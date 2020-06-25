The overriding factor to percentages and dollar amounts is whether the retailer is managing to penetrate its target demographic and capture new shoppers and market share.

The impression may be that the home décor retailer lost ground in May. But it is far more likely the company generated more dollars via e-commerce sales in May.

Kirkland's reported e-commerce sales increased 96% for the mid-March to mid-May time frame. With fiscal 2020 first-quarter reporting, it reported e-commerce sales improved 97% in April and 94.8% in May.

Customer loyalty has been a key concern for most retail business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. As physical doors closed, thoughts turned to whether customers would return once they were reopened. As well, retailers wondered if customers, in the meantime, would make purchases online.

Like most retailers, Kirkland's Inc. (KIRK) had these concerns and more. The home décor retailer also faced the seemingly impossible challenge of attracting new customers during the shutdown. So, when Kirkland's reported a near-doubling of e-commerce sales in mid-May, it certainly seemed the retailer could be making progress on both fronts.

But percentage improvements and increases can be misleading. It's the actual dollar amounts that truly matter.

E-Commerce Sales

On May 18th, Kirkland's shared its e-commerce sales since March 19th totaled $23.7 million, a 96% increase. Though the retailer cited a dollar amount and percentage increase, the reference period, unfortunately, was a bit murky. One would assume the comparison is the typical year-over-year one. However, it is possible the comparison could have been a quarter-to-date one. By either measure, the announcement tells a similar tale.

The $23.7 million averages to just over $2.63 million per week for the nearly nine-week period. What investors can determine using the percentage increase is e-commerce sales in the starting period equaled $12.1 million, or an average of $1.34 million per week.

Looking back to the fiscal 2019 first quarter, investors will see e-commerce sales contributed $20.1 million in the thirteen weeks spanning from February 3, 2019 through May 4, 2019. This averages to $1.55 million per week. If the prior year is the reference period, this average is a bit above the $1.34 million average determined for the reference period. Since the first quarter follows the typically successful holiday quarter, it is quite possible e-commerce sales were not spread evenly over the thirteen weeks and waned as the 2019 quarter passed. Thus, it is possible the prior year is the reference period. Supporting this notion, the company did characterize the $20.6 million of online sales generated in the fiscal 2019 second quarter as a “re-acceleration”.

When the retailer reported fiscal 2020 first-quarter results on June 4th for the thirteen weeks from February 2nd through May 2nd, Kirkland's attributed $26.3 million, or 34%, of the $77.25 million in total sales to e-commerce sales. Comparatively, e-commerce sales in the fiscal 2019 first quarter accounted for 15.5% of the $129.65 million in total sales. Year-over-year, total sales slipped 40%. Yet, the weekly average for e-commerce sales in the fiscal 2020 first quarter totaled $2.02 million for a year-over-year improvement of 30.9%.

In its first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call, Kirkland's shared e-commerce sales in April 2020 were 97% greater than those in April 2019. As well, e-commerce sales in May 2020 were 94.8% greater than those in May 2019. These percentages support the theory e-commerce sales turned quite sluggish as the 2019 first quarter progressed if indeed the prior-year quarter is the reference period.

The sales in May will benefit the fiscal 2020 second quarter. As mentioned already, in the fiscal 2019 second quarter, Kirkland's reported e-commerce sales totaling $20.6 million. If sales were spread equally over the quarter, this equates to an average of $1.58 million. Using this assumption, an improvement of 94.8% would equate to $3.09 million per week.

This assumption for May would mean the first 2-1/2 weeks generated $7.72 million of the $23.7 million reported on May 18th. That would leave only $16 million for the six weeks comprising the period from mid-March through April. Assuming the acceleration of online activity did not occur immediately, it is feasible nearly $13 million was generated in e-commerce sales in April, which easily supports a 97% increase over the prior April.

If the reference period was a quarter-to-date comparison, it would mean the first 6-1/2 weeks of the quarter generated $12.1 million, or $1.86 million per week. This is a marked improvement, approximately 20%, over the $1.55 million average per week in the prior-year quarter.

This assumption would mean the remaining period in the quarter generated only $14.2 million. Though the $14.2 million assumption is less than the $16 million derived from the prior-year period theory above, the option would still be possible if there was an almost halt in sales activity in late March. Kirkland's alluded to such in its earnings call:

The e-commerce comp for the quarter was 32.3% with a slow March as consumer demand focused on essential products.

