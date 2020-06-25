U.S. Vs. The World - Valuations, Cycles, And Catalysts (Video)
US equities have comfortably outperformed the rest of the world over the past decade, the next decade may not be so easy.
On multiple different angles, global ex-US equities are materially cheaper vs. US equities (and vs. their own history, and vs. bonds).
Meanwhile, a couple of catalysts/risks are coming onto the horizon.
Covered in the video is the outlook for US vs. Global ex-US Equities, specifically:
-Valuations: where things sit vs. history
-Valuations: the difference between the US vs. the rest of the world
-Relative price performance: long-term cycles and an overdue turn
-Longer-term capital market assumptions and the implications for forward-looking relative performance in the coming years
-The influence/relationship of relative performance and the US dollar
-Rising risks and possible catalysts for a turning point
