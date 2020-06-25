Different valuation methods point to an undervalued stock; at worst to a reasonably valued stock. Take advantage of a pullback to buy this high-quality company.

Despite the fact that I do consider as totally crazy the recent surge in major averages and that I think we have a big correction before us in the coming months, I actively search for and analyze companies to find opportunities - available now at reasonable prices or for later on, in case of a pullback.

In recent weeks, I focused among other stocks on Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc [LSE:HIK] (OTCPK:HKMPF) (OTCPK:HKMPY), a Jordanian pharmaceutical group with a market capitalization of USD 7.35B. Considering the quality and the size of this company, I am a bit surprised that there haven't been any articles about this company on Seeking Alpha in recent years, all the more as the stock has a U.S listing. In this article, I will provide an in-depth analysis of this company.

General Information and History

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc primarily trades on the London Stock Exchange. It has a U.S listing, but its liquidity seems quite poor. It adopts IFRS accounting standards for its earnings reports. While its stock is listed in GBP, it reports its results in USD. Interim results are provided on a six-months basis, instead of a three-months basis, like in the U.S., for instance.

Let's briefly provide a history of the company. It was founded in Jordan in 1978 by Samih Darwazah. At its creation, it had operations in Middle East and North Africa (MENA). In the 1990s, the company acquired West-Ward Pharmaceuticals and made acquisitions in Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. That's in 2005 that the Group listed on the LSE. In 2007, the company entered the oncology generic market by acquiring two companies, Ribosepharm GmbH and Thymoorgan, and acquired Alkan Pharma to penetrate the Egyptian market. In the 2010s, the company entered the Moroccan market by acquiring Société de Promotion Pharmaceutique du Maghreb S.A. Finally, in July 2015, the Group acquired Roxane Laboratories, based in Columbus, U.S., to strengthen its non-injectables portfolio in the U.S. Judging from the corporate release, this acquisition was a big deal for the Group compared to the previous ones, which were more "bolt-on", as it brought "a large and differentiated portfolio of 88 products in niche segments of the generic market (mainly in the oncology and respiratory areas) and best-in-class R&D capabilities (by adding 89 projects to the company's pipeline and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility)". In addition, Roxane had a "top-three market position in 90% of its portfolio and 75% of its products had three or fewer competing products". Clearly, Hikma's current profile might not have been achieved without such an opportunity-rich, complementary acquisition.

As a proof of the company's ability to successfully deliver on its M&A deals as well as generating strong organic growth, Hikma has created considerable shareholder revenue over time. GBP 10,000 invested at the moment of the company's listing in 2005 would have turned the investment in a value of GBP 80,200 right now, an 8x return or a CAGR of 15.32%.

Source: company's website, investor tool section

Industry

As the company's website indicates, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc "develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines". A generic is a pharmaceutical allowed to be sold on the market once branded drug patents expire. As explained on Wikipedia, it "has the same active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as a drug originally protected by chemical patents, but differs in some ways such as the manufacturing process, the formulation, the excipient, the color, the taste or the packaging."

It is important to make several vocabulary precisions in order to understand the industry and segments in which Hikma is engaged.

There are two categories in the pharmaceutical industry: branded drugs and generic drugs. We distinguished them just above. Then, inside the generic drugs category there are two sub-categories: branded generics and unbranded generics. According to DrugPatentWatch, "branded generics are generic drugs which their owner has given a proprietary market name to the generic drug molecule". For instance, Hikma gave the name Suprax to its generic drug molecule Cefixime; it is a branded generic. By contrast, fentanyl, an injectable sold by Hikma, is not a branded generic, as it carries the name of the molecule. Generic companies decide to give a drug its own name, different than the name of the molecule, often for reasons of recognition and consumer loyalty.

The distinction matters because branded generics are a small but profitable business, more profitable than unbranded generics, as they sport higher margins due to a higher selling price.

Finally, one has to distinguish branded generics and authorized generics. Branded generics and unbranded generics go through the same process (FDA approval after the branded drug's patent expiry) whereas authorized generics are manufactured by the same maker of the branded drug (when it wants to sell a generic of its own drug before the drug patent expires).

A recap of the main characteristics of each of these categories is found in the table below.

Source: Drugpatentwatch.com

The graph below shows the evolution of the proportion of each of these three categories, in percentage, from 2005 to 2018 in the U.S:

Source: Statista, based on IQVIA data

The following graph shows the evolution of the proportion of generic drugs as a whole, as a percentage of the value of pharmaceutical sales, between 2006 and 2016 by region:

Source: Statista, based on IQVIA and Association for Accessible Medicines data

The following graph shows the evolution of pharmaceutical sales from 2006 to 2018 in the U.S., subdivided in these three categories, in value (billion U.S. dollars):

Source: Statista, based on IQVIA data

From the three graphs above, we can conclude the following points:

Branded drugs sales in the U.S have declined steadily between 2005 and 2013 but have increased steadily between 2013 and 2018, suggesting weaker generics consumption in this region caused either by more affordable prices of branded drugs or less efficiency from generics;

Nevertheless, all regions in the world have experienced a booming market share of generics, especially in the U.S, in Asia/Australasia and Latin America;

Sales of generics in value in the U.S have increased between 2006 and 2015 but have decreased between 2015 and 2018.

The main regions we should have a look at when focusing on Hikma are the U.S. (61% of total sales in 2019) and Middle East and North Africa, or MENA (33% of total sales).

