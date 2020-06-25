However, the company’s strong dividend, substantial healthcare division, and business with distributing powerhouse AmerisourceBergen allow it to survive the pandemic and have an edge over its competitors.

Thesis

While there are concerns about Walgreens’ (WBA) ability to survive the current pandemic as well as weather well-established competition in the industry, the company may actually thrive in the near future due to its resilient healthcare division and attractive dividend yield, and it will likely continue to generate consistent revenues well into the future.

Overview and Price Action

Walgreens Boots Alliance, or simply Walgreens, is a holding company which holds chiefly Walgreens, as well as Boots and other pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. Its divisions are Retail Pharmacy USA (mainly Walgreens stores), Retail Pharmacy International (Boots and other stores), and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. In its most recent financial statements, for Q2 2020, the Retail Pharmacy USA section accounted for about 76% of the company’s sales.

While the stock has fallen nearly 25% in 2020, partly due to macro-level concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was already struggling well before that. Specifically, the stock had been falling since early January after declaring Q1 results, with GAAP EPS as well as revenues falling $0.20 and $110 million short, respectively, as per SA News. Overall, at the time of writing, the stock is just about $6 above its 52-week low.

COVID-19 Survival

While many are concerned with Walgreens’ ability to ride out the pandemic, the company is actually more likely to thrive for a plethora of factors. For one, its stores are strategically located in urban areas, where it becomes, as described by USA Today, a “one-stop shop to offer urban customers what they can usually only get in the suburbs or at the mall.” That’s especially important given the limitations of the pandemic: consumers are likely more driven to shop at one place for many items rather than going to multiple stores as they normally would, giving Walgreens an advantage. Indeed, the fact that Walgreens carries many essential items, whether it be foods, prescriptions, OTC medicines, and - of course - toilet paper, means that consumers are going to keep coming to Walgreens during the lockdown rather than other places they usually shop. In fact, that’s exactly what’s been happening. In Q2 2020, comp sales increased by 26% and revenue grew 3.8% year over year as consumers shopped for essential goods. Finally, an important reason why the company will survive the pandemic is its effective cost-cutting. Walgreens already has its “Transformational Cost Management Program” in place well before the pandemic, which is beneficial considering the potential future hits in revenue. In fact, these cost cuts have resulted in a free cash flow of $1.8 billion in the first half of 2020 versus just $400 million in the same periods a year prior. Overall, Walgreens’ case for survival through the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the strongest not only in its field, but likely in the market as a whole.

Healthcare Advantage

When it comes to healthcare, Walgreens has attractive long-term prospects. The company’s hidden gem is its 27% stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC), a leading drug wholesale company. That’s a huge asset, as it has a 32% stake in the entire US drug distribution market, per MDM. Moreover, the companies have long talked about combining operations to achieve an even greater stake in the market, with AmerisourceBergen even offering $6 billion for Walgreens’ wholesale pharmacy division, as reported by Reuters last month. This is especially important because AmerisourceBergen is willing to pay on a 15.6 P/E for the division because of the potential realization of cost synergies and ABC’s expertise in bringing operational efficiencies. The benefit for Walgreens would be that there’s one less business for it to worry about and the company can focus on strategic businesses.

Competitor Analysis

As always, we look at Walgreens in relation to its competitors using foundational valuation metrics.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Sales Price/Free Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 11.32 0.29 7.53 12.68 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 22.79 0.64 18.56 11.96 The Kroger Company (KR) 12.35 0.20 6.84 6.47 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) 82.73 0.03 2.47 14.21 CVS Pharmacy (CVS) 11.68 0.32 7.19 9.57

(Source: GuruFocus)

While Walgreens doesn’t exactly jump out on top, its metrics are quite competitive in relation to the other firms. In addition, however, the company stands out among its competitors (and the market as a whole) due to its highly attractive dividend yield, bringing in generally long-term income investors, thus reducing the chances of dramatic price drops, barring an overall market crash due to the COVID-19 situation.

Company Dividend Yield Walgreens Boots Alliance 4.15% Walmart Inc. 1.80% The Kroger Company 1.99% Rite Aid Corporation 0.00% CVS Pharmacy 3.10%

(Source: MacroTrends)

For context, the dividend yield of the market is just 2.3%.

DCF Valuation

Overall, using conservative measurements to maintain a large margin of safety, these are the assumptions for major valuation drivers for the company.

Cost of Capital: Making sure to add operating leases into total debt as well as WBA’s credit rating of BBB-, we calculate a cost of debt of 3.85%. Next, we use the company’s beta and a market risk premium for the cost of equity, which comes out to 10.46%. Combining the two, we get a weighted average cost of capital of 6.99%.

Revenue Growth (Rest of 2020): To account for the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, we include a revenue growth projection for the rest of FY2020 alone, rather than coupling it with the growth for the next five years. While the business has actually increased revenue in Q2, and we discussed why it will likely be fine for the rest of the year, we still remain conservative in our estimates and put revenue growth for the rest of 2020 at a clean 0%.

Revenue Growth (Next 5 years): The firm’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12.37% over the last 5 years, and we expect its revenue to grow at a fairly high level after the pandemic’s effects subside. However, to remain conservative, and given that Walgreens is already an established, large company, we use a much lower rate of 4%.

Revenue Growth (Terminal): While the economy tends to grow at 2-3% historically, we want to remain conservative, so we use 2%.

Operating Margins: Over the last 5 years, Walgreens’ average margins are 4.5%. While the margins for last year were lower, we expect higher margins going forward as Walgreens continues to cut costs and invest in platforms such as online pharmacy, increasing profitability, leaving us with a value of 5% that we project the company will converge towards in the next 10 years.

Revenue growth (1st year) 0.00% Revenue growth (2nd-5th year) 4.00% Revenue growth (terminal) 2.00% Operating margin (converges to this value in 10 years) 5.00% Weighted average cost of capital 6.99%

DCF Results

Total value of equity $53,062,329,143 Estimated value of stock $59.90 Upside potential (as of 6/23) 28.53%

Conclusion

Ultimately, despite concerns of survival in the pandemic and disappointing results in Q1, Walgreens represents a strong long-term investment due to its unique advantage in healthcare and essential goods, as well as its business with drug distributor AmerisourceBergen. Overall, the market seems to have overreacted to slightly-below-expected revenue and EPS earlier this year, resulting in Walgreens currently appearing undervalued despite a dramatic recovery in the overall market, as supported by a DCF valuation using conservative inputs and projections.

