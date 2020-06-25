Will be more attractive below BRL8.00 per share and when management gets in better touch with customer preferences.

Executive Summary

While Ambev’s (ABEV) valuation appears cheap, its largest markets will have difficult economic times over the next few years, causing the overall market growth to slow. In addition to slowing market growth, the company is losing share in its largest markets with smaller players and craft beers more in touch with the pulse of the consumer. The market share losses point to Ambev losing at its essential business of marketing a commodity product. It is a massive organization. Massive organizations come with bureaucracies and vested interests, which are often difficult to change. Vested interests creating organizational inertia means it may be a long time before Ambev can adapt to consumer preference and out-market its smaller peers.

Foreign exchange movements, rising raw material costs, and increasing operating expenses are weighing heavily on the company’s profitability. Until these trends show signs of slowing, Ambev will have to get much cheaper before it is attractive. The current base-case 2025 fair value per share is BRL16.06, or 14% above the current share price. For a 15% annualized return under the base case, the share price would have to fall below BRL8.00 per share.

Key Stats

Key Trends

Market share losses

Local currency (revenue) depreciation relative to USD (raw materials)

Opex/sales inflation as market share losses putting it on the wrong side of operating leverage

Company Description

Companhia de Bebidas das Americas, Ambev is the successor of Brazil’s two oldest brewers, Companhia Cervejaria Brahma (Brahma) and Companhia Antarctica Paulista Indústria Brasileira de Bebidas e Conexos (Antarctica). Antarctica was founded in 1885, while Brahma was founded in 1888 as Villiger & Cia. Ambev’s main business is beer. Its brands include Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Labatt, and Presidente, among others.

The company also offers carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) drinks. In addition to proprietary brands, it has the exclusive rights to produce, sell, and distribute Pepsi (PEP) products in Brazil. The relationship with PepsiCo dates back to 1997. The current agreement runs until December 31, 2027.

In addition to Brazil, Ambev has expanded throughout the Americas via acquisition. Currently, Ambev operates in 18 countries. By revenue contribution, Brazil is the largest market, generating 54.6% of 2019 revenue. In 2019, beer was 84.6% of Brazilian sales and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for the remaining sales. The company’s businesses in Latin America South (LAS), Canada, and Central America and Caribbean (CAC) produced 19.1%, 13.5%, and 12.8% of 2019 revenue.

In 2019, Ambev produced 163 million hectoliters of beer, making it the third-largest beer producer in the world behind AB InBev (BUD) and Heineken (HEINY). In an industry with economies of scale in procurement, marketing, and distribution, Ambev’s size is a big cost advantage over smaller peers. Given marketing and distribution advantage are predominantly local, the market share within a particular country/region is important. Due to proximity and cultural similarities in the market in which Ambev operates, it can take better advantage of its scale than a producer with more geographically and culturally diverse operations can. In an industry with economies of scale, scale is the most important strategic variable, and it is the primary driver of profitability. Companies with more scale will be more profitable.

COVID-19 Impact

Before discussing Ambev’s competitive position in each of its markets, the elephant in the room is COVID-19 and its impact. In more mature markets where off-trade makes up a larger percentage of the market, consumers stocked up and the company saw an increase in volumes. In markets, where on-trade is more important, government restrictions on the movement of people impacted volumes. In its Q1 2020 conference call, management stated:

“Panama, Dominican Republic, and Bolivia were hit the hardest. Those countries had more severe restrictions on people circulation, adopting on and off-trade opening hours in alcohol sales ban. Brazil suffered quite a bit, given the relevance of the on-trade channel, which was significantly impacted by state and local government measures to contain the spread of the virus. Argentina, Paraguay, and Chile suffered less because our volumes are heavily weighted toward the off-trade channel. Canada volumes benefited in the short term, given the pantry loading. It has been challenging to manage through COVID.”

The slide below from Ambev’s Q1 2020 presentation illustrates the characteristics of each of its markets.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the situation, it is difficult to quantify the impact of the pandemic. Despite short-term weakness from a drop in volumes, given the economies of scale in the industry, larger, profitable and financially healthy companies may be able to gain share, as weaker competition will be impacted by poor financial health. During the valuation process, intrinsic value is discounted by 5% under all scenarios. This essentially assumes 75% of FCF for 2020 is eliminated and then previous trends are resumed.