Despite lost ground in market share in recent years, generic companies should have enticing long-term prospects. This category relies on the same structural tailwinds than the overall pharmaceutical industry (in particular, an ageing population in many geographic areas) but in addition, they are less expensive (in average by 20% to 30%). It should bode well for the coming years as many developed countries want to favor the consumption of generics over branded drugs in the context of more and more healthcare costs reduction programs. It should be particularly true as far as the U.S are concerned, where healthcare costs are considerably high. Elections in this country have been and will be more and more the center of debates on how to make healthcare more affordable. Generics will have a role to play contrary to patented drugs: in 2017, generics generated around USD 265B in savings for the government, including around USD 123B for Medicare and Medicaid alone. No surprise therefore that, according to Hikma's 2019 annual report, "20% of US GDP is forecast to be spend on healthcare in 2026, compared to 17% in 2016" and that "in 2019, 90% of prescriptions filled were dispensed as generics".

According to the company's 2019 annual report, global generic prescription drugs are expected to reach USD 100B in 2024, up USD 25B from USD 75B in 2018. That's an attractive CAGR of around 5% in this period.

Source: Hikma's 2019 annual report, based on a June 2019 EvaluatePharma study

Competition

In 2018, the top generic manufacturers in the world, based on revenue, were Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Sandoz, and Teva (NYSE:TEVA). They accounted for a total USD 30.78B in 2018, or 67% of the total sales generated by the 10 biggest companies in this category alone, as shown in the graph below.

Source: Statista, based on various sources data

As one can see, Hikma is the 7th biggest generic company in the world in terms of generics sales, but way behind the first three. In the U.S only, where Hikma generates 61% of its sales, the situation is quite similar (as far as unbranded generics are concerned), with Hikma the 8th largest company in this field:

Source: Statista, based on IQVIA data

Segments

According to the company's website, Hikma has "690+ products available to patients worldwide", in various therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives, cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, oncology, pain management and respiratory. It is present in 50 countries across the US, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe, through three main segments: injectables, generics and branded.

At the end of FY 2019, sales by segment were as follows:

Source: Hikma's FY 2019 annual report

The injectables segment develops and manufactures generic injectable products, such as argatroban, fentanyl, phenylephrine, robaxin and iron gluconate. In this segment, Hikma benefits from a stronger market share than in the other two: according to the 2019 annual report (page 9), the company is the "third largest generic injectable manufacturer". It was the company's fastest growing segment in 2019, and it has been by far the most profitable historically, as the graph below shows. Gross margin and core operating margin have been decreasing in recent years due to a change in product mix in the U.S. (the sales growth in this segment accelerated but due to the contribution of lower-margins drugs).

Source: Author's work, based on data retrieved from the company's annual reports

In FY 2019, U.S. injectables and European injectables growth were solid (respectively +5% and +3%) thanks to strong growth from in-market and newly launched products. But the most spectacular growth was observed in Middle East and North Africa (+22%) thanks to the strong growth the company observed in its main markets (Saudi Arabia and Egypt) and especially the performance of Remsima (anti-inflammatory medicine) and newly launched Herzuma (anti-cancer medicine). Worth noting is that both of these drugs are sold under an exclusive in-licensing agreement struck in December 2017 with South Korean rights owner Celltrion.

The geographical breakdown of the injectables segment was as follows in FY 2019:

Source: company's 2019 annual report

For FY 2020, the company expects the injectables segment sales growth to be "in the low to mid-single digits" and "core operating margin to be between 35% and 37%". The group had expected for a long time this margin normalizing in the mid-30s to reflect the competitive environment and the R&D spending.

The generics segment develops and manufactures generic non-injectables products, such as amoxicillin, cephalexin, doxycycline, methocarbamol and prednisone. The company is among the ten largest companies by non-injectables sales in the U.S. This segment exclusively sells drugs in the U.S. At the end of 2019, it was Hikma's "weakest" segment in terms of sales growth and profitability. Nevertheless, core operating margin in this segment has been on a strong uptrend since 2017 thanks to product mix improvements, lower overhead costs due to the consolidation of the company's manufacturing facilities in 2018 and better management of inventory related expenses.

Source: Author's work, based on data retrieved from the company's annual reports

The spectacular rise in sales growth in 2016 was caused by the consolidation of ten months of Roxane Laboratories in Hikma's books. This acquisition was also responsible for the fall in core operating margin, reflecting higher sales and marketing expenses.

In FY 2019, this segment grew sales by 3.9% thanks to strong demand from the company's products that offset price erosion resulting from a challenging U.S generic market environment. Core operating margin was up 3.8pp thanks to the reasons mentioned above but also thanks to a stabilization of the generics price per unit decline since 2018, as seen below.

Source: company's 38th annual JP Morgan healthcare conference presentation

For FY 2020, the company expects this segment to deliver sales growth between -2.6% and +4.3%, and core operating margin to be around 20% (from 17.2% in 2019). In this guidance, USD 20M to USD 40M are included revenue from the launch of Advair Diskus in the 2nd half of the year. If this product is not launched, core operating margin is expected to be stable.

The branded segment develops and manufactures branded generics in MENA (97% of the segment's sales) and in Europe & ROW (3%). Top products include Actos, Amoclan, Blopress, Omnicef, Prograf, and Suprax. Hikma is the 5th largest pharma company in MENA. This is Hikma's most promising segment: in 2019, sales grew 7.6%, a clear acceleration compared to previous years, and core operating margin increased 0.5pp at a record 22.1%. As much as 35 products were launched in 2019 in this segment and added to the in-market portfolio. In addition, the company signed three in-licensing agreements (two exclusive, one with Gedeon Richter for several MENA markets and with Chiesi for the Egyptian market, and one non-exclusive with Faes Farma. In-licensed revenue are a key strategy for the group in emerging markets: they represented 37% of branded revenue in 2019.