When one considers consumers were stockpiling necessities in late March, the possibility of a quarter-to-date comparison does not seem unrealistic.

Impressions

Initially, a report of improvement in e-commerce sales would seem nothing but encouraging for the retailer. However, the power of perception in percentages when dealing with smaller numbers cannot be overlooked. And I must admit, when dealing with the actual numbers rather than percentages, the feat seemed less impressive.

Kirkland's e-commerce sales increased $6.2 million in the fiscal 2020 first quarter, marking a 30+% improvement over the prior year. Yet, when comparing the retailer's historic growth trend for e-commerce sales, this actually equates to typical improvement. From fiscal 2013, the year-over-year growth in e-commerce sales averages over 30%. It dropped to a low of 20% in 2018 and peaked over 38% in both 2014 and 2017.

As well, Kirkland's e-commerce growth in the prior two quarters had shown dramatic improvement. In the fiscal 2019 third quarter, Kirkland's reported an increase in online traffic, as well as a significant increase in conversion. E-commerce sales totaled $23.5 million in the quarter, 25% greater than the same period in the prior year. In the holiday quarter, e-commerce sales jumped to $34.6 million on an increase in transactions for a 38% increase compared to the prior year.

(Source: Author-created from company data)

Based on trend lines, it is not unrealistic to assume e-commerce sales in the fiscal 2020 first quarter were likely tracking ahead of the fiscal 2019 first quarter. Even a 10% increase would have accounted for an additional $2 million.

When putting this in perspective, it must be recognized that physical locations were closed halfway through the first quarter. And as mentioned already, total sales slipped only 40%. The impact on total sales was obviously dulled by the improvement in e-commerce sales.

Still, digging further into the numbers seems to paint a duller picture. In the prior year's first quarter, in-store sales totaled $109.55 million, for an average of $8.43 million weekly. In the current first quarter, in-store sales for the portion of the quarter before doors were shuttered totaled $50.95 million, which averages $7.84 million per week.

This trend implies in-store sales of approximately $1.12 million daily during the period that doors were open. Thus, an additional $4.2 million ($6.2 million less a 10% increase of $2 million) in e-commerce sales equates to less than 5 days of in-store sales in a 6-1/2 week period. By this metric, it could be argued approximately 8% of customers' purchasing activity shifted from in-store to online for the first quarter.

Yet, There Is Room For Hope

Though these observations could dampen enthusiasm about the first-quarter improvement, the acceleration into the fiscal 2020 second quarter should not be overlooked. And again, percentages do appear to have the potential to mislead. For example, as the retailer reported, April's e-commerce sales increased 97% year over year, while May's e-commerce sales increased only 94.8%. By simply observing the percentages, it would appear Kirkland's lost ground in May.

However, it did appear the starting point in April 2019 was lower than the starting point in May 2019. Though it didn't seem plausible in the discussion above, assuming e-commerce sales were spread equally across the fiscal 2019 first quarter, April's contribution would have equated to approximately $6.6 million. A 97% improvement in 2020 would equate to approximately $13 million. However, using the same assumption of an equal spread for the fiscal 2019 second quarter, May's contribution would have equated to $7 million. This means a 94.8% improvement would equate to over $13.6 million. Even excluding the extra day in May, sales could have improved to $13.2 million.

Thus, even though the percentages appear to represent a fall-off in activity, actual dollars would be signaling further improvement. Plus, if the theory that the fiscal 2019 first quarter saw e-commerce sales wane as the quarter progressed was true, the difference and improvement would only be further exaggerated.

Kirkland's total sales for the fiscal 2019 second quarter totaled $119.9 million. As already mentioned, e-commerce sales contributed $20.6 million. Thus, in-store sales would have equated to $99.3 million, or $7.64 million weekly, over the thirteen weeks. E-commerce sales in the quarter averaged $1.58 million weekly.

If one were to assume both a trending 10% increase and a consistent loyal 8% also shopped online in May, this implies approximately $10.4 million would be generated from typical e-commerce sales plus the shifted sales. Yet, it is possible Kirkland's could have generated e-commerce sales topping $13 million in May. There are plausible explanations for the difference.

First, it is plausible more than 8% of Kirkland's loyal in-store consumer base explored the omnichannel experience in May. Yet, it cannot be ignored the weekly average for in-store sales in the fiscal 2019 second quarter at $7.64 million lags the weekly average for in-store sales in the fiscal 2019 first quarter at $8.43 million. So, the typical seasonal slump, in itself, could negate this thesis. However, with consumers largely confined to their homes, it is beyond reasonable to believe those homes received more attention. The sales improvements at Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) would support such a thesis.

