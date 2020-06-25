7 Picks For June 2020: 3 Of Them Are Severely Undervalued

For many people, investing probably seemed easy in the last few weeks. With a bullish opinion about the market and assuming that stock prices would rise forever, one could make a lot of money since the last week in March 2020. But investing is never easy and the last few months actually made it more difficult than ever – at least for myself and probably many other investors that also pay attention to aspects like valuation or fundamental numbers a business is reporting quarterly.

I usually don’t sell stocks (the exception proves the rule), but we don’t have to buy stocks in every market condition. Patience maybe one of the most important virtues to be a successful investor and fighting FOMO (the fear of missing out) seems to be important right now. Especially after such an impressive rally like we saw in April and May, one might wait for setbacks.

Nevertheless, I will present seven companies that are either undervalued right now or are at least trading close to the intrinsic value and could be a good investment – if you feel the urge to invest in June 2020.

Market Overview

I have presented my opinion about the current market several times in the past few quarters and I don’t want to write the same lines again and again. Aside from a brief moment in March 2020, where several companies were fairly valued and some even undervalued, we are back to previous levels again. To make it worse, we now even see dangerous signs of euphoria among retail investors. The stock market is extremely overvalued at this point in time. Period. And one of the best charts to underline my current view of the market is this chart published by FactSet, which is showing the forward P/E ratio over the last 10 years and especially the extreme increase in valuations in the last few weeks.

But there are always companies that are fairly valued or even undervalued – it is just more difficult to find these companies and stocks. Among the thousands of stocks, we probably can always find individual picks that are good investments. But finding these good investments right now is much more difficult than it was in March 2020 or, for example, in 2009. And the risk of setbacks is extremely high and even the seven stocks mentioned below – which are in some cases already trading below the intrinsic value – could also drop lower in the coming months.

In the following sections, we will briefly describe the seven companies and offer a quick intrinsic value calculation. And for those companies I analyzed recently, I will also link the headline to the article.

McKesson is an internationally operating industry leader in pharmaceutical distribution and has about 80,000 employees all over the world. Although the biggest part of revenue is generated in the United States, the company also operates in Canada and in many European countries. The company delivers pharmaceutical and medical products as well as business services to retail pharmacies and institutional providers like hospitals and health systems throughout North America (and internationally). McKesson also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as practice management, technology and clinical support to oncology and other specialty practices. It is also an industry leader in medical-surgical distribution to alternate care sites and for healthcare technology solutions.

While many other stocks rallied until early 2020, McKesson marked its all-time high about 5 years ago and is still about 35% below that level. During these five years, the stock decreased about 34% while revenue increased 26% and free cash flow increased 75%. This huge discrepancy between the stock price and the fundamental business is demonstrating very strikingly why I think that McKesson is one of the cheapest stocks out there. McKesson is hardly affected by COVID-19, but the reason for the depressed valuation are the lawsuits, which the company is still facing due to its role in the opioid crisis. In February 2020, it was reported that twenty-one states rejected an offer from McKesson, Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to pay $18 billion over 18 years. For McKesson, this would mean $6 billion in settlement payments (and $333 million to pay annually). Obviously, some states want the settlement to be between $22 billion and $32 billion, which would mean $10.66 billion for McKesson in the worst-case scenario. Alternatively, the states want the money paid faster than over 18 years.

When calculating an intrinsic value using a discounted cash flow analysis and very cautious assumptions, the stock appears still undervalued. Even when assuming only 3% annual growth till perpetuity and including two full years with $0 free cash flow due to upcoming settlement payments, the intrinsic value would be $185. On the one side, I think this intrinsic value is probably still too low. On the other side, I expect the stock to keep trading at that depressed level in the near-term future and am hoping to buy the stock again near the lows of $110-120.

CVS Health (CVS)

Another company I have mentioned frequently over the last few years is CVS Health. Similar to McKesson Corporation, the stock of CVS Health is also trading at extremely low levels and peaked about 5 years ago and is still trading 43% below its all-time high. And while the stock declined, CVS could increase its revenue 80% over the last five years (mostly due to a big acquisition) and free cash flow also increased 80%. This is underlining why CVS is such a great bargain right now.