Source: Author's work, based on data retrieved from the company's annual reports

All in all, Hikma had in 2019 record sales numbers thanks to the contribution of all segments. The company's gross margin and core operating margin were also at record levels thanks to margin improvements in the generics and branded segments. We will see later how the company stacks up with other generic peers, but knowing that the price of pharmaceutical products decreases over time, one can conclude that the company is doing very well at compensating price erosion with volumes growth. The company's sales growth is higher than that of many other pharmaceutical companies, even ones that are not engaged in the generic business and that therefore have less pressure on prices. I see two reasons for that. The first is that besides the non-injectables generics segment, the company has exposure to injectables generics, which are probably less exposed to price competition due to the small share of these products in overall generics prescription (see graph below). Injectables are in some extent a "niche product" inside the overall generics industry, which makes the category probably unattractive for the biggest players in the generics market. The company has greatly developed this segment thanks to the Roxane acquisition.

Source: Statista, based on IQVIA data

Another thing mitigating the price erosion risk is the company's third segment, branded generics. As previously seen, these products will be a key growth and profitability driver for Hikma in the coming years. Thanks to good sales diversification, this segment represents 26% of sales and is bound to account for a bigger share of the company's sales in the future.

Products Portfolio and Pipeline

The Group had more than 690 products on the market worldwide at the end of 2019, reflecting strong products diversification. This large portfolio allows the company to offset price declines by volume increases, thanks to new launches and in-licensing agreements. Indeed, according to the company, "108 new products were launched in 2019 and the company received 169 approvals for products production and distribution". Furthermore, "357 regulatory filings were submitted in 2019" to develop the company's pipeline which, at more than 500 products, is probably one of the best in the generic industry, relative to the company's current in-market portfolio. This large and growing pipeline brings considerable visibility to the consensus estimates we will see later.

It seems the company has never been as much investing in products development as today. For instance, in the injectables segment, 2019 marked the biggest growth in products expansion (+14%). Plus, 45% of the injectables pipeline is at submission stage.

Source: company's 38th annual JP Morgan healthcare conference presentation

Turning to the generics segment, the pipeline seems favorable too. Especially, what seems really enticing is the company's expected launch of a generic of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Xyrem product by January 2023, which represents a market of USD 1.4B (equal to Jazz's US sales of Xyrem in 2018). Hikma also has "settled status" for Astellas' (OTCPK:ALPMF) Xtandi drug, meaning the company will soon begin to plan its launch in coming years. Xtandi has a US market size of USD 1.13B according to Hikma's numbers. We will get back a bit later on the Vascepa active litigation case.

Source: company's 38th annual JP Morgan healthcare conference presentation

The company does not disclose its branded segment's pipeline.

COVID-19

Hikma will release its 2020 Interim Results (for the six months ended June 30th, 2020) on August 7th, 2020. Investors won't be able to know before that date if the company is updating or not its guidance for the year. It would actually not be surprising if the company had experienced a surge of demand for its products during April and May due to the lockdown put in place in most regions, especially the U.S. But to this stocking effect will follow a destocking effect during the following months as people accumulated these essential medicines and therefore will need to buy them less during 2-3 months after May. Therefore, I anticipate a positive effect on 1st Half 2020's sales but a negative effect on 2nd Half's - probably leading to no material effect in itself for the whole year. Nevertheless, supply chains issues such as logistic costs may slightly impact margins for the year.

However, the company may experience a boost in the demand for its Propofol Injectable Emulsion USP product. Indeed, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this product is on the FDA's drug shortage list in the U.S. It is an essential product for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitals. Here is what the company said in a release on May 12th, 2020, about this product and eventually some others:

We have focused our strong US and global manufacturing capabilities on producing medicines that are in highest demand due to the outbreak of COVID-19 including anesthetics, pain medicines, sedatives, neuromuscular blocking agents, anti-infectives and other support medications. We are grateful to the FDA for their timely approval of our application for Propofol Injection and look forward to delivering this needed medicine to hospitals and patients.

Hikma's Propofol product has already been approved by the FDA. Therefore, the company has probably already begun/completed the process of manufacturing and distributing it to make it available in U.S hospitals. It has yet to be seen what sales boost this product can generate, but it is a real positive, without the stocking/destocking effect mentioned earlier.

Finally, and another sign that the company expects to be almost unaffected by the pandemic, it has confirmed its full year guidance for 2020 on April 30th, 2020, after a full month of lockdown had already taken place in the U.S. Furthermore, it announced the same day that it would pay a final dividend of 30 cents per share, bringing FY 2019 total dividend per share to 44 cents per share. That's a strong increase of 18% compared to 2018 and shows the company's balance sheet strength. At the share price of GBP 23.30, converted in U.S dollars (GBP/USD = 0.7895), the implied yield is 1.5%, not high but in line with many pharmaceutical companies.

A graph of the stock price clearly both the facts that the company is acyclic and immune to the COVID-19 impact. Between the beginning of January and its March 23th low, the stock just lost 9%, doing way better than the rest of the market. Even more impressive, the stock was recently close to its all-time high (reached in March 2016), jumping some 50% since its March 2020 low, before pulling back in the mid-23s. At GBP 23.30, the stock was currently 10% off its all-time high, probably due to the market rotation from defensive stocks to more cyclical bets. The stock has nevertheless recovered almost all of these small losses recently.

Source: company's website share graph

The Vascepa Litigation

Vascepa is a patented drug manufactured and distributed by Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN). According to 247wallst, Vascepa "is a synthetic formulation of fish oil. It is prescribed to help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients with cardiovascular disease or diabetes. When used in conjunction with a low-fat, low-cholesterol diet, it can help reduce high triglyceride levels by delivering high doses of omega-3 fatty acids."

