We still believe that agricultural activity will continue to expand this decade, but recent months, and the next few, should see declines. But even before COVID reduced activity, the growth looked slower than expected and Deere (DE) was having some pressure in certain business lines. Now to be fair, while some crops and farming activity have been decimated, other crops have seen strong output. There has been increased demand from food manufacturers, but reduced demand from commerce/restaurant demand thanks to COVID-19. We continue to be mildly bearish on Deere short-term, though we would not want to short at these levels. Instead we are pretty neutral right now, and think the stock can be traded higher and lower in the next few months. That type of trading guidance is something we do at BAD BEAT Investing but is beyond the scope of this column. Instead, we are taking a bit of a longer view here and want to discuss a bit of new operating structure Deere has put into place, as well as touch on former operational performance so you know a bit what to look for going forward. That said, as the global economy starts to open up, demand for crops will normalize. It will not be today or tomorrow, but the demand will rebound on an order of months, not years. When we couple this with a growing population globally, and the key geographies in which Deere operates, and we have a recipe for success long-term in the stock. But we would wait to buy, given market pressures and lack of clarity near-term.

New operating model

Last week the company announced it was reorganizing its model. This was a big move actually. It also will impact our own comparative analyses quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year versus former segments. I am sure that the accounting department under the CFO will report comparable adjustments based on what offices/segments under the old model get moved to the new ones. We digress. The new model is being implemented in order to accelerate the integration of smart technology innovation with Deere's legacy of manufacturing excellence. The are calling it the "Deere Smart Industrial strategy."

There were a number of staffing changes made for this reorganization but there are three main areas of focus that the company will focus on. These are production systems. technology stack, and life cycle solutions. Interesting we think. So for production systems the company is putting together a strategic alignment of products and solutions around production systems road maps – which capitalizes on Deere's industry-leading knowledge of its customers and how they work. The new production systems structure enables the company to drive an integrated product road map and related investments that span all aspects of a customer's jobs. Investments in technology stack include technology moves as well as research and development that deliver intelligent solutions to Deere customers through an intuitive technology stack made up of hardware, embedded software, connectivity, data platforms, and applications. The Deere family of "smart" machines, systems, and solutions unlocks customer economic value through enhanced precision, automation, speed, and efficiency. Finally the life cycle solutions will integrate Deere's aftermarket and support capabilities to more effectively manage customer equipment, service, and technology needs across the full lifetime of a John Deere product, and with a specific life cycle solution focus on the ownership experience.

All of this reorganization of operation is to benefit the customer and save money. So, we expect future reports of performance to be bundled under this new model, and it should provide a new hope for the company and shareholders as the company innovates. Let us go back to Q1 and talk about performance we were seeing and discuss our expectations prior to this move.

Q2 reported segment specifics

Q2 was pressured and we expect Q3 will be too. Most of the company's sales stem from its agriculture and turf equipment lines. Net sales in the equipment operations were down 20% to $8.22 billion, from $10.27 billion last year. This was about what we had expected, frankly. Agriculture and Turf net sales dropped 18%, a bit better than we expected, coming in at $5.97 billion, from $7.28 billion a year ago. Construction and forestry sales took a hit in the quarter as expected, though less so than we had anticipated.

Sales in this segment were down 23% to $2.26 billion, falling from $2.99 billion last year. Make no mistake, this was due to a poor operating environment where volumes were significantly reduced. This was partially offset on the operating profit end by cost controls and price realization, but the pain was noticeable. But this segment even without COVID-19 was something that we predicted last year would get hammered this year. Down 23% was much better than expected.

Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment were anticipated to be down 10-15% for 2020, with foreign-currency rates having an unfavorable translation effect of 2%, but are now expected to be down 30-40% versus 2019. Ouch. The outlook reflects slowing construction activity as well as the company's efforts to manage dealer inventory levels. For the year in the forestry side of things, global industry sales are expected to be down 15-20%. This all hammered earnings, and so we have ratcheted down our 2020 projections.

Bringing down 2020 projections

Forecasting activity in the agricultural sector can be pretty difficult even without the impact of a global pandemic. You have to factor in expected crop activity, look at government subsidies, gamble on weather, and consider politics. Now factor in that huge shifts in farmer behavior, consumer patterns, stay at home issues, closed restaurants, and global recession, even if it is temporary. With everything happening in the world, we really think that farmers will be hesitant to make major purchases. This could be driving the new operating model being implemented.

Based on the current trajectory of the company and its segments, with massive declines anticipated across all of the old segments, we are handicapping equipment sales falling more toward the higher end of management. Management can help protect profit by slashing expenses, but we now see earnings falling about 30-40% as well, and will look for net income to fall from $3.25 billion to $1.75-$2.25 billion this year. It is not that growth is slowing, it is that growth is gone. However, the Q2 results were encouraging as EPS was better than expected, but we see performance being decimated for the year.

Valuation

Even with the new model, we remain mildly bearish. Based on the numbers, above we now expect adjusted EPS of $5.70-7.00 for the year. With a price tag of $150 we are at 26 times FWD earnings at the low end here, and at the high end we are at 21.4 times FWD earnings. Using the high end of the historic 16 times FWD earnings, and using the and $7.00 in EPS high expectation, that would suggest a price target of $112. That seems low, so we factor in preliminary 2021 guidance. While we have no clarity on 2021, we anticipate more economic activity than we are seeing in fiscal 2020. Using a very wide $7-$10 expectation in EPS for 2021, a fair price target at the high end here would be $160. So, there is not much to love in shares value wise right now, but we do think it can be traded, and longer-term the innovation and reorganization of the model is bullish.

Take-home

The changes to operations to focus on technology and the customer at all stages is long-term bullish. Short-term, the outlook is weak. The value is out of line. While the changes and moving of management around creates a new hope, we think the stock is best served as being used to trade, until it comes down lower, say $130, before long-term investors should consider stepping in.

