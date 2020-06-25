How-To Guide For Building A Dividend Portfolio

Invest in individual stocks you are familiar with and you have a familiarity with what they do.

The power of compounding dividends and time will catapult your wealth in the long run.

Get started investing today, it will be the best decision you make.

Starting a dividend growth portfolio could be both time-consuming and complicated, but over the long haul, it could be your ticket to financial freedom. I started investing at the age of 23, completely self-taught.

I began following the market more closely through online platforms such as Seeking Alpha, and really just felt a strong connection. The idea of investing young and seeing those investments compound over time was very intriguing to me.

I also started reading different investing books in order to gain the basic knowledge of how the market works. I am a CPA in the finance industry, so I had a solid understanding of how to break apart financial statements, which certainly has helped along the way.

Given all that, I wanted to put together some points for how you can start your own Dividend Growth Investing Portfolio. It will be a decision you will never regret!

Getting Started: The Sooner The Better

Making the decision to begin putting your money to work in stocks could be one of the single-most important financial decisions you make over the course of your life. Do not be focused on the amount you start with, there are no restrictions or limits needed. Obviously, the more you have the faster things can compound, but we all have to start somewhere.

In fact, let me start with compounding dividends and the effects they can have on your portfolio. The idea of compounding dividends is reinvesting annual dividends back into the stock, which helps you accumulate more shares over time without the need for you to add more money. It can be completely automated.

Here is an example for you. Let’s assume we wanted to save $1 million by the time we are 65 and dividends are reinvested annually. Let’s also assume an 8% average annual return.

Starting at 25, you would need to save $320 per month

Starting at 35, you would need to save $730 per month

Starting at 45, you would need to save $1,805 per month

You can see how impactful the combination of compounding dividends and time can have on your portfolio. Do not let another day go by without taking advantage of this.

Different Types of Investment

I have had numerous readers and friends over the years express their interest in investing, but they all have the same questions, “Should I invest in Stocks, ETF, or Bonds, and which ones?” The quick answer: All of the above!

The best portfolios out there are the ones that are diversified. This means that when equities are weak, bonds can pull the weight and vice versa.

The allocation to each should differ based on the individual and their life stage. Typically, as you age, you want to decrease the risk exposure you have in your portfolio and increase your levels of conservatism. As you near retirement, your primary goal is to preserve that nest egg.

A new investor has a much longer road so they have the opportunity to add more risk to their portfolio, which would equate to higher equities and individual stocks.

Here are a few types of investments:

Index Funds/ETFs

Individual Stocks

Bonds

My advice for new investors is to always start with index funds. This allows an investor to track the market as a whole and properly diversify their portfolio from the start. From there, you can begin mixing in individual stocks and bonds as you see fit.

When looking at individual stocks, it is important for you to know what the company does. If I do not understand what a company does, I do not invest in it. The great Warren Buffett put it like this,

The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage."

Dividend growth investing is a long-term approach to building lasting wealth. It all goes back to the power of compounding dividends sprinkled with a little risk and a well-balanced portfolio.

Building The Dividend Portfolio

Now you may be asking yourself, "Ok, I want to invest in a quality company with a strong track record, but how do I narrow them down, as there are numerous options?" Great question!

As I mentioned above, the first thing I would do would be invest in an S&P 500 Index Fund ETF. This could be the SPY or IVV, which both track the price movements of the S&P 500. Next, I would look to add a high growth Index Fund or ETF that focuses on mid to small cap stocks.

After that, we can start looking for some high-quality dividend stocks to sprinkle into our portfolio. First place I would look as a new investor would be at the Dividend Aristocrats list. In order to be included in this prestigious club, a company should:

Be included in the S&P 500

Increase dividends 25+ consecutive years

Maintain a minimum market cap rate of $3B

As of June 2020, the Dividend Aristocrat list included 66 different companies meeting the criteria mentioned above. A company that is in the S&P 500, has a market cap in excess of $3B, and has raised its dividend for 25+ consecutive years checks the boxes for a quality company.

In addition, I look at the company fundamentals to see if the company continues to show an ability to increase its free cash flow and grow earnings. If so, this gives me confidence that the current dividend is stable and that the dividend should continue to grow moving forward.

The Importance of Foundational Positions

Some of the best advice I could give is to not worry as much about the ebbs and flows of short-term market fluctuations and to instead focus on building long-term wealth.

As a new investor, it is always important to get off on the right foot. Though they say you learn a lot if you lose money out of the gate, I prefer to make money. If you stick to the keys of dividend growth investing for the long term, build a balanced portfolio, you will do just fine.

Those positions you start with should be what I call “foundational stocks.” These are companies that have withstood the test of time and are of the highest quality. Companies such as the following:

Symbol Company Sector Current Yield JNJ Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 2.82% PG Procter & Gamble Consumer Products 2.69% CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. Technology 3.17% MMM 3M Industrial 3.73% VZ Verizon Telecommunications 4.48% O Realty Income REIT 4.57%

Conclusion

In conclusion, I hope you will find this article helpful to get your investing journey started. The first step is making that first investment, which officially launches your goal to financial freedom. Get started today!

Build a well-diversified portfolio of Index Funds/ETFs, Dividend Stocks, and Fixed income. When some areas are weak others will hold their weight. Invest in high-quality names that you are familiar with and understand what they do.

As we discussed, dividend growth investing may not be the most exciting form of investing, but with compounding growth in dividends, time is your friend. If you are able to let the money sit, the dividends will go to work growing your portfolio over time, so invest in your future today.

As always, I look forward to hearing from you!

