While a few risks remain, the payout ratio should continue improving, and the stock could provide a reliable source of income.

If you asked me pre-COVID-19, what's an optimal allocation between traditional energy stocks and renewable ones, I would probably suggest that both have their merits. Renewable energy is undoubtedly the future, but the dividends that big oil offered at the time could meet the needs of many income-oriented investors. With the plunge of oil, the volatility of the sector was too much for me to handle. Future oil demand should return, but the uncertainty around it is something that I definitely do not like. The deal-breaker for me was Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) slashing its dividend by 2/3. The company that had never cut its dividend since World War 2, eventually did. I had much faith in the company's management and balance sheet and was honestly disappointed. Don't get me wrong. It may have been best for the company's long-term prosperity. It was just the turning point for me to abandon oil once and for all.

In the meantime, I had always been bullish on renewable stocks, and seeing them recover has been great. The chart below illustrates the price returns of Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and NextEra Energy(NEE), which hold some of the world's largest portfolios of renewable assets. Looking to buy into the sector, the questions had then become whether there is still an upside that is worth my investment, despite share prices having undergone the recent rally.

I have been particularly excited about Brookfield Renewable Partners. Backed by Brookfield's top-notch management, both the parent and its subsidiaries have a proven long-term track record of phenomenal returns.

Let's examine the company's future return potential.

Expected future returns

On May 6th, the company reported its Q1 2020 results. For the quarter, funds from operations per unit grew by 5%, from $0.65 to $0.68, thanks to strong asset availability. The company's CEO, Sachin Shah, mentioned that the long-term goal for the company remains the same. That is, to deliver 12-15% total returns, on a per-unit basis, over the long term.

The graph below illustrates the historical Price to FFOs since 2011. The valuation multiple averages around 16.7 over this period. Shares are currently trading at a premium to this average, at around 19 times their underlying FFOs. Considering this, investors should expect slightly reduced returns going forward, if they were to buy today. Let us examine this:

Source: Author, Brookfield IR

Over the past eight years, FFO/share has grown by 5.1%. However, over the past five years, the same figure has increased by 9%. That's exciting, as growth is accelerating.

Source: Author, Brookfield IR

Management expects that achieving 50% renewable generation would create a $5 trillion investment opportunity, in just the 15 countries it currently operates. The reason the company is confident in those estimates is that North America and European governments are committed to achieving such renewable energy generation targets.

Source: Investor Presentation

DPS growth, on the other hand, has seen a CAGR of around 5.8%. We are going to assume a more prudent FFO/share CAGR of about 8%, to be prudent. We also expect DPS to keep growing at a CAGR of around 5.5%, as distributions should be well-covered, and we don't see a reason for a slowdown.

Applying those growth rates, we get the following projections.

Source: Author

Then, the question becomes whether the stock will maintain its current valuation premium, or return to its 8-year average of around 16.7.

Based on our growth estimates, assuming that in 2025 the valuation remains the same, investors are expected to enjoy CAGR returns of around 11.5%. Should the market correct towards the lower, average valuation by then, the CAGR return declines towards 9.3%.

Shares are not considerably overvalued, and BEP's growth is consistently backed by global efforts towards transitioning to green energies. As a result, in both cases, investors are set to get very attractive returns. In both cases, dividends should contribute to around 4.7% of the average annual return, which makes for a steady and reliable source of income as well.

Finally, the reason we believe that our 8% FFO/share growth is prudent is that not only has the company achieved higher rates in the past, but its strategy to achieve double-digit growth is well laid out. The combination of self-development and acquisitions, along with margin expansion, results in higher returns. It is also important to note that hydroelectric energy generates around 80% of the company's total FFOs. Its hydroelectric assets are some of the largest in the world and have doubled in size in the last five years alone. This type of assets also benefits from long useful lives (often over 100 years) and low operating and capital costs, providing BEP with long-lasting, robust cash flows.

Finally, the company benefits from Brookfield's various competitive advantages, which include a global operating presence, a long and successful track record of operating real assets, and a skilled management team.

Liquidity and Risks

Even though BEP's shares have enjoyed a 44% price return over the past year, our relatively prudent estimates reflect considerable future returns going forward. However, let's examine the company's liquidity position and its attached risks, to make sure that its financials are healthy.

The company has a near all-time high, long-term debt position of around $9.6B. However, this should not be an issue, as interest is well-covered, and no significant maturities are to occur before 2025. As of the latest quarter, interest is covered by a comfortable 1.81 times the company's operating cash flow.

Source: Author, GuruFocus

Moreover, current liquidity amounts to over $3B, and the average debt duration is around ten years. FX risks should also be minor, as the company is almost fully hedged. However, around 1/4 of the company's FFO is in Indian rupees, Brazilian reals, and Colombian pesos. Management estimates that a 10% depreciation in the real or peso would result in a 1% hit to annual FFO/share. That's a notable risk to consider. Source: Investor Presentation

In regards to the dividend, its payout ratio has been dropping consistently over the past three years. With FFOs growing faster than distributions, and with our projections that this should continue to be the case, we expect BEP's payout ratio to keep consistently improving going forward.

Source: Author

Investors should be aware that buying at the current price may be subject to below-average returns in the context of management's targets, as shares are trading at a slight historical premium.

Further, supply and demand in the energy market are volatile, and such volatility could have an adverse impact on electricity prices, and to a considerable extent, in the company's cash flows. Considering that BEP's revenues are tied, either directly or indirectly, to the wholesale market price for electricity, the company can hardly do much besides the occasional hedging. As a result, profitability is bound to take a hit.

Finally, approximately 73% of BEP's generation (on a proportionate basis) is contracted over the next five years under long-term, fixed-price contracts with creditworthy counterparties. That figure was at around 90% in 2018 and 2019. If the portion of BEP's cash flows continues to deviate away from such secure contracts, the company's revenues may fluctuate and be less reliable. As a result, management's projections on future returns may differ from the desired results.

Conclusion

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a high-quality company, under excellent management, with a proven track record of market-beating returns. We estimate that even at its current price, expected CAGR returns are close enough to management's targets. Should the valuation multiple be maintained, existing investors should expect double-digit returns in the medium term.

Moreover, renewable energy production has been proven to be way less volatile than traditional energy in the current environment. As a result, investors can feel safer in BEP's 4.42% dividend yield, which is supported by diversified cash flows in a booming sector.

For those hating K-1s, last November 11th, Brookfield announced it would be creating a Canadian C-Corp version of BEP. The stock will trade on both the TSE and NYSE under the new ticker, BEPC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.