price environment is very favorable but the problems with COVID-19 in South Africa and the associated decrease in the second quarter production levels put some pressure on Harmony’s shares which are flat year-to-date despite the major increase in the price of gold.

In my opinion, there’s a decent chance to see Harmony’s shares get close to yearly highs in case gold price stays at current levels and South Africa solves its coronavirus problems. However, anyone betting on Harmony should keep in mind that the stock may be very sensitive to gold price downside due to the company’s high costs.

