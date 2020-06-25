Investment Thesis

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX: “HOT.U”) (TSX: “HOT.UN”) had a challenging Q1 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that started in March 2020. The company’s focus on domestic travelers should be beneficial as people are more likely to travel by car instead of by air in this environment. In addition, its exposure to extended stay properties also makes its business more stable than many other hotel chains. In fact, the company saw 9 consecutive weeks of occupancy rate improvement and is expected to reach cash flow breakeven in the next few weeks. The company should have enough liquidity to help it go through this healthcare crisis in the near term and has the potential to deliver a total return of 60% by the end of 2021. However, given the possibility of multiple waves of pandemic, uncertainty is very high. Therefore, this stock is only suitable for investors with a high risk tolerance willing to ride out any short-term volatilities.

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

American Hotel had a challenging Q1 2020 especially towards the end of the quarter due to COVID-19. As can be seen from the table below, its average occupancy rate dropped to 62.2% in Q1 2020 from 72.4% in Q1 2019. Similarly, its net operating income margin declined to 28.9% in Q1 2020 from 32.1% in Q1 2019. As a result of lower margin and occupancy ratio, its adjusted funds from operations declined to US$0.05 per share.

US$ Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Occupancy Rate 62.2% 72.4% Revenue per available room $70.83 $70.46 NOI Margin % 28.9% 32.1% Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.05 $0.13 AFFO Payout Ratio (TTM) 113.5% 98%

Growth and Earnings Analysis

A recovery is underway

Although COVID-19 continues to impact American Hotel’s operations, we are pleased to know that the REIT’s 79 hotels are now fully operational in early June. Since reaching the trough in April, American Hotel has now posted 9 consecutive weeks of occupancy rate growth. Its total portfolio occupancy has now improved to 48% in the week of June 7– 13, 2020, thanks to the reopening of many states that its hotels operates in. Its occupancy rate of 48% is very close to its cash flow breakeven point of about 50%. In fact, as occupancy rate continues to improve, management expects to see its cash flow to reach breakeven in the next few weeks. Although it may take a lengthy period of time before the REIT can see its occupancy rate return to pre-pandemic level, as summer travel season arrives, we expect American Hotel’s total portfolio occupancy rate to continue to improve month by month and the REIT will likely have a positive cash flow quarter in Q3 2020.

Exposure to domestic travelers and extended stay properties are beneficial

Unlike many other hotel operators that have high exposure to air travelers, American Hotel’s exposure to air travelers is limited. In fact, almost all of its guests are domestic travelers and it has no exposure to conference travelers. While this exposure is not ideal in an economic expansion phase, many leisure travelers who want to control their budgets will likely want to stay in American Hotel’s locations. In this coming summer season, domestic travel by car instead of by air will be the preferred option for many families and individuals who want to go on a vacation. Therefore, American Hotel’s exposure to domestic travelers will benefit in this travel season. Besides higher exposure to domestic travelers, approximately 30% of its guest rooms are extended stay properties. These properties have averaged occupancy of 65% in the first 2 weeks of June (much better than its total portfolio occupancy of 48% mentioned earlier in the article). Therefore, the REIT is in a good position to weather this storm compared to many other hotel operators.

The REIT should have enough liquidity to go through this challenging time

American Hotel should have enough liquidity to go through this health crisis caused by the pandemic. The REIT has recently increased the current available capacity by US$11 million. This means it now has a total of US$173 million of liquidity available (as of June 15, 2020). The company has implemented significant cost-saving initiatives since March. This includes a 27% reduction in hotel staffing, a 15% reduction in corporate staff salaries. The company has also deferred its 2020 capital expenditures into 2021 including its property improvement plan. In addition, American Hotel also stopped paying dividends to its shareholders.

Valuation Analysis

American Hotel’s 2020 AFFO per share is likely going to be a challenging one depending on the severity of the pandemic. If there are multiple waves of pandemic, it may be challenging for American Hotel to deliver a positive AFFO per share. However, we expect its 2021 AFFO to rebound. At the moment, we are estimating its AFFO to return to about 75% of its 2019 AFFO level. This means that its 2021 AFFO is expected to be about US$0.45 per share. The company has been trading at an average price to AFFO ratio of about 8x in 2018 and 2019. Using this ratio, we derive at our target price of about US$3.60 per share. This is 60% above its current share price.

Risks and Challenges

A prolonged pandemic

While we believe American Hotel should see its business improve through the summer, it is possible that there will be multiple waves of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, its business may continue to be impacted negatively.

Investor Takeaway

We like American Hotel’s exposure to domestic travelers. While 2020 remains a challenging year, we expect its business to gradually improve in the second half of 2020. At this moment, we see a total return of 60% possible. However, uncertainty remains very high as it is possible that there may be multiple waves of pandemic. Therefore, we think this stock is only suitable for investors willing to ride out any near-term volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.