CVS Health is an American healthcare company and operating in three business segments. The first segment is the pharmacy service segment, which is responsible for the biggest part of revenue and which is the result of the merger between CVS and the pharmacy benefit manager Caremark in 2007. The second segment is the retail/LTC segment, which is operating about 10,000 pharmacy retail stores and is the largest pharmacy chain in the United States. And finally, the healthcare benefits segment, which consists mostly of the health insurance provider Aetna, which was acquired in 2018 and sells healthcare insurance and related services.

When looking for a reason as to why CVS is still trading at such low levels, it is hard to come up with a justification. One reason might be the brick-and-mortar retail business, which was not an investor’s darling in the past few years, but pharmaceutical retail should not be compared with other retail sectors as the barriers to entry are much higher. A second reason could be the high debt levels after the acquisition of Aetna leading to a debt-equity ratio of 1.30. Right now, CVS has about $65 billion in long-term debt. But management is really focused on reducing the debt levels: in 2019, it repaid about $8 billion in debt. Additionally, it is keeping the dividend stable and suspended share buybacks in order to spend as much cash as possible on reducing the debt levels.

When using a conservative 5% growth rate from now to perpetuity, which is way below the expected low-double digit growth for adjusted EPS from 2022 going forward (see chart above), we get an intrinsic value of $120 making CVS still extremely undervalued.

A third pick that is still a little bit undervalued and also operating in the healthcare sector, is the German company Fresenius SE. Fresenius is a global healthcare group that operates in more than 100 countries around the globe, but most of the company’s revenue is generated in Europe (43%) and North America (42%). Fresenius is operating in four different business segments and most of the company’s revenue is generated by Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), which is trading on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1996 and Fresenius SE owns 31% of the company. Fresenius Medical Care is the world leader in treating people with chronic kidney failure. Fresenius Kabi is specialized in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator and Fresenius Vamed manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the recent past (since about 2017, when the stock price peaked), Fresenius business stagnated a little bit and the company had trouble to increase its revenue, but the company is still optimistic about the mid-term future and expects organic sales to grow between 4% and 7% and organic net income to grow between 5% and 9%.

Similar to the two companies above, Fresenius SE is still trading almost 50% below its all-time high and has been trading lower in the last three years. When assuming that the business will continue to stagnate a little bit longer (also due to COVID-19, which is leading to lower number of patients in its hospitals), we can assume a similar free cash flow for 2020 as for 2019. From 2021 going forward, management is expecting capital expenditures to return to the historic levels of 6% of sales. And when taking the midpoint of the company’s sales guidance, it will generate almost €40 billion in sales in 2021 and capital expenditures will therefore be around €2,360 million. The operating cash flow will be a little over €4 billion in 2021 (when taking the company’s own growth assumptions) and this leads to a free cash flow of €1,660 million in 2021. For the years to come, we assume 7% growth according to the company’s own guidance and then 5% growth till perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of €63.

3M Company is an extremely diversified company, which is selling about 55,000 different products and items. The company can be described as a chemical company, a consumer products company and a materials company. 3M Company is reporting in four different business segments: Safety and Industrials, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care as well as Consumer.

Similar to CVS Health and McKesson, 3M Company has been underperforming for about 2.5 years and the stock is still trading about 40% below its all-time high. While CVS and McKesson could increase revenue in the meantime, 3M Company could also grow a little bit, but mostly stagnated, which is one reason for the stock price decline. Aside from several lawsuits the company is facing, there are growing concerns that the company might not be able to grow at a similar pace as in the past and the new management team is not being as effective as the previous management.

But over the long run, 3M can rely on its wide economic moat that is based on patents, on branding and on switching costs as well as economies of scale and I think the moat is pretty stable and will ensure above-average growth even if 3M has trouble to grow right now.

We assume about 20% decline in 2020 due to the recession and assuming that free cash flow will stay at that low level in 2021. From 2022 till 2024, we assume 10% annual growth for 3M as the company always came out strong after a recession and following that, we assume 5% growth till perpetuity. Using these assumptions as well as a 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value of $158 for 3M Company making the stock fairly valued right now.

Fuchs Petrolub is a German company that was founded in 1931 in Mannheim and is the world’s largest supplier among the independent lubricant manufacturers and also among the top 10 lubricant manufacturers. Fuchs Petrolub develops, produces and sells a full portfolio of lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application and has a portfolio of 10,000 products which are all designed to reduce friction. The more than 100,000 customers in more than 150 countries include automotive suppliers, companies in the engineering, metalworking, mining and exploration, aerospace, power generation, construction or transportation sector and many others.

