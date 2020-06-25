I generally like Lamar Advertising's (LAMR) ability to weather a downturn, considering its exposure to smaller, less densely populated markets. Despite its likely outperformance within the Out-of-Home (OOH) space as the economy reopens, the stock has priced in much of the upside already, moving sharply off its March lows. This comes in spite of the recent dividend cut, although I do expect an eventual normalization as the economy recovers, with the strong liquidity position also underpinning any capital return plans. Using a 3.5% target yield, my target price for LAMR stands at $57/share (c. 21% downside from current levels).

A Solid Q1, Despite COVID-19 Impact in Late March

LAMR's pro-forma revenue growth (adjusting for acquisitions and divestitures) for the quarter was solid at 4.4% Y/Y but also incorporated a c. 100 bp headwind from late March pressure. Digital same board revenues (+5.9% Y/Y) was a key revenue driver, as Lamar ended the quarter with c. 3.6k digital displays. Operating leverage was also a key theme, as LAMR posted a very solid 8.7% Y/Y rise acquisition-adjusted EBITDA.

Source: Lamar Earnings Press Release

In tandem, AFFO was also above-consensus at $1.12/share (+13.1% Y/Y), as most AFFO inputs remained resilient through the quarter.

Source: Lamar Earnings Press Release

In response to the pressures from COVID, full-year guidance was, understandably, withdrawn. Management is, however, planning for a reduction in full-year operating expenses by c. $50 million (c. 5% Y/Y decrease). Additionally, management also cut targeted capex to $58 million for the year (compared to prior guidance of $130 million). Note that this includes the $26 million already spent, with cost-cutting initiatives already resulting in a net cash flow positive outcome for April. The company will provide further details of its new AFFO guidance for the full-year with Q2 earnings in August.

Advertising Activity Set for a May Trough

While Q1 had a rather marginal impact on the top-line from COVID-19, the company has begun recognizing significant headwinds in April. During the month, for instance, the company posted a 20% Y/Y decline in acquisition-adjusted revenues, which is roughly equivalent to $116 million of top-line. This is mainly attributable to advertisers pulling back on ad spend in mid-March, with activity slowing through the third week in April, when LAMR resumed writing new business. Assuming results lag bookings by a month, May looks set to be the trough, with the rest of the year pacing above expectations. This would tally with management's commentary on the Q1 call:

So the world shutdown in April just means that a little more of the impact was felt for May. Now we're selling in the month, for the month in May as we speak. And we believe we are going to have net new business from May as the month progresses. That said, we think that May will be, I would categorize it as a tad worse than April, not dramatically. I don't want to get into June yet. But I have hopes that as we're writing business in May for June, June can pick up. So I don't want to guide to the quarter, but we certainly don't see it as dire as some of the analysts had us.

In the meantime, I think it is positive that Lamar is flexible on client bookings, even suspending billing in many cases, rather than outright canceling contracts, as this should allow the company to keep rates intact. Flexibility has been easier with local advertisers, which constitute c. 79% of LAMR revenues, as advertisers largely see this as a defined period until markets reopen and appear willing to put ads on hold. National advertisers have been a bit more challenging since they typically have more clauses in contracts, including preset cancellation optionality.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 National - % of total rev 21.0% 24.0% 26.0% 25.0% 21.0% Local - % of total rev 79.0% 76.0% 74.0% 75.0% 79.0%

Source: Company Data

Encouragingly, there is room to maneuver on the cost side, with LAMR expecting to drive operating lease savings of c. $13 million for the full year. Management is actively working with Transit authorities, for instance, to renegotiate contracts from minimum guarantees to variable revenue share models, which should cushion the bottom-line impact from COVID-19.

At this point, however, shares have rebounded, and therefore, the debate is firmly on the pace and duration of recovery. Top verticals for Lamar, such as Services and Hospitals, have been resilient throughout the year, while Restaurants and Retail have been a drag. For the latter verticals, reopening will provide significant relief; however, I think it is crucial to also balance the positives from a reopening with the grim economic realities of both higher unemployment and elevated economic uncertainty.

Well-Capitalized Balance Sheet to Weather a Downturn

As of Q1, LAMR held $497 million of cash, benefiting from a precautionary revolver draw of $535 million. LAMR still has a remaining revolver capacity of $112 million, resulting in total available liquidity of c. $608 million. This has allowed Lamar to make dividend payments in Q1, with over $100 million of distributions in the quarter. The dividend has since been cut, but an EBITDA recovery could see dividends normalize again, considering LAMR has traditionally targeted a c. 50% payout.

2017 2018 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $671.4 $722.5 $784.9 Dividend as % of Adjusted EBITDA 48.6% 50.1% 49.2%

Source: Company Data

The debt load, on the other hand, also appears manageable. Full-year EBITDA would have to fall 70% Y/Y, for instance, to breach existing covenants (the new credit facility has a 4.5x net secured maintenance covenant). As of Q1, net leverage through the senior secured, senior unsecured, and subordinated layers of the capital structure stood at 1.1x, 3.2x, and 3.9x, respectively. LAMR's well-capitalized balance sheet puts it in a position of strength for M&A, especially if independent players come under pressure in this environment.

Source: Lamar Earnings Press Release

Limited Upside Post-Dividend Cut

LAMR's dividend may have been cut, but the fact that LAMR has cut its capex guidance to $58 million (and not zero) is encouraging to me, as it signals that the FCF is, rightly, being used to invest in the future. The market seems to have adopted a similarly positive view, and the stock price resilience in the face of a dividend cut makes this a lot less appealing valuation-wise. Assuming a target yield of 3.5% (in-line with historical levels) on a forward-looking dividend of $2.00/share, this would imply a share price of ~$57, a steep premium to current levels.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.