Secondly, it is just as plausible new customers found Kirkland's while shopping online. Since CEO Woody Woodward took the reins in October 2018, the retailer has both hinted and stated outright that it intends to appeal to a new demographic.

We have a loyal customer base that treasures value and expects us to remain on trend and competitively priced. And there is a large untapped base of consumers that are not yet familiar with Kirkland's. We believe we have struck a balanced approach with our merchandising to appeal to all of our customers and fully confident that we have the right plan in place to return Kirkland's to long-term profitability. (emphasis added)

In the first half of 2019, the retailer planned to rely on word-of-mouth marketing to reach new customers.

We're engaging and educating our current customers as to new categories. We feel like they are our best bet for communicating out to the world that they've seen a change in Kirkland's, a better floor set, a better quality improvement. And then we did take a slight portion of our money and drive towards prospecting new customers into the store. (emphasis added)

Just months later, by fiscal 2019 third-quarter reporting in December 2019, the approach had not proven fruitful. The retailer had also completed a study in the quarter defining its target customer. Results validated the word-of-mouth marketing approach would not be sufficient.

We've completed a customer segmentation study to better understand our target customer and we're making customer acquisition a key priority. (emphasis added)

The revelation may well have come just in time. Though Kirkland's was caught off guard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, its focus on customer acquisition, coupled with the retailer's commitment to improving the omnichannel experience, may well be the reason it is experiencing improvements in e-commerce sales. Additionally, Kirkland's validated it is attracting first-timers.

Our online business is being fueled by margin friendly promotions and first-time shoppers. (emphasis added)

Considerations

In the U.S. economy, April 2020 saw a record decline in retail sales. The decline spurred bankruptcy and permanent shuttering of stores by home décor competitors. Even Kirkland's closed 27 stores during its first quarter. It now operates 404 in total, though all stores might not yet be open.

Then, as stores began reopening doors, May retail sales saw a rebound of over 17%.

If it proves true that Kirkland's managed to penetrate its targeted demographic during the shutdown, those new and displaced shoppers may even begin to venture in-store.

A Companion Market

Sales of previously owned homes in May slid to the lowest level since July 2010. While this may seem counter-productive for Kirkland's, it could prove to be quite productive. Those feeling forced to stay put may be more likely to repair, enhance and spruce up their environment.

Furthermore, future indicators in the real estate market point to a rebound. Homeowners sprucing up a house for resale may also be spending in the hopes of catching a prospective buyer's eye.

Anecdotally, I can report there is a flurry of real estate activity in my Midwest geography. Homes are selling in less than 24 hours. One realtor friend reported listing a house and having 11 offers, some above asking price, four hours later. I personally know of one family who put in a bid on a house within 24 hours of it being listed. The bid was contingent on the sale of their home. Less than 12 hours later, the family had interest in their home without it even being listed yet. The prospective buyer had already sold her house and had lost out on 4 bids to purchase over the weekend.

It could easily be argued increased real estate activity should bode well for Kirkland's.

Takeaway

Just days ago, I visited my local Kirkland's brick-and-mortar. My initial impression validated inventory was low. The retailer did report it had delayed or canceled $80 million of orders scheduled for receipt in the second and third quarters. Yet, I saw additional dinnerware and tabletop colors and designs. And I was beyond encouraged to see the retailer's new line of upholstered chairs being tested.

Whether it be a new customer or a Kirkland's loyal, the retailer is now better prepared with “better-quality” curated assortments. The good news is those shoppers needing an extra lamp or clock or artwork or centerpiece will now be exposed to tabletop and dinnerware, rugs, furniture, even upholstered furniture, and bedding.

In the recent Kirkland's “story”, percentages have been misleading. Actual dollar amounts may well tell a different story and may well reflect Kirkland's is capturing market share. Whether these shoppers will remain loyal to the retailer is still to be determined.

Postscript

On June 22nd, Kirkland's shares opened at $2.04. Though the company has only 14 million shares outstanding, the volume on June 22nd topped 15.5 million. On no apparent news, shares shot up 81.4% to as high as $3.70 and closed up 74% at $3.54. On June 23rd, the price adjusted downward 20% and closed at $2.82 on above-average volume of over 4.6 million shares. Still, shares are now trading nearly 40% greater than the previous week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.