Amarin holds six patents on Vascepa. This is the company's only drug sold, so if it loses its patents on it, the company is clearly in considerable trouble as it becomes at risk of facing generic competition at any time. Indeed, generics enter the market at substantially lower prices than the brands for which they are substituted, and their prices continue to fall in subsequent years (source: IQVIA). Indeed, according to a IQVIA report focused on the U.S market:

Generics that entered the market between 2002 and 2014 reduced the price of medicines by 51% in the first year and 57% in the second year following loss of exclusivity. Prices of oral medicines were reduced further, by 66% in the first year and 74% in the second year after generic entry. Within five years, prices of oral medicines fell 80% from their pre-expiry brand prices.

Vascepa is an oral medicine, so based on the study's findings, the impact of facing a generic would have an even worse effect of Amarin's sales, all the more as the negative effect on sales of reducing the drug's price would not be offset by volumes stabilization, as more and more doctors would prescribe the generic to their patients. Very simply, it would crush the company's sales and put into question its ability to survive on going concern.

Amarin has a considerable market share in the U.S. for Vascepa as companies that invested in this field, like Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN), failed to take market share from Amarin.

The opportunity is therefore considerable for other companies to challenge Amarin's patents on Vascepa, all the more as Vascepa has been projected by Stifel to have peak sales of USD 3B. According to 247wallst,

Generic competitors Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: RDY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals notified the Food and Drug Administration of their intent to develop generic alternatives. Amarin then filed suit in U.S. District Court in Nevada claiming patent infringement. Chief Judge Miranda Du ruled on March 30 that the drugmakers would be infringing on Amarin’s claims in its patents if they brought generic drugs to market but that those claims were “invalid as obvious” and should not have been granted by the U.S. Patent Office.

"Invalid as obvious" means that the Judge estimates that Amarin has not invented much in its research process. As can be expected, Amarin does not find its own drug obvious, with its CEO saying: "during our more than 10 years of developing and testing Vascepa, this was not obvious to our competitors or others in the industry".

As expected, Amarin has appealed to Judge Du's ruling. Both Amarin and the defendants (Hikma and Dr Reddy's) have agreed to expedite the appeal, meaning arguments are likely to be heard by companies in September or October and the decision made by the end of 2020/beginning of 2021. Therefore, one could ask the following question: what is Hikma's chance to win this appeal?

That's a tough call. On the one hand, the positive for Hikma is that to some extent the most difficult part of the task has been done: the company had the burden of showing the patents were invalid based on clear-and-convincing evidence; now the burden shifts on appeal and is on Amarin. Another positive fact in favor of Hikma is that according to Amarin CEO John Thero, circulatory diseases represent the most expensive area of health care spending in the U.S. Thus, it could be an incentive for judges to rule in favor of generics. Another positive element is that Judge Du had only 4 of the 44 cases she handled overturned (although this is skewed due to the low number of cases handled). Finally, the biggest positive for Hikma is that on May 22nd 2020, Hikma received FDA approval for its Vascepa generic.

On the other hand, Amarin also has a chance to prevail. Apparently there were some weaknesses in Judge Du's ruling, in the sense that she invalidated obviousness for other reasons (multiple considerations), and Amarin will certainly target them. Amarin has also hired Fish & Richardson as legal counsel, apparently a leader in patent infringement litigation. And another element probably not in Hikma's favor is the major impact on the pharmaceutical industry ruling in favor of generics could have: it may "prevent companies from taking the risk of developing future innovative therapies to meet unmet medical needs", according to 247wallst.

Now that Hikma has received FDA approval for its Vascepa generic, it can begin the process of launching it "at risk". However, it is highly unlikely it does so. First, because if Amarin prevailed on appeal, the generics maker would face the prospect of paying hefty damages (known as "treble damages"). Secondly, because launching the Vascepa generic would represent a material investment for Hikma. According to Fierce Pharma,

Would-be generics challengers still face a high hurdle to market, not the least of which would be developing manufacturing facilities for pure EPA, the omega-3 fatty acid on which Vascepa is based. Amarin currently has three such facilities. It's "not clear" whether any other drugmaker has access to even one, Yee said. Jefferies estimates that it would take around 6 months and at least USD 100M in costs to outfit a manufacturing facility to produce a copycat version. […] Generics makers might also wait out the growth of the market beyond its current $700 million ceiling, giving Amarin some time to expand awareness and build brand equity that copycats could then capitalize upon.

Although Hikma does obviously not depend on the Vascepa generic to reach future consensus estimates, a favorable decision for Hikma in the appeal would represent considerably more upside potential to the stock. The company is a frontrunner in terms of FDA approval (Dr Reddy's has not obtained one yet) and would probably face limited competition from other generics makers. For instance, Teva Pharmaceutical signed a settlement with Amarin to delay a generics launch until 2029 so has likely not filed with the FDA given that prior deal. The only other company that has submitted (but not received yet) FDA application for a Vascepa generic is generic maker Apotex in May 2020.

One thing is sure: the current litigation sets a dangerous precedent of patent protection loss for Amarin. What I expressed above concerns the U.S., but there is nothing preventing Hikma from challenging Vascepa in the E.U or China, where Amarin's Vascepa is pending approval by administrative bodies. Hikma has worked hard to challenge Amarin in the U.S., so they are likely to challenge it elsewhere too.

Financials

We are going to compare Hikma's 5 years' main financial metrics against its peers'. Peers are companies that generate most of or all their sales in the generic business.

As far as sales growth is concerned, Hikma has done better than peers most of the time in recent years. Especially, Hikma has achieved higher sales growth than bigger and most famous generic drugmakers such as Mylan N.V, Teva Pharmaceutical and Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Growth has been particularly strong in the last two years, with Hikma's being between the median and the 3rd quartile of the peers' sales growth.

