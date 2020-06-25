The stock is in a downward sloped trend channel at this time and it is near the upper rail of the channel.

Earnings have been declining in recent years and Q4 is expected to drop by 62% compared to the same quarter of 2019.

The last few years have not been good ones for FedEx (FDX) shareholders. In June ’18, the stock was flirting with $260 and here it is at approximately half that level now—and that’s after rallying 50% from its low in March.

If you are looking for a reason for the decline, look no further than the earnings declining. When I first wrote about FedEx here on Seeking Alpha, the company reported EPS of $3.03 and that was in March ’19. In the three quarters prior to that report, FedEx reported EPS of $5.91, and then $4.03 for the next two quarters.

In June ’19, the company did see a little spike in earnings and reported $5.01 for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Since then, the EPS numbers have been $3.09, $2.51, and $1.41.

FedEx is set to report next week and that will be the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share this time around and that is sharply lower than the $5.01 reported in Q4 2019. Third quarter results showed a decline of 53% from the previous year and if the analysts estimates are accurate, we are looking at a decline in earnings of 62% compared to last year.

Because of previous articles I have written and being a bit of a data hoarder, I was able to go back and look at old stats on FedEx. I use Investor’s Business Daily for a lot of my fundamental data and use IBD’s EPS rating and SMR ratings as a quick reference to see how a company is doing compared to other companies. I went back and looked at different dates where I had the EPS and SMR ratings for FedEx and you see the gradual decline in terms of the EPS rating.

Revenue is expected to come in at $16.56 billion and that is 7% lower than what we saw in 2019. The revenue numbers have held up better than the earnings numbers and revenue has actually grown by 7% per year over the last three years. Revenue was up 3% in the third quarter.

The company’s management efficiency measurements have been declining as well. The return on equity is at 2.9% and the profit margin is at 0.77%. In my first article about FedEx, I had the ROE at 23.5% and the profit margin was at 8.0%.

The stock is trading with a trailing P/E of 371 and a forward P/E of 13.5. The dramatic difference between those two valuation metrics reflect the big decline in earnings and what analysts expect going forward.

Downward Sloped Trend Channel Defining the Stock’s Move Lower

Looking at the weekly chart for FedEx we see how the stock has dropped so drastically in the last few years. We also see how a trend channel has formed that defines the various cycles within the overall downward trend.

The stock just hit its 52-week moving average a few weeks ago and it turned lower from there. The upper rail of the channel is right on top of the 52-week and that could make it twice as hard for the stock to break that trend.

Another factor that concerns me about the chart is how the weekly stochastic indicators just made a bearish crossover as they were hitting overbought territory. Over the last couple of years, such bearish crossovers have been bad signs for the stock. We saw one in April ’19 and another one in June ’18.

In my article back in March I noted how oversold the stock was based on the monthly chart, but the big rally over the last three months has moved the 10-month RSI and the monthly stochastic indicators out of oversold territory.

Even without me drawing it, you can probably visualize the trend line that connects the highs from the last year.

The Sentiment Has Gradually Become More Bearish, but Rightfully So

With FedEx’s earnings on the decline and with the stock trending lower, sentiment toward the stock has become more bearish in the last 15 months. When I wrote the article in March ’19, there were 28 analysts following the company with 24 of them rating the stock as a “buy”. Now there are 27 analysts following the stock and only 13 rank the stock as a “buy”. The other 14 rank the stock as a “hold”. If we look at the ratings in terms of the buy percentage, it has fallen from 85.7% to 48.1%.

The short interest ratio is at 2.0 currently and that is somewhat low for a stock that has performed as poorly as FedEx. Looking back at the four previous articles that I have written about the stock, the ratio has ranged from 1.8 to 2.4 over the course of the last 15 months.

The put/call ratio is at 0.897 currently and that is slightly below average compared to other stocks. The ratio was at 0.88 in March when the company reported third quarter earnings results.

While analysts have become more pessimistic on FedEx, short sellers and option traders have remained somewhat neutral. To me is seems like this could hurt FedEx as there isn’t enough pessimism toward the stock for a contrarian shift. One of the reasons I look at the sentiment indicators is to find companies with extreme levels of pessimism that can cause a shift in the stock. The sentiment toward FedEx isn’t pessimistic enough to cause such a shift in my opinion.

My Current Take on FedEx

To me it looks like the rally for FedEx since March was simply based on what the overall market did. It had very little to do with FedEx itself. Even with the huge rally, the stock is still in a long-term downward trend, a 50% rally wasn’t even enough to break it out of the trend.

The fundamentals continue to decline and who knows when those will turn around. It seems like the company is getting hit from all sides. Amazon has decreased the amount of business it does with FedEx, the global slowdown from the pandemic is hurting the business, and the ongoing trade disputes are hurting as well. I thought FedEx might see a little boost in usage from the pandemic, but that doesn’t appear to be the case based on the company’s current guidance.

FedEx does pay a dividend and it’s currently at $0.65 per quarter. There hasn’t been anything announced or speculated about cutting the dividend, so it appears to be safe for now. At the current stock price we are talking about a yield of 1.9%.

All in all there are just too many negative factors to suggest buying FedEx at this time. I see the downward trend on the chart continuing and the fundamentals continuing to weaken. It is going to take a strong reversal in the earnings and the revenue to get the stock out of the current downward trend and I just don’t see that happening in the current economic environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.