Brazil Beer (46% of 2019 revenue and 46% of 2019 gross profit)

Brazil is the world's third-largest beer market, behind China and the US. Within Brazil, Ambev is the leader in the Brazilian beer market with a 59.1% market share in 2019, down from 68.2% in 2014. In 2017, Heineken doubled its market share to 17.8% by buying Kirin’s loss-making operations in Brazil for USD1.2 billion. The acquisition rounded out Heineken’s portfolio, allowing it to compete with Ambev in all segments of the market. Since the acquisition, Heineken has increased its market share to 21.7% in 2019. The third-largest player is Cervejaria Petrópolis with a 14.9% market share in 2019, up from a 12.1% market share in 2014. The market share of players outside of the top 3 grew from 1.8% in 2014 to 4.3% in 2019. Craft beer is primarily responsible for the growth of other players. According to Food Navigator, the Brazilian craft beer market is the second most innovative behind the US craft beer market.

Since Heineken acquired Kirin’s Brazilian operations, a combination of economic weakness, aggression by Heineken, and a craft beer boom increased the competitive rivalry within the segment. In Q3 2019, Ambev hiked prices but Heineken did not follow. Both companies also recently announced expansion plans. Heineken is investing 865 million reais to expand a plant. Ambev stated it was investing 2 billion reais to open a new brewery in Northern Brazil and a malting factory in the southeast region. Although, in its Q1 2020 earnings release, Ambev stated current events are forcing it to revise its investments.

Based on Ambev’s market share estimates, over the past five years, the Brazilian beer market increased at a CAGR of 6.5%. Ambev’s decline in market share means its Brazilian beer revenue grew at a slower pace than the market, equal to 3.5% per year, from BRL20.5 billion in 2014 to BRL24.3 billion in 2019. Over the same five-year period, Ambev’s Brazilian beer volume declined by 1.6% per year, from 86.9 million hectoliters in 2014 to 80.3 million hectoliters in 2019. Brazilian beer ASP grew from BRL235 in 2014 to BRL303 in 2019, equal to a 5.2% annual increase. After adjusting for COVID-19 and its negative impact on 2020, Statista believes the Brazilian beer market will grow by 5.0% per year from 2019 to 2023.

Ambev’s market share losses are extremely concerning. Selling beer is about marketing a commodity product. There are different types of beers, but in Brazil, 98% of beer sold is lager. For the vast majority of customers, different lagers do not taste that different, making the selling of beer a marketing exercise. Ambev’s market share losses point to smaller players out-marketing the company. Big companies create big bureaucracies that are difficult to turn, which means it may take some time before Ambev can get its finger on the pulse and serve customers better than its smaller peers.

Until Ambev can grow at the pace of the market, it may still have a difficult time growing its gross profit. While revenue grew at a five-year CAGR of 3.5%, the cost of goods sold increased by 10.2% per year, leading to gross profit declining by 0.1% per year and gross margin declining by 12.2 percentage points, from 69.9% in 2014 to 58.7% in 2019.

The cost of goods sold for beer includes raw materials priced in US dollars. If the Brazilian real depreciates relative to the US dollar, then raw material prices will increase. Ambev hedges 12 months forward, meaning the impact of raw materials price changes and the fluctuation of Brazilian real relative to the US dollar does not impact for 12 months. The raw material prices from 2018 impacted 2019’s cost of goods sold.

From 2013 to 2018, the BRL declined by 11.0% per year relative to the USD. In BRL terms, the company’s basket of raw materials declined at a 3.1% CAGR. From 2014 to 2019, Ambev’s Brazilian beer cost of goods sold per hectoliter increased at a 12.0% CAGR. In 2019, its basket of raw materials declined by 7.3% in BRL terms. In 2014 and 2016, the basket of raw materials declined by 9.0% and 5.4%, respectively. In the following years, Brazilian beer’s cost of goods sold per hectoliter increased by 10.4% and 6.7%. Since 2013, 6.7% is the smallest annual increase in Brazilian beer’s cost of goods sold.

