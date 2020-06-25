Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2020

Lithium company news - Altura Mining signs a five-year binding offtake agreement with Hunan Yongshan Lithium Co., Ltd (owned by Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd).

Lithium market news - Roskill - Lithium-Ion battery demand to increase by more than 1000% this decade. CATL ready to produce a million mile+ battery.

Welcome to the June 2020 edition of the lithium miner news. June saw lithium prices slightly lower as they appear to be forming a bottom.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During June, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 2.16%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 1.11%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.34%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$7.50/kg (US$7,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.75/kg (US$9,750/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has May prices at US$6,582 for Li carbonate, US$8,975 for Li hydroxide, and US$415 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On June 19 Relevent Research reported:

Li Liangbin from Ganfeng Lithium on lithium market and industry. In 2019, Talison (20%), SQM (14%), and Mt Marion (11%) ranked as the top three in the global market share of lithium raw materials; while the total output of lithium compounds was 376,000 tons, the top three companies were Albemarle (21%), Ganfeng Lithium (17%), SQM (13%). At present, the price of lithium compounds is close to the cost price, and it is still under great downward pressure. In the next few years, the amount of salt lake lithium extraction is limited. It is expected that the supply will be short in 2023-2025, and there will be a short-term price increase. However, the production capacity of each lithium compound is rapidly following up, and it is expected that there will be only a two-year window of high prices.

On June 19 Mining Weekly reported:

Electric vehicle rally to maintain demand for battery metals despite Covid-19. Although subdued as a result of Covid-19, demand for battery metals, including cobalt, lithium and copper, will remain strong as a result of growth in the global electric vehicles [EVs] market, business intelligence company CRU UK cobalt, lithium and battery markets senior analyst George Heppel said this week......However, Heppel pointed out that, interestingly, although the automotive market as a whole had been hit hard by Covid-19, the EV sector had actually had a few good months, all things considered.

BNEF updated 2020 Lithium demand outlook

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF] 2020 EV report

Lithium market and battery news

On May 25 Smart Company reported:

Bill Gates and Richard Branson have their sights on the mining sector — and investment opportunities for startups abound. Among those leading the charge are tech billionaires Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson — all backers of technology fund Breakthrough Energy Ventures [BEV]. Last year, BEV joined forces with hedge fund a16z to invest in mineral exploration company KoBold Metals and its search for ‘ethical’ cobalt. The billion-dollar fund was also instrumental in raising $20 million in Series A funding for Lilac Solutions, a mining technology company focused on transforming lithium production.

On May 27 Reuters reported:

China’s top electric vehicle [EV] battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd [CATL] is exploring new battery-related services and will expand manufacturing capacity in the next two years, its chairman told Reuters. It will also expand recycling capabilities in China and invest in similar businesses overseas. The firm, which has signed supply deals with Tesla Inc and Volkswagen AG, expects to increase battery manufacturing capacity in the next two years. It may target further overseas expansion based on customer demand, he added. The firm is currently building a plant in Germany.

On May 28 BloombergNEF reported:

Startups give U.K. hope in the battery manufacturing race. Two startups, AMTE Power and Britishvolt, are set to help save the U.K.’s battery manufacturing ambitions. The companies have announced that they will build a 30 gigawatt-hour, or larger, facility in the country. The location and expected commissioning date have not yet been announced.

Battery plant capital investments by country

Source: BloombergNEF

In June Oil price.com reported:

Lithium-Ion battery demand to increase by more than 1000% this decade. A new report by Roskill states that lithium-ion battery demand is expected to increase more than ten-fold by 20‌29, reaching in excess of 1,8‌00GWh capacity. “The pipeline capacity of battery gigafactories is reported by Roskill to exceed 2,0‌00GWh in 20‌29, at over 145 facilities globally,” the document states. “Driven by demand from the automotive and energy storage markets, NCM/NCA type cathode materials are expected to remain dominant though other cathode types will take market share in niche environments or applications.”

