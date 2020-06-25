Introduction

Our tracking of all fixed-income IPOs continues with the latest preferred stock issued by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL). This is the second security issued by the company, both one of the few to have their dividends bound to the U.S. Treasury rate. How it handles against the background of AEL's previously issued preferred stock or with respect to the sector, we will follow in this article.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 12M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $300M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (NYSE: AEL-B) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.625% before September 1, 2025, and then switches to a dividend equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 6.297%. For reference, the current five-year treasury rate is at the rate of 0.34% translating into a hypothetical post-call date nominal yield at 6.637%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/01/2025. Currently, AEL-B trades quite below its par value at a price of $23.91 and has a 6.93% Current Yield and YTC of 7.77%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. Its target market includes the group of individuals aged 45 to 75 seeking to accumulate tax-deferred savings or create guaranteed lifetime income. The Company distributes through a range of distribution channels, including independent agents, broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors. Its product types include fixed index annuities, annual reset fixed rate annuities, multi-year fixed rate annuities and single premium immediate annuities. Its life insurance products include traditional ordinary and term, universal life and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Source: Reuters.com | American Equity Investment Life Holding

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AEL:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company is paying an annual dividend on its common stock that slightly increases every year, from $0.15 in 2012 to $0.30 in 2019. With a market price of $22.51, the current yield of AEL is at 1.33%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $27.46M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series B preferred stock) of the company are around $43.76M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.98B, AEL takes place as one of the relatively small 'Life Insurers' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of American Equity Investment Life Holding's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, AEL had a total debt of $570M, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company, AEL-A, which totals $400M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of AEL but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,980/(570 + 700) = 1.55 , which shows good coverage of all debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,980/(570 + 700) = , which shows good coverage of all debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy-to-understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 519.05/(38.80 + 43.76) = 6.28 which is excellent, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments. In the following table, we can also see the company's performance with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Marketwatch.com| Company's Income Statement

The AEL Family

Except for the new IPO, AEL has one more outstanding preferred stock: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (AEL.PA):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AEL-A is also rated with a 'BB' rating from S&P and also has a fixed-reset rate nominal yield. It pays a fixed qualified dividend at a rate of 5.95% before December 1, 2024 (its call date), and then switches to a dividend equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 4.322%. Currently, AEL-A trades well below its par value at a price of $21.60 and has a 6.89% Current Yield and a YTC of 9.90%. With its Yield-to-Worst of 6.89%, AEL-A gives almost the same return as the newly issued AEL-B. Still, we must also keep in mind that AEL-A becomes callable 9 months earlier than AEL-B and if it does not get redeemed, it will start paying almost 2% lower allowance to the 5-year treasury rate than the new IPO will pay.

Furthermore, the company has one outstanding corporate bond:

Source: FINRA | AEL4507378

AEL4507378, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB-', matures on 06/15/2027, and with its market price of $106.50 has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.896%. This should be compared to the 7.77% Yield-to-Call of AEL-B, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2020. This results in a yield margin of almost 4% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all preferred stocks in the "Life Insurance" sector (according to Finviz.com) that have a par value of $25, by their Current Yield. It is important to note that, excluding AEL-A and AEL-B, all other preferred stocks bear an investment-grade rating by Standard & Poor's.

Source: Author's database

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-reset or fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BB', 'BB+', or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating.

By % of PAR and Current yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll exclude all callable issues to have a much clearer look over the group:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

The company may redeem the Series B Preferred Stock:

In whole, but not in part, at any time prior to September 1, 2025, within 90 days after the occurrence of a " rating agency event ," at a redemption price equal to $25,500 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (102% of the stated amount of $25,000 per share) ( equivalent to $25.50 per Depositary Share ), plus an amount equal to any declared but unpaid dividends and the portion of the quarterly dividend per share attributable to the then-current dividend period that has not been declared and paid to, but excluding, such redemption date; or

," equal to $25,500 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (102% of the stated amount of $25,000 per share) ( ), plus an amount equal to any declared but unpaid dividends and the portion of the quarterly dividend per share attributable to the then-current dividend period that has not been declared and paid to, but excluding, such redemption date; or In whole, but not in part, at any time prior to September 1, 2025, within 90 days after the occurrence of a "regulatory capital event," at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share), plus an amount equal to any declared but unpaid dividends and the portion of the quarterly dividend per share attributable to the then-current dividend period that has not been declared and paid to, but excluding such redemption date.

Source: 424B2 Filing by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Use of Proceeds

We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering of approximately $290 million after the underwriting discount and estimated expenses. We intend to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include contributions to the capital and surplus of our life insurance subsidiaries and working capital.

Source: 424B2 Filing by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $300M, AEL-B is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company has a good ratio between its market cap and its liabilities and also has a good history of servicing the debt. However, the dividend paid for the common stock can be defined as a symbolic $22M with almost 2x more it needs to pay to the preferred stockholders. The new IPO is the second preferred stock issued by AEL after it issued its Series A preferred stock in November 2019, both paying fixed-reset rate dividends. In terms of yields, AEL-B trades a 4.4% below its par value and has a current yield of 6.93% that is also its Yield-to-Worst, while the company's Series A preferred stock trades at 86% of its par value and has a current yield of 6.89%. The two have almost equal return but it also has to be taken into account that AEL-A has almost a 2% lower allowance to the 5-year treasury rate than the new IPO. As regards to the sector, AEL's issues have the highest YTW of all preferred stocks, but at the cost of being the only that are not-investment grades.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.