As illustrated by the decline in market share, Brazilian beer consumers are favoring the products of other companies. What’s concerning is not only the decline in market share, but that the other two major players and the other category are all gaining share on Ambev. In an industry where economies of scale are highly correlated with profitability, market share is the most important strategic variable.

The decline in market share and gross margin indicates Ambev has no pricing power and is unable to pass on raw material increases to customers. The company has economies of scale, which allows it to produce its products at a low cost and have a high gross margin, but the market share and gross margin declines are very concerning.

Outside of temporary changes in sentiment due to cheap valuations, Ambev needs to stop the bleeding in the Brazilian beer market (46.2% of 2019 revenue) before the long-run trajectory of the share price improves. In the interim, any massive share price increases outside of short-term sentiment changes will be difficult, particularly with the cost of goods sold growing much faster than sales.

The company’s reported key value drivers for the Brazilian beer market are in the table above. While gross margin has declined by 11.2 percentage points over the last five years, distribution, sales and marketing, and administrative expenses have kept pace with sales, causing Brazilian beer’s operating margin to decline by 10.6 percentage points over the last five years.

Brazil Non-Alcoholic Beverage (NAB) (8% of 2019 revenue and 8% of 2019 gross profit)

In 2019, carbonated soft drinks (CSD) represented 94% of Ambev’s Brazilian NAB volumes. Within Brazil’s CSD market, there are four leading flavors: cola, guarana, orange, and lime. In 2016, Coca-Cola (KO) had 60.6% of the market, followed by Ambev with an 18.8% market share. The remaining competition is mainly smaller regional brands that compete on price.

Ambev’s best-selling product is its guarana drink, Guarana Antarctica, which had a 10.4% market share in 2016. The next largest brand is Pepsi Cola with a 4.8% market share in 2016. The company distributes its products through the same distribution network as it distributes beer.

Over the past five years, the Brazilian NAB sales grew at a 2.5% CAGR, with ASP increasing by 5.4% per year and volume declining by 2.8% per annum. Cost of goods sold increased at a CAGR of 4.3% over the past five years. On a per hectoliter basis, cost of goods sold increased by 7.3% per year. With the cost of goods sold growing at a faster pace than sales, Brazil NAB’s gross profit increased by only 1.0% per year over the past five years. Brazil NAB’s gross margin declined from 57.3% in 2014 to 53.4% in 2019.

Ambev sales growth is unable to keep up with the growth in the cost of goods sold, leading to slower growth in profitability. Similar to the Brazilian beer market, the continued decline in the BRL relative to the USD is hurting the company’s profitability. Revenue from the segment is denominated in BRL, while raw material costs are primarily in USD.

Statista forecasts the Brazilian CSD market to grow by 1.8% per year through 2023. With the market growing at such a slow pace and the BRL continuing to decline, it will be difficult to halt the gross margin decline Ambev is seeing in the segment.

While the gross margin of the Brazil NAB business is not declining as fast as the Brazil beer business’s gross margin, its operating expenses are increasing at a much faster pace relative to its sales. Over the past five years, operating expenses as a percentage of sales have increased 8.8 percentage points leading to an operating margin decline of 12.7 percentage points.

Latin America South (LAS, 19% of 2019 revenue and 20% of 2019 gross profit)

Latin America South (LAS) is Ambev’s second-largest business after Brazil, generating 19% of 2019 revenue and 20% of 2019 gross profit. LAS includes Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Market volumes of countries within LAS are listed in the table below.

In 2019, the Argentinean market was the largest in LAS by a wide margin. The combined volume of the Argentinean beer and CSD markets was 68.7 million hectoliters in 2019. The second-largest market was Bolivia, with combined volume of 14.3 million, 21% of the Argentinean market’s volume. The Chilean beer market was the next largest market with 10.0 million hectoliters of volume in 2019. Paraguay and Uruguay are much smaller markets.

Ambev last listed market share in its 2016 20-F. Its market share for LAS markets is shown below.

Except for Chile, where it is the second-largest player, Ambev is the leader and dominant player in all of its beer markets. The main beer competitor is Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A., a Chilean company listed in Chile and on the NYSE with the ticker CCU. In the LAS CSD markets, it distributes Pepsi products and is the second-largest player in most markets behind Coca-Cola.

