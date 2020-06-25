On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, midstream and pipeline giant Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company spent a great deal of time discussing its current position in the industry and making an investment case in itself. In addition to this, the company discussed some of the fundamentals of the industry, which has been plagued with a great deal of fear ever since the start of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting plunge in oil and natural gas prices. Enterprise Products Partners has certainly not been immune to these troubles but there are reasons to believe that the company is strong enough to weather the current conditions and ultimately return to a state of prosperity.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States. The company boasts approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines, 260 million barrels of liquids and fourteen billion cubic of natural gas storage capacity, along with numerous processing plants, fractionation facilities, export terminals, and other midstream facilities:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This breadth of operations gives the company exposure to most of the major basins in which oil and natural gas are produced in the United States. This is important because each of these basins have somewhat different dynamics. For example, some basins such as the Marcellus are more focused on natural gas production while others such as the Williston are more centered around the production of oil. In addition, areas such as the core of the Permian basin are cheaper to produce in than areas like the Bakken. As Enterprise Products Partners is well-diversified across all of these areas, if problems arise in a single area or industry fundamentals cause cutbacks in production in one area and not in another then Enterprise Products Partners will have its operations somewhat protected from the full brunt of the impact due to its diversity.

One of the biggest stories to affect the energy industry this year was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This caused governments all over the world to implement economic shutdowns and mass quarantine procedures, which reduced the demand for crude oil by about seven million barrels per day in 2020 on average. This was greater than the eventual four million barrels per day production cut that OPEC+ eventually did, which would naturally still leave a surplus of oil production. As might be expected, this caused the price of oil to plummet due to the law of supply and demand. As shale production is rather expensive, American producers have also reacted to this situation by decreasing their production. American producers have thus far reduced their aggregate crude production by two million barrels of oil, 600 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and four billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

As a result of these upstream production cuts, the industry no longer needs some of the infrastructure that Enterprise Products Partners plans to construct this year. As a result, the company itself has cut back on spending in order to both avoid wasting money and preserve its own balance sheet strength. Thus far, Enterprise Products Partners has reduced its planned spending on growth projects this year by $1 billion, bringing its total planned spending down to $2.5-$3.0 billion. Enterprise Products Partners also states that it may sell interests in some of its growth projects to joint-ventures in order to further reduce its costs. These cuts will have the effect of reducing the partnership's growth compared to what we originally hoped for this year but it is likely the right decision in order to preserve its financial strength in the current environment.

Fortunately, the company expects that this situation will improve in 2021 as the coronavirus fears fade. In short, it expects that the supply reductions that have already been implemented will continue to reduce the supply of oil but that the demand for oil will increase over 2020 levels (but still remain below 2019 levels):

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

I will admit to being more skeptical of this as it seems likely that at least a certain percentage of the population will remain concerned about engaging in certain travel such as airplanes so long as there is no vaccine against the coronavirus. These people could continue to engage in social distancing and still consume less fuel than usual. There still will likely be an increase in fuel consumption though as industry ramps up and those people that are not particularly concerned about the virus return to their normal lives.

As noted earlier, Enterprise Products Partners owns a number of marine terminals. These are facilities that are constructed along the country's coasts that are used to facilitate imports and exports of both crude oil and other energy resources. It may be surprising to learn that the partnership's export terminals have not really seen their handled volumes decline much despite the decrease in production. This can be seen here:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This may partly be because Enterprise Products Partners has long-term contracts with its customers to utilize these terminals. In most cases, the contracts have a minimum volume guarantee that specifies the minimum amount of resources that its customers have to export. These contracts therefore do not give its customers much flexibility to reduce volumes regardless of what is happening in the broader industry. In addition to this, there have been some entities that have been chartering oil tankers to store some of the surplus of oil and these tankers would need to utilize a marine terminal to get loaded. As we can see above, the firm handles a sizable portion of United States liquids export volumes so it makes sense that Enterprise Products Partners would handle some of the volumes used for this purpose. The fact that export volumes moving through its terminals have stayed relatively stable is something that investors should appreciate because Enterprise Products Partners effectively charges based on volumes so this should help keep the partnership's cash flow somewhat stable.

One of the advantages that midstream companies have over other companies in the energy industry is their business model. These companies conduct business by securing long-term contracts with their customers for transit through their infrastructure. In exchange for providing this transit the midstream company will charge a fee based on transported volumes, which is why these companies are sometimes compares to toll roads. As we can see here, more than 88% of Enterprise Products Partners' earnings come from these fees:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This has the advantage of insulating the company against commodity price fluctuations because the fees are based on volumes and not the value of the resources moving through the infrastructure. In addition, the fact that these are long-term contracts with minimum volume guarantees provide some stability to these fees, which helps to support the distribution that it pays out. Of course, these contracts do not mean very much if the counterparties to the contracts cannot remain solvent. As I have discussed in a previous article, there is a very real risk that some of the North American energy companies will not be able to remain solvent if energy prices remain suppressed. Therefore, we should have a look at the financial strength of Enterprise Products Partners' counterparties to determine how big of a risk this scenario poses. Here is a basic summary:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

Admittedly, this customer profile is not as strong as what some other midstream companies such as The Williams Companies (WMB) have. The company's 200 largest customers account for approximately 96% of its revenue and of these only 78% are either investment-grade or have a letter of credit from a bank. The remaining 22% are either rated below investment-grade or are not rated and these are the companies that are most at risk of insolvency and breaking contracts. This is a fairly sizable percentage of the company's revenue that count potentially be at risk in the current environment. Fortunately though, the company's top ten customers account for 46% of Enterprise Products Partners' revenue and of this only 5% of these customers could be at risk. Thus, mass bankruptcies among its customers would certainly have a noticeable negative impact on the company's revenue but it will likely be able to weather through such an event.

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners is a large and well-diversified midstream company with a relatively steady cash flow. This should help it weather through the current industry climate with minimal difficulty, although its growth trajectory will not be as strong as it once was. The company's stable cash flows may be at some risk should we start seeing mass bankruptcies in the shale sector but that does not seem to be a huge risk, especially because nearly all of its largest customers by revenue are stable and well-financed entities. Overall, Enterprise Products Partners looks like a reasonably solid entity to invest in given the current climate in energy prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.