Source: Infront Analytics data

As far as EBITDA growth is concerned, we find that Hikma's performance against peers has been more contrasted in the last five years. Nevertheless, 2019 was particularly good for the Group, as it ranked higher than the peers' 3rd quartile thanks to +16% EBITDA growth, while most peers showed trouble in growing their operational result. Notably, Hikma is doing better than Mylan N.V, Teva, Endo and Sun Pharma, companies it aims at taking market share from in the U.S.

Source: Infront Analytics data

As far as net income growth is concerned, Hikma did quite poorly against peers in the past but did way better than the peers' 3rd quartile in 2019, partly thanks to a tighter control of operating expenses (as suggested above by EBITDA growth) but also by a considerable reduction in net financial expenses, from USD (78M) to USD (2M).

Source: Infront Analytics data

A metric that I consider particularly important is ROCE, or Return on Capital Employed, defined as NOPLAT divided by invested capital, because it fundamentally indicates if a company is creating value for its shareholders. If a company's ROCE is higher than its cost of capital, it indicates value creation. I like searching for companies with high levels of ROCE because 1) they generally outperform lower ROCE companies in terms of total shareholder return created; 2) the more their ROCE is over their cost of capital, the more borrowed time they have in difficult times. As far as Hikma is concerned, we find that the Group has a long history of reaching high levels of ROCE (2017 was an abnormal year because of unusual depreciation and amortization expenses). Hikma's cost of capital currently stands at 5.7% per my calculations, compared to a ROCE of 16% in 2019, suggesting that the company is creating considerable value. Furthermore, in 2018 and 2019, Hikma achieved higher levels of ROCE than its peers' 3rd quartile, suggesting strong outperformance over the rest of the generic industry by far.

Source: Infront Analytics data

Then, we analyze how Hikma's EBITDA margin stands out against peers. The Group enjoys high margins: in the last five years, the Group has done better than the median three times, and better than the 3rd quartile two times. In 2019, Hikma's EBITDA margin stood at 26.33% whereas 75% of the company's peers had an EBITDA margin lower than or equal to 24.16%. In addition, Hikma's 2019 EBITDA margin was at its four-years high, a sign that the company's growth and margins have really been accelerating.

Source: Infront Analytics data

Hikma also enjoys high net income margin: it stood at a remarkable 22% last fiscal year, way higher than peers as Hikma had the highest net margin of all generic manufacturers presented below. Hikma also had a higher net margin than 75% of peers in 2018 and 2015. 2019 was by far the highest net margin in the company's history. 2017 was exceptionally negative for the same reason mentioned above in the paragraph on ROCE (unusual finance expenses). Also worth mentioning are the weak/declining net margins of Hikma's direct competitors such as Mylan, Teva, Endo or Sun Pharma.

Source: Infront Analytics data

A very low leverage of 0.38x in 2019, giving the company room for searching external growth opportunities, is another attractive characteristic of Hikma. The company's leverage has indeed decreased by 75% in four years. The company's leverage rose sharply in 2016 due to the acquisition of Roxane Laboratories. In 2019, 50% of the company's peers had a leverage higher than or equal to 1.13x, that is to say a leverage three times higher than Hikma, a sign that the strong fundamentals shown above have not come at the expense of financial stability. Mylan, Teva and Endo, especially, have unsustainable levels of indebtedness contrary to Hikma.

Source: Infront analytics data

At December 2019, Hikma had total financial debt of USD 685M, including USD 569M short-term and USD 116M long-term. Within short-term debt, there are USD 509M, the current portion of a long-term Eurobond, that had to be repaid in April 2020. But in the 2019 annual report, the Group said it was exploring refinancing options for this bond. Furthermore, the Group had a cash balance of USD 443M at the end of 2019 and an unutilized revolving credit facility of USD 1,000M, which the Group said it could be used to repay the bond if necessary. Therefore, and with regard to the Group's low leverage mentioned above, Hikma's financial position is very solid.

Source: Hikma's preliminary 2019 results press release

The financial position is all the more solid that the Group is strongly free cash flow generative. Per my calculations, the Group generated USD 277M, USD 364M, and USD 278M, respectively, in 2017, 2018 and 2019. That implies an FCF conversion ratio (Core FCF/Core revenues) of 14%, 17.5%, and 12.6%, respectively for 2017, 2018 and 2019. Core FCF is defined as Core EBIT less operating taxes on EBIT, Plus Core D&A, Plus Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets, Less CAPEX, Plus Decrease/(Increase) in operating working capital. "Core results" are provided by the company (in addition to "reported results") in all its financial reports. Core results eliminate exceptional items and therefore do not exactly correspond to reported results. When analyzing and valuing Hikma, core results should be used to reflect the underlying performance of the group. Using reported figures would, positively or negatively, distort the company's financials.

Valuation

I will provide a DCF valuation as well as a multiple-based valuation to see whether this high quality business represents, in my opinion, a good investment opportunity or not at current levels.

Let's begin first with the DCF valuation. My estimates for the period FY 2020 - FY 2024 are as follows:

Core sales growth of 3.7%, 5.2% and 6.2% for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively, based on FACTSET consensus estimates;

Core sales growth of 4.5% and 3.5% for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, respectively, based on my own assumptions;

Core sales growth of 2.0% for the terminal year;

Core cost of sales as a percentage of core sales, for the period FY 2020 - FY 2024, as follows:

Core cost of sales, % FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 Terminal Year BEAR CASE -48.5% -49.0% -49.5% -50.0% -50.5% -51.0% BASE CASE -48.0% -48.0% -48.0% -48.0% -48.0% -48.0% BULL CASE -47.5% -47.0% -46.5% -46.0% -45.5% -45.0%

Core selling expenses as a percentage of core sales, for the period FY 2020 - FY 2024, as follows:

Selling Expenses, % FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 Terminal Year BEAR CASE -20.5% -21.0% -21.5% -22.0% -22.5% -23.0% BASE CASE -20.0% -20.0% -20.0% -20.0% -20.0% -20.0% BULL CASE -19.5% -19.0% -18.5% -18.0% -17.5% -17.0%

Core R&D expenses as a percentage of core sales of (6.0%) for the period FY 2020 - Terminal year. This spend was (5.9%), (5.7%) and (5.7%), respectively, in FY 2017, FY 2018 and FY 2019;

Core other net operating expenses of (2.5%) for the period FY 2020 - Terminal year. This expense was (2.4%), (2.7%) and (2.6%), respectively, in FY 2017, FY 2018 and FY 2019;

Core D&A of (4.5%) for the period FY 2020 - Terminal year. This expense was (4.2%), (4.3%) and (3.9%), respectively, in FY 2017, FY 2018 and FY 2019;

Core net financial expenses of (USD 35M) for the period FY 2020 - Terminal Year. This expense was (USD 58M), (USD 52M) and (USD 43M), respectively, in FY 2017, FY 2018 and FY 2019;

A core income tax rate of (21.5%) for the period FY 2020 - Terminal Year. It was the company's effective tax rate in FY 2019 and the U.K. corporate tax rate is currently (21.0%).

Basic shares outstanding of 242.5M for the period FY 2020 - Terminal Year, which is the current number of basic shares outstanding.

To project the unlevered Free Cash Flow, I also used the following assumptions:

Purchase of intangible assets as a percentage of core sales of (3.5%) for the period FY 2020 - Terminal Year. This is conservative as these expenses were (2.3%), (1.5%) and (3.0%), respectively, in FY 2017, FY 2018 and FY 2019. This is critical to take into account these expenses for a company such as Hikma as acquiring licenses is an essential component of the company's strategy. Not taking them into account would overvalue the company;

CAPEX as a percentage of core sales of (5.5%) for the period FY 2020 - Terminal Year. This expense was (5.5%), (5.2%) and (5.4%), respectively, in FY 2017, FY 2018 and FY 2019;

Operating working capital as a percentage of core sales of 39.4% for the period FY 2020 - Terminal Year, based on an average of the last three years. This is conservative as OWC was at 36.9% of core sales in FY 2019, generating a USD 85M increase in OWC in 2020 and lowering FCF of the same amount;

Under these assumptions here are the projected income statement and FCF calculations in BEAR CASE, BASE CASE and BULL CASE scenarios (these scenarios depend on the core cost of sales and core selling expenses detailed above).

Bear Case:

Source: Author's work, based on consensus estimates and own assumptions

Base Case:

Source: Author's work, based on consensus estimates and own assumptions

Bull Case:

Source: Author's work, based on consensus estimates and own assumptions

Having calculated unlevered FCF for the projected period, we need to discount them at the WACC, which stands at 5.7% per my calculation (see capture below). This will correspond to the "mid" discount rate in the DCF valuation. I added -1%/+1% to this figure to get a range of three discount rates. Therefore, 4.7% is the "high" outcome, 5.7% is the "mid" outcome and 6.7% is the "low" outcome (the lower the WACC the higher the discounted cash flows, and vice versa).

Levered Beta 1-Year 2-Year 3-Year 4-Year 5-Year Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc 0.41 0.51 0.61 0.68 0.66

Source: Infront Analytics data

Some precisions for the WACC calculation below: the local risk free rates are the 10-year treasury bond yield in each of the company's sales region (for MENA, I used Saudi Arabia's 10-year bond's coupon of 3.25%, issued in April 2020, as a proxy). The levered beta is the average of the five periodic levered beta above. I add a size premium of 0.9%, based on Ibbotson's methodology. Net debt / EV used is the median of peers' net debt / EV. Local sales weight is based on FY 2019 sales breakdown.

Source: Author's work, based on different data

Finally, we discount the unlevered FCF at the WACC. There are 9 different outcomes (because of three WACC figures and three different cases). Hikma's enterprise value based on my DCF is as follows:

DCF - Valuation Summary Enterp. Value, USD K Low (WACC=6.7%) Mid (WACC=5.7%) High (WACC=4.7%) DCF Bear case 4,818,117 6,085,947 8,299,461 DCF Base case 7,186,541 9,154,336 12,593,785 DCF Bull case 9,554,965 12,222,725 16,888,108

Hikma's net debt was USD 231M at 12/31/2019. Therefore, Hikma's equity value based on my DCF is as follows:

Equity Value, USD K Low (WACC=6.7%) Mid (WACC=5.7%) High (WACC=4.7%) DCF Bear case 4,587,117 5,854,947 8,068,461 DCF Base case 6,955,541 8,923,336 12,362,785 DCF Bull case 9,323,965 11,991,725 16,657,108

With 242.5M shares outstanding and a USD/GBP exchange rate of 0.7895 at last check, the fair value per Hikma London-listed share, based on my DCF, is as follows:

Fair value / share, GBP Low (WACC=6.7%) Mid (WACC=5.7%) High (WACC=4.7%) DCF Bear case 14.9 19.1 26.3 DCF Base case 22.6 29.1 40.2 DCF Bull case 30.4 39.0 54.2

The average fair value per share of these six DCF outcomes is GBP 30.60 and the central scenario (DCF base case with the mid WACC) gives a fair value per share of GBP 29.10, close to the average. At the stock's last closing price of GBP 23.30, the central DCF scenario suggests an upside potential of 25%.

Now, let's see if a valuation based on listed peers' multiples gives similar outcomes.