Due to beneficial one-offs in 2015, four-year growth rates and averages are analyzed rather than five-year growth rates and averages used to analyze other businesses. During 2015, Ambev was successful with revenue management, it increased premium brands as a share of total products sold, and currency had a positive impact, leading to a 65.9% increase in ASP in BRL terms.

Since 2015, LAS’s sales declined at a CAGR of 2.8%, with volume declining by 2.1% per year and ASP declining by 0.8% per year. With Argentina’s beer market volume increasing by 3.7% per year, Argentinean CSD market’s volume increasing by 2.1% per year, and the Bolivian beer market’s volume growing at a CAGR 1.5% over the past four years, Ambev seems to be losing market share across the board.

Market share loss, combined with gross margin declines, illustrates a lack of pricing power. Similar to Brazil, the company is having difficulty keeping up with the taste of consumers, creating an inability to raise prices to keep up with cost inflation driven primarily by FX moves. In addition to gross margin declines of 1.6% over the past four years, the company’s operating expenses are increasing at a faster pace than ASP, causing operating margin to decline by 5.7% since 2015.

Like Brazil, Ambev needs to stop market share losses to CCU and craft beer, particularly in Argentina, to stand a chance of growing the LAS business. Even if it can stop market share losses, Argentina is about to default on its bonds for the 9th time, and the IMF forecasts a GDP contraction of 5.7% in 2020 before GDP growth of 4.4% in 2021. In addition to GDP contraction, inflation was extremely high at 53.8% in 2019. Foreign exchange trends also need to work in the company’s favor, as raw materials are priced in USD and sales are in local currency. There are significant headwinds in Ambev’s LAS business in the form of market share losses, economic contraction, inflation headwinds, and foreign exchange rates.

Canada (14% of 2019 revenue and 14% of 2019 gross profit)

Ambev’s Canadian operations are through its Labatt operations. The company estimates it is the market leader in Canada. In 2015 estimated, the annual sales volume in the Canadian beer market was 22.2 million hectoliters in 2015, of which Labatt had a 42.4% volume share. In 2019, its market share was 42%, meaning it was able to maintain its market share over the past four years.

Since 2015, sales grew at an 8.8% CAGR, with volume and ASP increasing by 0.1% and 8.6% per year, respectively. Changes in the CADBRL FX rate was the primary driver of ASP increases in BRL terms, as the CADBRL depreciated by 7.0% per year over the past five years. In CAD terms, ASP increased at an average annual rate of 1.7%.

Over the past five years, gross profit grew at an average annual rate of 6.4%, while operating profit grew by 1.5% per year. With gross profit and operating growing at a slower pace than sales, gross margin and operating margin declined. Gross margin declined by 7.3%, while operating margin declined by 10.0%.

The company is maintaining its position in the Canadian market. Unfortunately, like other markets, sales are growing slower than the cost of goods sold, leading to margin compression.

Central America & Caribbean (CAC, 13% of 2019 revenue and 12% of 2019 gross profit)

The Central American region includes Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua, while the Caribbean markets consist of Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Barbados.

The table above illustrates the market volume in each of Ambev’s CAC markets. The Dominican Republic is the largest market, followed by Panama and Guatemala. The remaining markets are relatively small.

CAC is the best-performing business segment. Over the past five years, sales grew at a CAGR of 26.5% per year, with volume growing by 11.9% per year and ASP increasing by 13.1% per year. Volume growth is primarily organic, but in 2016, the company traded its business in Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia for SABMiller’s Panamanian beer business, which is categorized under the CAC business. The inorganic growth is illustrated by the strong volume growth in 2017. ASP increases are a combination of organic growth and favorable currency movements.

Volume growth and ASP growth is accompanied by an expanding gross margin and operating margin. From 2014 to 2019, CAC’s gross margin increased by 3.3 percentage points, while operating leverage allowed it to grow its operating margin by 9.7 percentage points.

Unlike its other business segments, the CAC business is on the right side of economies of scale and operating leverage. It is growing rapidly via both volume and ASP, with gross margin expanding and operating margin expanding at a faster pace than gross margin. The growth is a combination of organic, inorganic, and favorable currency movements.

Shareholder Structure

As of December 31, 2019, AB InBev owned 62% of the shares outstanding and FAHZ owned 10%. The remaining 28% is free float owned by the public. Ambev is listed on the Brazilian Bovespa and has ADRs listed on the NYSE. Both listings have similar liquidity.

