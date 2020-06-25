Growth of 45% is nothing to balk at, but it's far lower than the 100% FY15 or the 72% FY17, declining an average 17.2% per year since IPO.

The Bubble

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) is undoubtedly in a bubble, a massive one that far exceeds a good number of those from the dot-com era. Since my last article, Shopify's Road To $200, the stock has risen an incredible 22.3% and added more than $100 to its share price. What makes this so incredible is that it was published just over a week ago and there's been no fundamental news during that time. They have been fairly consistently adding many times their FY19 revenue to their market cap, on a daily basis, since. With this article I hope to provide some context on just how unprecedented a bubble this is.

Shopify Vs. FAANG

While these are all very different companies and in very different situations, it's not uncommon for bulls to suggest Shopify belongs in FAANG and I've lost count how many times I've been told it's the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). My last article got into more detail about why this isn't the case, namely that Shopify isn't even a retailer to start with, but it's pretty widely acknowledged that FAANG has some of the best growth and returns in the market. So, with that said, let's look at a few different metrics.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

It's fairly clear that Shopify is on another planet in terms of valuation, and also that it hardly seems justified. They're currently second place in terms of long-term projected EPS growth, still 1.83% behind Amazon while being 12.8x more expensive. You want the lowest number possible for EV/EBITDA and Shopify is completely off the charts, 40x higher than Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in second place. Looking at P/S not a single FAANG stock has ever been anywhere near the level of Shopify. Amazon came the closest at 43x, but this was during the dot-com bubble and quite literally only lasted a single day. Between IPO and the bubble bursting, that was the only day they reached 40x P/S or higher. Apple, even in 2008 with the massive hype surrounding the initial release of the iPhone, never even reached 6x, roughly 10% of what Shopify is today.

Amazon's Dot-Com Bubble

Amazon is just about the best imaginable company to benefit from the dot-com bubble. Not only did they have a website with lots of traffic (clicks drove value more than earnings) but they were going to take over retail! The euphoria during this period in general cannot be overstated, and Amazon had a far better story than most to benefit from the said euphoria. Even with all that, and during the most well-known tech bubble in history, one in which we can all universally agree was a bubble, Amazon still only managed to break 40x sales for a single day while Shopify has been comfortably sitting above 60x. Now let's take a look at revenue growth for Amazon from IPO in '97 to after the bubble had burst in '01, as compared to Shopify's growth since IPO below it.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As you can see here, Amazon was growing more than 26x the rate of Shopify in their respective 5 years after IPO. Despite this significantly better growth and during one of the most well-known tech bubbles in modern history, Amazon still only managed to reach 70% of the sales multiple given to Shopify. Within one year of the bubble bursting, the P/S fell below 1x and has remained between ~2x and ~5x for the two decades since. Below you can see both Amazon and Shopify P/S since IPO, their respective bubbles are very easy to spot.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Declining Growth

While Shopify continues to have a phenomenal growth rate of ~45%, it's significantly lower than the ~100% rate they had in FY15 or the ~70% they had in FY17. Growth has been declining fairly consistently by an average of 17.2% per year, and guidance had initially called for an even larger drop in revenue growth this year before they pulled it in 20Q1. Guidance was initially $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion, which represents a ~36% increase YoY or ~23% lower than the 46.8% growth FY19.

Increasing Losses

Similar to their declining growth numbers, losses have been increasing at a fairly consistent rate since IPO. Unfortunately, the losses are increasing significantly faster than growth is declining or revenue is growing, averaging 66% per year.

Projections

In my last article, sourced earlier, I extrapolated Shopify's projected revenue out to FY25. The first extrapolation was based on their 17.2% decline in growth, the second one was a "bullish" extrapolation which lowered the decline all the way to 10%. The last one is exclusive to this article and assumes a CAGR of 35% indefinitely, which is of course completely unsustainable and far better than their historical results.

Historical (-17.7% YoY) Revenue Sales Growth FY19 $1.57 billion 46.80% FY20 $2.18 billion 38.75% FY21 $2.88 billion 32.08% FY22 $3.65 billion 26.56% FY23 $4.42 billion 21.04% FY24 $5.10 billion 15.52% FY25 $5.61 billion 10.00%

Bullish (-10% YoY) Revenue Sales Growth FY19 $1.57 billion 46.80% FY20 $2.23 billion 42.12% FY21 $3.07 billion 37.91% FY22 $4.12 billion 34.12% FY23 $5.38 billion 30.71% FY24 $6.87 billion 27.64% FY25 $8.58 billion 24.88%

Perfection (35% Constant) Revenue Sales Growth FY19 $1.57 billion 35.0% FY20 $2.12 billion 35.0% FY21 $2.86 billion 35.0% FY22 $3.86 billion 35.0% FY23 $5.21 billion 35.0% FY24 $7.03 billion 35.0% FY25 $9.49 billion 35.0%

The final extrapolation, using a 35% constant growth rate indefinitely, will still only achieve $9.49 billion by FY25. Assuming both outstanding shares and share price remain the same by FY25 it would still be trading at 11.3x sales by then. This is still 15% higher than Netflix, the most expensive FAANG stock by sales today. Taking it even further, an indefinite 35% CAGR would not achieve the first $100 billion until FY34, finally putting it at ~1x sales after more than 14 years.

Of course, this extrapolation is extraordinarily unlikely as it would require them to not only end their consistently declining growth but then maintain that growth rate for another five years out. Given that guidance had already called for a 23% decline in growth FY20, down to 36%, more than their 17.2% historical average, it's incredibly unrealistic and overly optimistic to expect them to maintain a long-term growth rate of 35%.

Shopify's Week

As previously mentioned, Shopify has flown off the charts in just the last week, adding roughly 13x more to their market cap than their entire FY19 revenue. What's stranger is that there wasn't any fundamentally meaningful news to support it. So what were the catalysts that led to this bubble growing even larger?

Monday, Piper Sandler lifted Shopify to "overweight", suggesting revenue was poised to quadruple to $12 billion by 2025. To remind you, it added nearly double that 2025 revenue projection to its market cap just five days later.

Thursday, RBC raised their price target to $1,000, hilariously (and in my view unethically) suggesting a company with $1.58 billion FY19 revenue is worth $120 billion, more than 75 years of trailing sales.

Friday showed a collaboration with BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to develop a contact tracing app for Canada. Of course, it was really developed by the government with input from Shopify and a security audit by BlackBerry. In any case, as of writing this, they've added several billion to their market cap today alone.

Does any of this news justify adding ~13x FY19 revenue to their market cap in just a week? On a near daily basis Shopify is adding 1-2x FY19 revenue almost without exception. Of course, to be fair, they are in such a bubble at this point that a minute ~1.5% move represents more than their FY19 revenue.

Conclusion

Shopify is beyond a hyper bubble, there are few other stocks that have ever reached anywhere near it, including anything in FAANG. Any long-term holders should be very cautious at these prices, it will very likely drop between 50% and 80% within the next six months just as Amazon did after the dot-com bubble burst. They are trading at more than 60 years of trailing revenue, have only seen one (barely) profitable quarter, growth declining and losses increasing since IPO. On Friday alone, in a single day, they added more to their market capitalization than they generated in total revenue in FY19. In the last week alone they've added ~13x their FY19 revenue, more than $20 billion in value added with $1.58 billion in revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.