The multiples used for this valuation are EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E, each of them on three bases: NTM, 2020e and 2021e. For each multiple, I calculate a low, a mid and a high outcome. The "low" outcome is obtained with a valuation based on the peers 1st quartile multiple (the multiple at or under which 25% of Hikma's peers are valued), the "mid" outcome with a valuation based on the peers median (the multiple at or under which 50% of Hikma's peers are valued) and the "high" outcome with a valuation based on the peers 3rd quartile multiple (the multiple at or under which 75% of Hikma's peers are valued). The forecast multiples are as follows.

Source: Infront Analytics data

The multiples above are applied on FactSet consensus estimates, which I explicitise below.

In USD millions, except per share data NTM 2020(e) 2021(e) EBITDA 655 643 674 EBIT 551 532 577 EPS 1.66 1.60 1.74

Source: Infront Analytics, data retrieved from FACTSET

Using the multiples (1st quartile, median and 3rd quartile) as well as the FactSet consensus estimates above, we obtain the following fair values (P/E is not added yet as the values below are enterprise values):

Listed Peers' Multiples - Valuation Summary Enterprise value, $ K Low (1st quartile) Mid (median) High (3rd quartile) EV/EBITDA NTM 4,155,975 5,878,625 8,627,988 EV/EBITDA 2020(e) 4,087,873 5,796,645 9,085,590 EV/EBITDA 2021(e) 4,261,365 5,543,650 7,685,285 EV/EBIT NTM 4,570,545 5,810,295 10,057,128 EV/EBIT 2020(e) 4,543,280 5,593,980 11,633,510 EV/EBIT 2021(e) 4,603,018 6,061,385 7,811,138

With a net debt of USD 231M, 242.5M shares outstanding and USD/GBP = 0.7895, we obtain the following fair value per share:

Equity value / share, GBP Low (1st quartile) Mid (median) High (3rd quartile) EV/EBITDA NTM 12,8 18,4 27,3 EV/EBITDA 2020(e) 12,6 18,1 28,8 EV/EBITDA 2021(e) 13,1 17,3 24,3 EV/EBIT NTM 14,1 18,2 32,0 EV/EBIT 2020(e) 14,0 17,5 37,1 EV/EBIT 2021(e) 14,2 19,0 24,7 P/E NTM 9,5 17,2 29,9 P/E 2020(e) 9,8 16,7 31,9 P/E 2021(e) 9,1 17,4 24,9

Source: Author's calculations, based on Infront Analytics data retrieved from FACTSET

These are wide fair value ranges, so we need to determine which multiples are appropriate for Hikma. As seen previously, there were "two periods" for this company: 2015-2017, during which the company had lower growth and lower margins than most peers, and 2018-2019, during which the company had higher growth and higher margins than most peers. The 2018-2019 period shall be considered as normative given that the company clearly seems to have entered a new era of higher growth and margins expansion thanks to strong local market shares in niche markets, high-quality medicines, the contribution of branded generics and a rich pipeline. In 2019, Hikma clearly had higher sales growth, EBITDA growth and net income growth, as well as higher EBITDA margin, net margin and ROCE, than 75% of peers. On top of that, the company has a leverage lower than more than 50% of peers. That's why the company definitely deserves to be valued at a premium to peers, that is to say, valued between the peers' median and 3rd quartile multiples. An appropriate listed peers' multiple valuation of the company would therefore be:

In a conservative scenario, the average of all values in the "mid" and "high" columns above. That gives us a fair value of GBP 23.40, just 0.5% above the last closing price.

In a more bullish scenario, the average of all values in the "high" column only. That gives us a fair value of GBP 29.00, suggesting an upside potential of 24.5%.

In my opinion, the bullish scenario is most appropriate given that Hikma did better than the peers' 3rd quartile on almost all growth and profitability metrics in 2019. It would therefore be logical that the company be valued at 3rd quartile multiples also. Plus, my central DCF scenario also suggests an upside potential of 25%, clearly supporting the valuation based on the peers' 3rd quartile multiple.

Finally, a last valuation method I often have a look at is the historical multiple approach, although this is generally not my primary one as it fails to capture present and future developments in a company's outlook.

Source: Infront Analytics data

The 1st quartile historical multiple indicates at or under which multiple Hikma has traded, 25% of the time, in its forward fiscal year. Same reasoning goes for the historical median and 3rd quartile multiples.

Based on the multiples above, using the same FactSet 2020(e) estimates mentioned above, as well as the same net debt, share count and exchange rate, the company would be valued as follows under each quartile:

Equity value/share, GBP Low (historical 1st quartile multiple) Mid (historical median multiple) High (historical 3rd quartile multiple) EV/EBITDA 2020(e) - 6Y 22,9 23,2 26,7 EV/EBIT 2020(e) - 6Y 25,3 26,9 28,0 P/E 2020(e) - 6Y 23,7 27,8 34,0

The average of these values indicates a fair value of GBP 26.50, clearly at the middle between the central DCF valuation (GBP 29.10) and the (conservative) valuation based on the average of the listed peers' median and 3rd quartile multiples (GBP 23.40). This valuation is lower than the valuation based on the listed peers' 3rd quartile multiples (GBP 29.00).

To conclude, the following table provides summarizes the equity value per share (in GBP) obtained under each valuation method (numbers in bold in the last column just serve to refer to a scenario more easily):

Equity value / share, GBP Low Mid High n° DCF Bear case 14.9 19.1 26.3 1. DCF Base case 22.6 29.1 40.2 2. DCF Bull case 30.4 39.0 54.2 3. EV/EBITDA NTM 12.8 18.4 27.3 4. EV/EBITDA 2020(e) 12.6 18.1 28.8 5. EV/EBITDA 2021(e) 13.1 17.3 24.3 6. EV/EBIT NTM 14.1 18.2 32.0 7. EV/EBIT 2020(e) 14.0 17.5 37.1 8. EV/EBIT 2021(e) 14.2 19.0 24.7 9. EV/EBITDA 2020(e) - 6Y historical 22.9 23.2 26.7 10. EV/EBIT 2020(e) - 6Y historical 25.3 26.9 28.0 11. P/E NTM 9.5 17.2 29.9 12. P/E 2020(e) 9.8 16.7 31.9 13. P/E 2021(e) 9.1 17.4 24.9 14. P/E 2020(e) - 6Y historical 23.7 27.8 34.0 15.