Valuation

Ambev is valued under three scenarios using a combination of a discounted cash flow and residual income model. Rather than make COVID-19-specific forecasts, the estimated fair value per share under normal circumstances is discounted by 5%. Under the DCF/RI models, making Ambev’s 2020 free cash flow zero decreases the company’s 2025 fair value per share by 7%. Discounting the fair value per share by 5% assumes Ambev’s 2020 free cash flow falls by 75% before returning to the underlining trend in 2021.

The DCF/RI models have a five-year forecast period before fading to a terminal value in the tenth year. Using the DCF/RI, under all scenarios the discount rate, the tax rate, and invested capital turnover are stable at 10%, 20%, and 3.8 times, respectively. Sales growth and operating margin are dynamic under each scenario.

Over the last four years, Ambev’s sales grew at a CAGR of 3.0%. During that period, the company lost market share in its two biggest business segments, Brazil and LAS. The estimated CAGR or the Brazilian beer market was 6.5%. Statista believes the Brazilian beer market will grow by 5.0% per year from 2019 to 2023. The forecast includes an adjustment for COVID-19. Under the base case, Ambev can continue to grow its sales at 3.0% per year, which is below-market growth, meaning it will continue to lose market share. The 5.0% estimated market growth may be optimistic, with Brazil being one of the countries most impacted by COVID-19. Argentina recently defaulted on its bonds. Both are head for likely recessions in 2020 that may last into 2021. The bear case assumes no growth into perpetuity. The bull case assumes a 6.0% growth rate over the next five years, before falling to 3.0% in the terminal year.

Over the past five years, the company’s operating margin averaged 35.5% but declined from a high of 40.2% in 2015 to 31.1% in 2019, equal to a 227-basis point decline per year. Market share losses, cost inflation, and foreign exchange issues are the key issues driving operating margin compression, and these trends should continue. Under the base case, operating margin compression continues but at a slower pace. Over the next five years, operating margin declines to 25% in 2024, equal to a 100-basis point annual decline. After 2024, operating margin stabilizes. Under the bear case, operating margin contracts by 178 basis points per year until 2024, where it stabilizes at 20% into perpetuity. Under the bull case, Ambev can stabilize its margins at 30% by 2024, just below the 31.1% operating margin in 2019.

The closing price on June 22, 2020 was BRL14.11. Under the base case, there is 14% upside to the 2025 fair value per share of BRL16.06. Under the bear case, there is 32% downside to the 2025 fair value per share of BRL9.54. Under the bull case, there is 58% upside to 2025 fair value per share of BRL22.23.

Key value driver assumptions will change as time progresses and new evidence is taken into account, but with the current assumptions, Ambev will not be attractive until its share price falls below BRL8.00.

Risks

There are economic concerns in Ambev’s largest markets. COVID-19 is hitting Brazil hard. The lockdown and subsequent re-opening will impact demand. Brazil also faces political risks.

Argentina is facing poor economic growth, high inflation, and a debt default. It will have a difficult time economic time over the next few years, which will impact demand for its products. Argentina has suffered recessions, high levels of inflation, currency devaluations, and significant economic decelerations in various periods of its history. During 2016, its GDP contracted by 2.1% and inflation was close to 40%. In 2017, GDP growth was 2.7% and inflation was close to 20%, showing a slight recovery in the economy. However, in 2018, the country once again entered into a recession and its GDP decreased by 2.5% and accumulated inflation reached 47.6%, while in 2019, the Argentine GDP contracted by 2.2% and inflation reached 53.8%.

The company is also facing difficulties with exchange rates. Raw materials are priced in USD and revenues are priced in local currencies. Over the longer term, the Brazilian real has depreciated against the USD, from 2.6575 at the end of 2014 to 4.0195 at the end of 2019. The Argentine peso declined relative to the USD from 8.5505 at the end of 2014 to 59.87 at the end of 2019.

Ambev is facing competitive pressures and losing share to its two largest competitors within its largest market. Before the share price starts to turn, the company needs to stop losing market share.

Operating leverage is inherent in the business model, meaning any decline in revenue will lead to a greater decline in operating profit.