On June 8 Bloomberg reported:

A million-mile battery from China could power your electric car. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. is ready to produce a battery that lasts 16 years and 2 million kilometers (1.24 million miles)......“If someone places an order, we are ready to produce,” said Zeng, 52, without disclosing if contracts for the long-distance product have been signed. It would cost about 10% more than the batteries now inside EVs, said Zeng, whose company is the world’s largest maker of the batteries.

On June 15 Argus Media reported:

EV sales in 2020 to match 2019 despite Covid-19: IEA. Demand for battery metals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt will increase sharply. Demand is also expected to increase for other metals used in drive trains such as rare earths and metals used in charging stations, such as copper and steel. Argus has assessed lithium carbonate prices at $6.50-8.50/kg cif China, historically low levels as extra supply meets stable demand from the EV market. That price should increase across the decade as the supply/demand dynamic shifts.

On June 16 Pulse News Korea reported:"

Posco Chemical set to start mass production of NCMA cathode material. NCMA cathode materials, which are manufactured with the addition of aluminum to existing nickel-rich NCA cathode materials, are expected to help ramp up battery capacity and boost EV mileage with enhanced battery stability and output, and low cost. Posco Chemical said it applied a self-developed aluminum doping process to its NCMA cathode material to increase nickel content to over 80-90 percent for higher battery capacity. NCMA cathode materials are applied to batteries for third-gen EVs that can travel 500 to 600 kilometers on a single charge, which will make them competitive options to internal combustion engines.

On June 22 Investing News reported:

Fasken: Critical minerals supply crucial as world changes. Discussions on critical metals and supply chain development have been increasing, and they are set to continue as the world turns to these metals to support the clean energy revolution......In just the last six weeks, there have been a number of proposals to the US Senate, including a bill to streamline the permitting of listed critical mineral projects from the current seven to 10 years to just two years. There is also a bill that would offer tax incentives to companies that develop critical minerals mines and processing facilities in the US; in addition, this bill would require the US Department of Defense to source minerals domestically.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On June 22 Seeking Alpha reported:

Albemarle cut to Sell equivalent at KeyBanc on cautious lithium view. "The environment in which ALB will need to recut its lithium contracts is increasingly unfavorable," as any lithium price recovery likely will be "capped by inventory, restart of idle capacity, and new capacity in 2020-22," KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov writes. ALB's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.

On June 22, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle Corporation to release second quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

No lithium related news for the month.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On June 17, Mineral Resources announced:

Completion of asset acquisition from Mineral Resources Limited. Resource Development Group Limited (RDG or Company), is pleased to announce that it has completed the transaction with Mineral Resources Limited on the terms set out in the Company’s announcement dated 19 March 2020 (Announcement) and was subsequently approved by the Company’s shareholders at a General Meeting held on 2 June 2020. As a result, RDG has acquired a 100% interest in manganese tenements, Ant Hill and Sunday Hill, both located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, from MRL’s wholly owned subsidiary Auvex Resources Pty Ltd. In exchange, MRL has been issued with 1,897,587,201 fully paid ordinary shares of RDG which equates to 75% of the Company’s total issued capital on a fully diluted basis.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On June 8 4-traders reported:

Deals that may be affected by Australia's foreign M&A crackdown. Australia plans to give its foreign investment regulator sweeping new powers to intervene in all takeovers from overseas interests regardless of dollar value, citing security concerns......Tianqi - the Chinese lithium producer may sell a stake in an Australian project due to financial problems.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On May 29, Livent Corp. announced: "Livent publishes inaugural sustainability report."

