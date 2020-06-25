The joint venture agreement in the UK is a solid move as this will create significant synergy benefits which will further enhance the free cash flow.

The company repeated its intention to pay a 0.40 EUR per share dividend over FY 2020, but it's unclear if the company's cash flow will fully cover the dividend.

Introduction

Telefonica (TEF) used to be a dividend darling, and even I acquired a long position several years ago when Telefonica decided to suspend its dividends and use the cash to reduce its high net debt level. About 18 months later, the dividend was reinstated and Telefonica’s share price performed well, but it looks like Telefonica jumped the gun and reinstated the dividend too soon as the company’s debt worries are still around.

Data by YCharts

Q1 was weak

In the first quarter, Telefonica’s revenue decreased by just over 5% to 11.4B EUR (the organic revenue decrease was roughly 1.3%) resulting in a 7.5% lower OIBDA. Telefonica doesn’t seem to be using EBITDA like other companies do, and publishes an Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortization which, looking at the income statement, is the exact same thing as the EBITDA.

Source: quarterly report

The net income attributable to the shareholders of Telefonica was 406M EUR and divided over 5.1B shares, the EPS was roughly 6 cents per share. That’s a substantially decrease compared to Q1 last year when the attributable income was 926M EUR for an EPS of 16 cents per share.

A large part of this difference was caused by a non-recurring capital gain of 189M EUR in Q1 2019, but even if you look at the organic results, the OIBDA decreased by 1.7% due to the lower revenue and slightly lower margin.

I was also a bit surprised to see Telefonica’s interest expenses actually went up by 4% as one would think the low-interest environment would have a positive impact on Telefonica’s cost of debt. Unfortunately Telefonica’s quarterly report doesn’t provide details on how the net finance expense was calculated and if there were perhaps some non-recurring items (like FX fluctuations) that had an impact on the Q1 finance expenses.

I also checked the cash flow statements to figure out the conversion rate of the net income into free cash flow.

Telefonica reported an operating cash flow of 2.26B EUR which indeed is much lower than the 3.66B EUR in Q1 2019, but the discrepancy is largely caused by the tax payment of 173M EUR in Q1 of this year compared to a 676M Eur tax credit last year.

Source: Q1 report

From the 2.26B EUR operating cash flow, we still need to deduct the 557M EUR in lease payments which results in an adjusted operating cash flow of around 1.7B EUR. That’s sufficient to cover the 1.75B EUR in capex, but it also means that in Q1 2020, there was no free cash flow.

The dividend remains questionable

And that could be a problem for investors that are counting on Telefonica’s generous dividend. Just like the past few years, Telefonica has pledged to pay a 0.40 EUR dividend which will be paid in two semi-annual tranches of 20 cents per share.

Source: company presentation

Based on the current share count of 5.19B shares, an annual dividend of 40 cents per share results in a total cash outflow of almost 2.1B EUR, and that’s the main reason why Telefonica has started paying a scrip dividend whereby shareholders can opt to get the dividend in new shares instead of in cash. A good idea as Telefonica doesn’t seem to be generating enough cash flow to be able to handle an all-cash dividend payment, and that very likely is the main reason why Telefonica’s share price is trading at the current levels, indicating a dividend yield exceeding 9%.

Source: transaction presentation

Future cash flows will be boosted by the recently announced joint venture between Telefonica and Virgin Media in the UK. Telefonica expects the joint venture to generate 540M GBP in annual cost savings, while the company will also receive a make-whole payment of 2.5B GBP as additional compensation to form the 50/50 joint venture with the smaller Virgin Media UK group.

Investment thesis

Telefonica’s dividend remains questionable right now as the Q1 results were disappointing. I do agree with the expectations of the UK joint venture which should unlock a lot of synergy advantages but the scrip dividend will very likely remain in place for the next few years as Telefonica should prioritize reducing its net debt over shareholder rewards. There’s no urgent need to go long Telefonica and investors that are looking for a speculative long position could perhaps consider taking advantage of the generous option premiums.

Source: screenshot Interactive Brokers

As you can see above, writing a Put option expiring in December at a strike price of 3.70 EUR (more than 10% below the current share price) yields an option premium of around 0.30 EUR (although it is possible the ex-dividend date of the December dividend occurs before the expiration date).

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.