Based on this table:

The average value of all these fair values is GBP 23.20.

The average value of all these fair values, except the fair values in the "low" column for the valuations based on listed peers (n° 4-5-6-7-8-9-12-13-14) is GBP 26.00.

The average value of all fair values, except the fair values in the "low" and "mid" columns for the valuations based on listed peers (n° 4-5-6-7-8-9-12-13-14) is GBP 28.70.

My conclusion is that only the last two average values are appropriate. As mentioned above, it would be inappropriate to consider 1st quartile peers' multiples as Hikma definitely deserves to trade between the listed peers' median and 3rd quartile multiples. An aggressive investor would even only consider the last average value (GBP 28.70), but I prefer to be conservative and take into account the - currently unrealistic - possibility that Hikma might fail to maintain its "best in class" status and revert to median multiples.

An average of the last two average values gives us a target price of GBP 27.35, or an upside potential of 17.4% from the share price of GBP 23.30 at time of writing.

I provide below a football field graph providing my average price target and a wider fair value range, although GBP 20.00 would really be a floor that the company is unlikely to fall to.

Source: Author's work

My conclusion is that under GBP 23.00 the stock is a solid investment opportunity (risk/reward skewed to the upside), and at GBP 20.00 or under, an absolute bargain. I would be a buyer around GBP 22.00 to have a better margin of safety and more upside potential.

Management and Shareholding

Another good point with this company: this is a family business from the start. The company was founded by Samih Darwazah, who precedently worked 12 years for Eli Lilly. Samih Darwazah served as CEO of Hikma from 1978 to 2007, date at which his son, Said Darwazah, succeeded him as CEO. Since 2014, Said Darwazah is the Executive Chairman of the company and in 2018, he left the role of CEO to Sigurdur Oli Olafsson, an Icelandic businessperson. Mr Olafsson knows quite well the pharmaceutical industry as he worked among others at Pfizer (principal), Allergan (director), Actavis (many roles, including CEO) and Teva Pharmaceutical (CEO of global generic medicines).

What is often positive with family business, and Hikma is no different, is that the founders not only participate in the decision making but also have a sizable share of the company's equity. Indeed, Darhold Limited, an investment vehicle linked to the Darwazah family, is the main shareholder of Hikma, with 24.8% of the company's equity. It is a separate entity not involved in the decision making but it is a related party as three Hikma board directors, along with the Darwazah family, constitute the majority of directors and shareholders of Darhold. The fact that the founding family almost has 25% of the equity ensures it has "skin in the game" and that its interests are perfectly aligned with those of other shareholders.

Risks

A negatively evolving generic market. The company is indeed engaged in a very competitive industry, notwithstanding the competition from non-generic manufacturers who try to copy their business model by limiting innovation research and reducing prices (not very successfully). Right now, the company seems quite immune to pressure on price thanks to the contribution of its branded generics segment and stabilization in price erosion in the other two segments. Nevertheless, it will be important to scrutinize the continuing ability of the company to manage this issue in the years ahead. The Vascepa litigation with Amarin. In the unlikely case that Hikma decided to market "at-risk" its Vascepa generic before the appeal decision, the company could be at risk of treble damages if Amarin won the appeal. As discussed previously, the company is in my opinion unlikely to risk losing money just to gain a short and unsure advance on other generics makers. Brexit. This is a risk that concerns most British companies facing international exposure. In the case of a disorderly, "cliff-edge" Brexit, supply chains may be disrupted, leading to potentially higher costs and weaker margins for Hikma. Nevertheless, not only do I think that the E.U. and the U.K. will come to a trade agreement (there are too many economics interests at stake), but I think that the pharmaceutical industry is one of the least at risk of not being included in a specific agreement to ensure drugs access. Do you really imagine people in Europe being unable to have access to their usual medicines? Come on. By the way, Europe accounts for less than 15% of the Group's sales, and even less when excluding the U.K. where the Group would be highly likely to not face any challenge in doing business.

Analysts' Recommendations

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, six have a strong buy rating; one, a moderate buy rating; four, a hold rating; two, a moderate sell rating; and one, a strong sell rating. The median price target is GBP 23.14.

Conclusion

Hikma is a high-quality generic company with best-in-class growth and margins, which the market seems to be under-appreciating both in terms of listed peers and historical multiples. This is a multiple expansion investment as Hikma should be valued closer to or even higher than the top 25% multiple due to its fundamentals, which stem from the company's strong presence in niche markets preventing it from facing price erosion, high quality medicines at an affordable price, successfully integrated M&A deals, a focus on continuing R&D costs to develop tomorrow's sales and a well-aligned family-originated management. We note that Hikma's very low leverage is another positive element as it could lead the company to resume its acquisition practice (preferably "bolt-on" deals). The company may benefit from the current COVID-19 pandemic due to higher demand for its injectables products. It is also a defensive and acyclic stock, with enticing long-term trends in terms of healthcare needs and political environment. Another potential catalyst would be the company winning the Vascepa litigation appeal at the end of 2020 or in 2021. Overall, the risk/reward would be skewed to the upside under GBP 23.00. I have a price target of GBP 27.30 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 17% and would be a buyer of the stock around GBP 22.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HKMPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.