On June 22, Livent Corp. announced:

Livent announces proposed private offering of $225 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 with net proceeds designed to align with the provisions of the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles 2018. Livent also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Green Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $33.75 million aggregate principal amount of the Green Notes.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 or H1 2021 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On June 15, Galaxy Resources announced:

Expiry of unlisted options. Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY, “Galaxy” or the “Company”) advises that 13,270,000 unlisted options exercisable at $2.78 with an expiry date of14 June 2020 have now expired.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Construction progress at SDV. James Bay FS.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On June 12, Pilbara Minerals announced: "S&P Dow Jones indices announces June 2020 quarterly rebalance of the S&P/ASX indices." Pilbara Minerals was removed from the ASX 200 index.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On June 4, Altura Mining announced: "Strategic review allows Altura to refocus its lithium search." Highlights include:

"Strategic review of Earn-in Agreement with Sayona Mining.

Refocused search in the world-class Pilbara lithium mining district.

Altura commences detailed mapping and sampling of targeted tenements."

On June 19, Altura Mining announced: "Multi-year lithium offtake agreement with major shareholder." Highlights include:

"Multi-year contracts to supply lithium concentrate.

Five-year Binding Offtake Agreement with Hunan Yongshan Lithium Co., Ltd (owned by parent company Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd) commencing in January 2021.

Minimum of 60,000 dry metric tonnes [dmt] per annum from January 2022.

Binding Offtake Agreement includes options to agree an increase in supply to 120,000 dmt per annum.

Single year contract with Hunan Yongshan Lithium Co., Ltd to supply 44,000 dmt in 2020 to provide feedstock for plant commissioning and ramp up.

Agreement underpins Shanshan’s focus on lithium chemicals/lithium battery supply chain integration."

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Lithium projects in Zeitz, Germany and in Zanesville, Ohio in planning stage.

2021--> - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) planned.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On June 12, Neometals announced: "S&P Dow Jones indices announces June 2020 quarterly rebalance of the S&P/ASX indices." Neometals was removed from the All Ordinaries Index.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On June 23 Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas announces NDRC approval for transaction with Ganfeng Lithium. The remaining PRC regulatory approvals, including approval from the Ministry of Commerce ("MOFCOM") and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange ("SAFE"), are pending. As previously disclosed, Ganfeng Lithium has agreed to subscribe for new shares of Minera Exar S.A. (“Minera Exar”) for cash consideration of US$16 million increasing its interest from 50% to 51%, with Lithium Americas owning the remaining 49%. Minera Exar owns 100% of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”) currently under construction in Jujuy, Argentina. In addition, Lithium Americas will receive US$40 million in cash from the proceeds of non-interest-bearing loans from Ganfeng Lithium.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

Mid 2020 - Thacker Pass DFS.

Early-Mid 2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2023 - Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2026). Also any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 49% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (51%).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$31.87.

The LIT fund moved higher again in June. The current PE is 33.05. My forecast is for lithium demand to increase 2.9 fold between 2020 and end 2025 to ~1m tpa.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

June saw lithium prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

In 2019 the total output of lithium compounds was 376,000 tons, the top three companies were Albemarle (21%), Ganfeng Lithium (17%), SQM (13%).

CRU - Electric vehicle rally to maintain demand for battery metals despite Covid-19.

Ganfeng Lithium expects "that the (lithium) supply will be short in 2023-2025, and there will be a short-term price increase."

Bill Gates and Richard Branson have their sights on the mining sector.

CATL will expand manufacturing capacity in the next two years, its chairman told Reuters. CATL will also expand recycling capabilities.

CATL is ready to produce a battery that lasts 16 years and 2 million kilometers (1.24 million miles). The cost is just 10% higher than normal.

Roskill - Lithium-Ion battery demand to increase by more than 1000% this decade.

Posco Chemical set to start mass production of NCMA cathode material.

Altura mining signs multi-year contracts to supply lithium concentrate with Hunan Yongshan Lithium Co., Ltd (owned by Ningbo Shanshan Co.).

Lithium Americas announces NDRC approval for transaction with Ganfeng Lithium.

As usual all comments are welcome.

