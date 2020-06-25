In a volatile industry like energy, low-debt companies rarely get into serious trouble. Therefore, your investment is relatively safer even if the price gyrates.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) management made a smart move to expand into the water handling business. That move began to look even better as the oil and gas industry shut in production and reduced drilling activities in response to the coronavirus demand destruction.

But the stock price is moving a bit fast.

The stock has risen significantly since the last article, and the yield on the stock is not that far away from considerably safer vehicles like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

There is some concern that the bankruptcy of Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) may result in lower revenue and, of course, cash flow and earnings. That is a valid concern. However, management has to have known about this possibility when it reaffirmed the guidance during the first-quarter earnings release and conference calls. There are plenty of other assets and business lines that could well offset any missing revenue here. But the announcement clearly highlights a risk factor.

The difference in yield is not all that great considering that Enterprise Products Partners is far less leveraged, has a better customer roster, and has a more reliable distribution. The coverage of the Enterprise Products Partner's distribution is more reliable because there is less debt to be paid.

The bulls for NGL would believe in the well- covered distribution at the current time. The bulls expect a recovery in the distribution as the leverage declines. However, management has so far not included the preferred stock in the leverage calculations. Leverage will decline as management plans to sell assets and also use the cash saved from the recent distribution cuts to further decrease leverage.

If the years from 2008 until now have taught us anything, it is that things beyond management's control can get in the way and trash a perfectly good deleveraging plan. Back in 2008, the economy had been previously managed to create an asset bubble over the previous years. No matter who you want to blame, that asset bubble had dire consequences for investors. Some quick maneuvering by a blue-chip bipartisan commission led by Paul Volcker (who engineered the recovery under Ronald Reagan) led to some solid advise that allowed the economy to escape the full consequences of the 2008 events.

The current situation has arrived due to the coronavirus challenges. Our challenge as a nation and a world is to handle periodic pandemics far better than we have done this time around. We did manage to prevent a lot of deaths that would have overwhelmed the healthcare system so far. However, it is also clear that we have to do far better in the future. The cost of the "cure" so far is a tremendous amount of economic aid and income loss to the families that most need income. Time will tell how well we recover from this.

But in the meantime, the investing message to leveraged companies is clear. Even a good high financial leverage strategy does not work when the economy periodically threatens to crash. The latest evidence in the oil patch is the hiring of advisors by the leveraged companies. That almost always signals bad news ahead for equity investors and unsecured debt owners.

The commodity business is nearly always volatile. A perfectly good outlook to a stock or partnership can change overnight. NGL has so far navigated the current situation very well, thanks to the purchase of the water businesses. Hopefully, that navigation will continue.

Nonetheless, the bulls will point to the midstream business of NGL Energy Partners as a stabilizing influence. Midstream is a far less-volatile business than upstream with its exploration and production risks. That is fair enough. But a number of these midstream companies have fee-based business that can decline to the "take or pay" level. That is not damaging for a low-leveraged company like Enterprise Products Partners. However, a leveraged company like NGL Energy Partners has both preferred and debt to service ahead of the common. That makes the common distribution far more risky despite the coverage calculation.

Not only is the distribution coverage ratio not a GAAP figure, but that GAAP figure does not measure the riskiness of the debt due and preferred servicing requirements ahead of the common. Even though the coverage of the distribution of NGL Energy Partners was adequate according to the distribution coverage ratio, the distribution was cut because management determined the partnership needed to decrease leverage faster than originally thought. The bankruptcy of Extraction Oil & Gas may also have been a factor in that distribution cut.

Another important consideration was the uncertainty of the coronavirus situation and the subsequent recovery on cash flow. A leveraged company like NGL Energy Partners is far more sensitive to small changes in cash flow. The attitude of the banks on the credit line can change overnight, and the debt market can decide to significantly increase costs for leveraged companies. Those kinds of changes can change the official debt repayment schedule quickly. Some companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) and, recently, Targa Resources (TRGP) cut the distribution to pay down debt more rapidly than would have been expected even months (or weeks) previous to the cut.

Therefore, it would appear that the risks for some investors are not worth the extra yield and yield recovery in the future. A lot depends upon your risk profile and your faith in a robust and prompt demand recovery that will enable business to return to previous levels. Conservative investors may want to switch to less-leveraged investment vehicles even though the recovery has begun.

The warning from the market in general is the widespread withdrawal of guidance, along with (sometimes) warnings that the dividend may not be maintained due to the current uncertainties. Admittedly, if the current recovery is prompt, those who cut the dividend may quickly restore it, while those who warned about the dividend (or distribution) will not act to disturb the current rate. The risk here is a recovery that has some reverses and a slow (and extended) forward motion.

Management has done a fine job with the acquisition. But until investors can be assured that 2008 and, now, 2020 will not happen in the future, financial leverage is much too risky for many investors. Overnight, what was a good or a reasonable speculation turned into something with no chance. NGL Energy Partners managed to avoid a worse fate this time around. The question in the future, is will management continue to avoid the fate of several of its leveraged brethren in the future?

Enterprise Products Partners is in a position to grow and increase the distribution steadily once the coronavirus issues fade. This company can easily handle additional debt without cutting the distribution.

The investment grade rating means that potential debt refinancing avenues are relatively open to the partnership at all times. A company like this has the ability to repurchase units at the current (and recent past) bargain price levels to further immediate growth prospects.

NGL has a debt reduction priority. Therefore, excess cash generated is very likely to go towards debt reduction. If the economy has no more "monkey wrenches" in the financial future of this partnership, then the stock should recover as deleveraging proceeds. But distribution increases from the current level could be a few years in the future. In fact, depending upon the atmosphere of the lending environment, the distribution could be cut more to accelerate debt repayments.

Enterprise Products Partners is a "sleep well at night" company that offers good recovery prospects, while being one of the first to participate in industry growth during the recovery cycle. For those of us heading towards retirement, that rare combination of growth and decent income is available from a lot of very safe companies during a recovery.

This is the one time to pick up core positions at a bargain. Many times, an investor has to trade income levels for safety. But Mr. Market threw out the safe companies along with the risky ones. Temporarily, risk is not adequately compensated for. Financial relationships will be restored in the future. When they are, investors in safer companies should benefit from relatively high levels of future income from a current investment in companies like Enterprise Products Partners.

There are some who prefer to reduce the financial risk by either investing in the preferred stock or the bonds. It should still be noted that a declining common price of anything will affect both those investment vehicles (though hopefully to a lesser extent than the fall of the common). Financial leverage has its risks to all parts of the capital structure of a corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.