Despite the shift to E-Mobility, which will be a challenge for Fuchs Petrolub, we can expect solid growth rates in the years to come and the company’s position as industry leader among the independent manufacturers, its strong management team as well as the fact that the founding family is still controlling the business should lead to stability and consistency. The wide economic moat based on switching costs adds defensibility against new entrants. Fuchs Petrolub is selling a product with a high benefit/cost ratio and switching costs are extremely effective for these kinds of products.

When assuming $0 free cash flow for 2020 as well as free cash flow for 2021 being 20% below the level of 2019, free cash flow returning to pre-crisis levels again in 2022 and finally assuming 5% growth for the long run, we get an intrinsic value of €30.70. But we have to keep in mind that the assumption for 2020 might be too cautious and the long-term growth rate might also be higher. Fuchs Petrolub’s position as industry leader and the high switching costs make higher growth rates more likely, which would also lead to a higher intrinsic value.

Intertek is a British assurance, inspection, product testing and certification company, which is headquartered in London and was founded in 1888. It has more than 1,000 laboratories and offices with more than 3,000 auditors and more than 44,000 employees in over 100 countries all over the world. Intertek is offering its services in four different categories: Assurance, testing, inspection and certification – a concept that Intertek calls ATIC.

Intertek reports in three segments: the products-related business, which is focused on business lines ensuring quality and safety of physical components. The trade segment, which consists of business lines that provide cargo inspection and analytical assessment of petroleum industries, inspection services to government and regulatory bodies as well as testing services to global agricultural trading companies. And finally, the resources division provides in-depth knowledge of the oil, gas, nuclear and power industries to provide a diverse range of total quality assurance solutions as well as a broad range of service solutions to the mining exploration industries.

Intertek can rely on its brand name as a strong reputation is important when offering services, where a high level of trust is involved (testing products for safety issues would be an example). Additionally, Intertek can rely on switching costs as many of the consulting services the company is offering are based on long-lasting contracts and a relationship that is forming between Intertek and its customers.

In a cautious assumption, I would calculate with 30% free cash flow contraction in 2020 (I know this is an arbitrary number and I could also have picked 20% or 40%) and from 2021 going forward, I assume 11% growth (as Intertek should come out strong after a year of underperformance) and the growth rate then gradually getting lower in the next few years until Intertek will grow 6% till perpetuity. Using these numbers leads to an intrinsic value of GBP 50.66 for Intertek and makes the stock slightly overvalued at this point.

Waters Corporation is a technology company (sometimes also called a life science company) that is manufacturing and selling analytical laboratory instruments and software. The company, which was founded in 1958 by James Logan Waters in the United States, is now reporting in two segments. Waters on the one side is primarily designing, manufacturing and selling liquid chromatography (referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (referred to as MS) technology systems. On the other side, the TA segment is focusing on designing, manufacturing and selling thermal analysis instruments, which are allowing the measurement of physical properties of substances as a function of temperature.

Waters Corp. is profiting from switching costs as researchers will continue to use the same equipment once they started researching (on a new drug for example), which could take several years. Companies will also tend to keep the same equipment as it is expensive to replace. Also, when switching to the product of another company the staff has to be trained again, which is expensive and takes a lot of time. All these factors make the products rather sticky and give Waters Corp. pricing power.

When assuming that free cash flow will decline 50% in 2020 compared to the previous year and grow again 50% in 2021 (assuming a quick recovery after a steep drop) and then assuming 9% growth till the end of the first decade and 6% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $163 for Waters Corp., making the stock still a little bit overvalued.

Conclusion

Like I mentioned above, this is not the time for huge investments and is one of the worst opportunities to purchase stocks in the last two decades. In a market mostly driven by retail investors and euphoria, we see stock prices that are unjustifiably high for many companies and are not reflecting the declining revenue and cash-flow contraction that have to be expected in the coming quarters. Nevertheless, we can always find some stocks that are at least fairly valued and can be a good investment at this point in time, where many other stocks are (sometimes excessively) overvalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, MMM, FSNUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.